Remote access enables work and IT support from anywhere, but in regulated environments, it is treated as a controlled access path into sensitive systems. That means compliance depends on enforceable technical controls plus evidence you can produce quickly during audits.
That does not mean finance and government organizations cannot use remote access. It means remote access must meet common compliance expectations around strong authentication, least-privilege access, encryption in transit, audit logging, and governance that is consistent across users, admins, and third parties.
So, how can these organizations meet remote access compliance requirements? Let’s map the requirements to the controls that satisfy them, the audit evidence reviewers typically ask for, and how a solution like Splashtop can support those controls and evidence.
Why is Remote Access a High-Risk Control Area in Regulated Industries?
In highly regulated industries, remote access requires strict controls. Without proper security controls, remote access can expand the ways sensitive systems and data are reached, and it can create audit findings if access is not consistently governed and logged.
Risks of insecure remote access can include misuse of privileged access by admins, vendors, or contractors, new or expanded access paths to sensitive information, and the risk of failing an audit due to missing or inconsistent logs. However, that shouldn’t deter organizations from investing in remote access tools.
There are several scenarios in which financial or government organizations use remote access, not just when working from home. This includes:
Accessing internal apps, regulated data, payment systems, CJIS-like environments, or admin consoles from a secondary device while on the go.
Granting third-party support access to vendors, MSPs, IT support, and more.
Any scenarios where persistent, unattended access is needed, such as when managing remote servers.
Regardless of the reason or form it takes, what matters most for remote access is secure, reliable access that meets IT compliance requirements.
What are the Core Compliance Requirements for Remote Access Solutions?
Remote access for regulated industries is possible if it meets a few key requirements. Each one should include clear records to demonstrate compliance during audits, thus ensuring that systems, accounts, and devices are provably secure.
Consider the following when looking at remote access:
1. How Should Identity and Authentication Be Enforced?
Authentication is one of the most important cybersecurity features for remote access. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) should be the default for all users, with additional controls for administrators and other critical roles.
Single sign-on (SSO) and Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) support are also recommended, as is centralized identity policy enforcement wherever possible. When contractors and other third parties are granted access, they should be held to the same standards for identity verification, and their access should be restricted to the areas they need and only for the duration of their contract.
Under no circumstances should users share accounts or logins; everyone should have a unique account with identity verification enabled.
Evidence should include:
Screenshots of MFA policies
SSO configurations
A comprehensive list of authorized users
Reviewable, accessible access records
2. What Access Controls are Needed for Least Privilege and Segmentation?
Users should not be granted unrestricted access when they connect remotely. Instead, role-based access control (RBAC) and granular permissions are necessary to ensure users can only access areas and information they’re permitted to. Implementing these tools limits access to certain machines, groups, and environments, so even if an account is compromised, it won’t gain unrestricted access to the company network.
Of course, admins can still grant time-bound and just-in-time access to users as necessary, so the role-based restrictions won’t prevent users from doing the work they need. But this ensures that access is controlled and properly managed, keeping bad actors at bay.
Evidence should include:
Role definitions that lay out which groups have access to what
Group-to-device mapping to spot unrecognized devices
Approval trails that make it easy to tell who could access what and when
Quarterly access reviews to ensure permissions are properly assigned and managed
3. What Encryption and Session Security Requirements Matter Most?
Each remote session should be protected with layered security. At a minimum, remote access should encrypt data in transit using industry-standard transport protections and strong session encryption. Decision-makers should verify how the vendor encrypts sessions, how keys and certificates are managed, and which protocols are used.
In addition, the solution should support session integrity and lifecycle controls, such as session timeout policies, disconnect behavior, and connection notifications where appropriate, to reduce exposure during and between sessions.
Evidence should include:
Vendor security documentation describing encryption and protocols
Administrative configuration exports or screenshots showing enforced settings
Approved standards or security exception documentation if non-default settings are used
4. What Session Controls Help Reduce Data Exposure?
Session controls are essential for maintaining data security and reducing exposure. These include file transfer controls, clipboard controls, and remote printing governance to ensure you know where files and information are stored and available at all times, as well as watermarking and user attribution to identify who has access to what.
Session timeouts are also useful for maintaining data security, as they prevent accounts from sitting idle and being exposed when users are away. A good remote access tool also includes automatic locks that are triggered when a user disconnects, ensuring accounts and data remain secure when users are away.
Evidence should include:
Admin policy settings with strict session controls
Screenshots demonstrating the security features and controls in action
Written policy references detailing the session control rules
5. What Audit Logging and Monitoring is Typically Required?
Monitoring and logging sessions are essential for maintaining clear access records, which are necessary for audits. Records should, at a minimum, include who accessed what, when, where, and what actions they took, with admin activity logged separately.
Many regulated organizations forward remote access logs to a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system to centralize monitoring and investigations, but the specific requirements depend on the organization’s program and policies.
