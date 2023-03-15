Why This MSP Replaced Their RMM with Splashtop Remote Support Premium

After using several expensive RMM software tools and remote support products, Midwest PROTECH was able to replace them all with Splashtop Remote Support Premium. Read the case study below to find out how you too can cut costs and scale your business with Splashtop!

Are you an MSP who’s over-paying for RMM software?

Do you also subscribe to additional remote access and remote support tools, driving up your expenses?

If so, you’re not alone.

One of the biggest challenges MSPs face today is finding a cost-effective solution that allows them to remotely monitor, manage, and support their endpoints. All too often MSPs are left paying for one or more expensive products in order to get the tools they need. These high-cost burdens make it difficult for MSPs to scale as managing more computers means paying more money.

That was the problem Midwest PROTECH, an MSP based in the Greater Cincinnati area, was facing.

Midwest PROTECH offers complete managed services as well as ad hoc (break/fix) services to their clients. With nearly 1,000 endpoints under their management, Midwest PROTECH needed a powerful solution that enabled them to provide quality service to their customers.

For years Midwest PROTECH juggled multiple RMM and remote support tools, including SolarWinds MSP, Kaseya, GoToAssist, and TeamViewer.

Then, Midwest PROTECH switched Splashtop Remote Support Premium; the best-value solution for MSPs who want the top remote monitoring, management, and support features at a cost-effective price.

Since then, Midwest PROTECH has been able to overcome the challenges listed above and grow their business.

In this Midwest PROTECH case study, you’ll find out what Splashtop Remote Support Premium offers, and the benefits you too can enjoy with it, including:

Getting all the tools and features you need in one product, simplifying your software stack

Providing services more quickly and at reduced costs

Being able to support additional clients

Better cash flow and lower per-endpoint pricing

Generating additional revenue by reselling remote access to your clients

Splashtop / MidwestPROTECH Remote Support Premium Case Study

“The Splashtop RMM solution (Remote Support Premium) really gives us the core of what we need. Features including event log alerts, CPU/ memory throttling alerts and installed/ uninstalled software alerts are big ones for us.” - Matthew Buechler, Midwest PROTECH

Splashtop Remote Support Premium is a cost-effective, high-performing, user friendly alternative to other remote access/support products. It can also be used in place of more expensive, complicated RMM tools. Check out the Midwest PROTECH case study to find out how your MSP can also benefit by giving Splashtop a try.