Session recording can also support accountability and investigations, and it is sometimes required by internal policy or specific contractual obligations, but it should be enabled deliberately with clear retention and access rules.
Evidence should include:
Sample logs that demonstrate how activity is recorded
SIEM forwarding proof
Admin audit logs
Details on retention settings to show how long records are saved
6. What Device and Endpoint Posture Expectations Apply?
Endpoint hygiene, including patching, inventory, and vulnerability exposure, is another essential component of secure remote access. Organizations must ensure their endpoints are secure, which means using a solution that not only enables cross-device connectivity but also maintains a strong security posture on endpoints.
Organizations should be able to validate their devices and ensure they’re eligible. This includes maintaining an up-to-date list of devices, using endpoint management software to manage and support them, and keeping known and trusted endpoints secure. While remote access allows users to work from any device, those devices must remain secure at all times.
Evidence should include:
Asset inventory
Patch compliance reports that show all endpoints are properly patched
Vulnerability remediation records to demonstrate how known vulnerabilities are addressed
7. How Should Third-Party and Vendor Access Be Governed?
Vendor and third-party access is common across businesses of all types, including regulated organizations such as financial and government institutions. However, that access must be securely governed.
Vendor access is commonly flagged in audits, especially when it lacks restrictions or controls. Third-party access should include unique accounts with scoped permissions for vendors, time-boxed access to prevent unexpected access, remote session logs, and regular reviews.
Evidence should include:
An up-to-date vendor roster
Access approvals that control what the vendors can access
Session logs showing all vendor activity
Termination records showing that any third parties no longer granted access were fully removed.
Which Standards and Frameworks Commonly Drive These Requirements in Finance and Government?
Finance and government organizations follow different rules and assurance programs, but remote access expectations usually converge on the same control themes. Both require strict security standards and tight controls on who can access what, as well as detailed records and logs to maintain accountability and detect suspicious behavior.
Common requirements include:
Access control, least privilege, and documented remote access governance.
Strong authentication, detailed logging, and consistent policy enforcement across users and admins.
Tighter restrictions and monitoring when remote access touches payment systems or other high-sensitivity environments.
Assurance frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 that reinforce these control families through evidence and repeatable processes.
How Do You Turn Compliance Requirements into a Remote Access Control Checklist?
If these compliance requirements seem overwhelming, don’t be alarmed. It’s easy to create a convenient checklist of everything you need for secure remote access, so you can ensure compliance and security one step at a time.
Create a checklist by following these simple steps:
Define the systems and data within your scope, and identify who needs access to them.
Separate standard users, privileged users, and vendors.
Set up Multi-Factor Authentication and a central identity policy to authenticate users.
Implement RBAC and device grouping to enforce least privilege and restrict access by role.
Configure session capabilities (such as file transfer, clipboard, and printing) in accordance with company policy.
Establish session lifecycle controls, including timeouts and disconnect behavior, to further improve security.
Enable audit logs and admin logs (forward them to your SIEM solution if applicable).
Set a retention and review cadence for your logs and recordings.
Be sure to document exceptions and what compensating controls you use to demonstrate thorough security and awareness. It’s also important to run quarterly access reviews and evidence-collection drills to maintain awareness of who’s accessing what and to be ready for audits.
What Evidence Will Auditors Ask For, and How Do You Produce It Quickly?
When you undergo an audit, you’ll need to present evidence demonstrating your security technology, regulations, practices, and more, including records demonstrating compliance. If you’re unprepared, it can take time to gather and compile all this information. However, if you know what audits will be looking for, it’s easy to collect the information you need.
Look for the following when preparing for an audit:
Evidence
Where it Comes From
Access logs
Remote access platform logs or SIEM
Admin change history
Admin audit trail
Multi-Factor Authentication enforcement
Identity provider and platform settings
Access log reviews
Exported user access lists plus approval records
Session recordings (if used)
Recording policy and retention settings
Device inventory and patch status
Endpoint management reporting
With that in mind, there are also some common audit pitfalls to watch out for. When preparing for an audit, these mistakes can create delays or even lead to failure:
Missing logs: Absent logs create a significant blind spot, leaving activity unaccounted for and potentially leading to failure.
Shared accounts: Shared user accounts are a significant security risk, as it reduces accountability and make it easier for accounts to be stolen.
Overly broad access: User access must be restricted by role and department; granting everyone broad access means a single compromised account can cause significant damage across the company.
Lack of reviews: Logging and monitoring behavior are pointless if no one reviews the logs. Regular reviews are essential for identifying suspicious activity and ensuring security compliance.
Undocumented exceptions: Sometimes you’ll need to make an exception for an endpoint or user. In these cases, they must be documented along with clear notes on how you’re maintaining security while allowing the exception.
How Can You Meet Compliance Requirements Without Making Remote Access Painful for Users?
These requirements can sound heavy, but they become manageable when you standardize access tiers, enforce defaults through centralized policy, and treat logging and reviews as routine operations rather than audit-time scrambles.
Best practices for secure remote access and security compliance include:
Standardize access tiers for employees, IT admins, and third-party vendors, establishing a consistent baseline of permissions for each group.
Use groups and templates, rather than one-off policies, to manage access permissions, then make adjustments for individuals as needed with just-in-time access.
Make logging and reviews a routine part of your policies and practices, so you don’t scramble to gather information before an audit.
Avoid risky session features that may pose a security risk, and allow them only by exception.
How Can Splashtop Help Meet Remote Access Compliance Requirements in Regulated Environments?
If you need remote access that supports regulated-industry expectations, Splashtop can help by providing enforceable access controls, centralized policy management, and audit-ready logging. The goal is not to “buy compliance,” but to consistently enforce security requirements and be able to prove it during reviews.
Splashtop Enterprise supports attended and unattended remote access across common operating systems, with administrative controls that help teams scope access by role, manage policies centrally, and maintain session and admin activity records for auditing.
What Remote Access Security Controls Does Splashtop Support?
Splashtop includes security controls that can help organizations meet common compliance expectations, and it supports evidence collection that is often required for assurance programs such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001. These include:
Encryption for remote sessions: Splashtop uses 256-bit AES encryption to keep remote sessions protected and scramble data in transit.
MFA support: Splashtop uses Multi-Factor Authentication to keep accounts secure and verify users before allowing them access.
SSO/SAML support: Users using Single Sign-On or Security Assertion Markup Language can, where applicable, log in using their centralized SSO user ID and password. His includes support for Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, G-Suite, and more.
Granular permissions and access scoping: Admins have full control over what users and groups have access to certain network areas or resources, protecting data with role-based access controls and zero-trust security.
IP allowlisting controls: Administrators can set up IP whitelisting to allow users to connect only from recognized, approved IP addresses, further managing access to networks, servers, and applications.
Watermarking options: Protect confidential information during remote sessions by adding watermarks for user attribution and deterrence.
Session recording for auditing and training: Splashtop can automatically record remote sessions, providing clear records of user activity for both training and auditing.
Logging that supports SIEM workflows: Splashtop can also log remote sessions for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) workflows, making it easier to detect and investigate potential incidents through contextual analysis and threat intelligence.
How Does Splashtop Support Audit Readiness and Evidence Collection?
Financial and government organizations must undergo rigorous audits to ensure cybersecurity and IT compliance. These audits require detailed logs and proof demonstrating high levels of security, including policies and tools to manage data handling and network protection.
Splashtop supports audit readiness with:
Session logs and admin activity visibility, which provide clear records of all remote sessions and user activity.
Session recording retention in alignment with company policies, ensuring records are kept for the required duration.
Centralized policy management to consistently enforce your security rules across endpoints from a single dashboard.
How Does Splashtop AEM Strengthen Compliance for Remote Access Programs?
Splashtop AEM supports the endpoint posture side of remote access programs by providing hardware and software inventory, patch visibility and deployment, and CVE-based vulnerability insights for remediation tracking. This helps teams reduce exposure on endpoints and produce evidence that device hygiene controls are being maintained.
Splashtop AEM improves endpoint security posture with:
Patch visibility and automated patch deployment, which improve patch compliance and reduce exploitable exposure on endpoints that employees use, while saving IT teams time and manual labor.
Hardware and software inventory, which automatically updates when new endpoints connect and provides ongoing monitoring and audit evidence.
CVE-based vulnerability insights that improve cybersecurity by identifying known threats in real time, alerting IT teams, and providing automated fixes.
What Should You Look For When Evaluating Remote Access Vendors for Compliance?
When you’re looking for a remote access solution, how can you be sure the ones you’re considering have all the security features you need? There are several key features that can help financial and government organizations maintain security compliance, which we’ve compiled into a checklist for your convenience.
Look for the following in your remote access software:
Identity and authentication features, such as MFA, SSO, or SAML.
Least privilege principles, including RBAC and device grouping.
Session governance tools, such as feature controls, session timeouts, and configurable disconnect behavior.
Auditability features, including logs, admin audit trails, SIEM support, and recording options.
Admin manageability, such as policy templates and exportable reports.
Proof, not promises; see what documentation and artifacts the vendor can provide, rather than just accepting everything on good faith.
Stay Secure and Compliant with Splashtop
In highly regulated industries, such as finance and government, security requirements are not loose suggestions. Compliance requires consistent security, oversight, and management, while audit success depends on both enforcement and evidence.
With Splashtop, teams can enforce secure remote access controls and maintain the audit evidence needed to demonstrate consistent governance. When combined with Splashtop AEM, IT teams can strengthen endpoint posture with patching and inventory visibility that supports compliance reviews and reduces operational risk.
