Clientless Remote Access: Benefits & More

Remote access is an amazing tool for connecting to your work computer from any device, anywhere. Typically, this involves a remote access client app installed on the local device, but that’s not always the case. Clientless remote access is useful for connecting to your remote devices at a moment’s notice, without needing to download or install anything on your local device, making it an important aspect of any remote access solution.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at clientless remote access. We’ll explore what it is, how it works, and how Splashtop overcomes the common limitations of clientless remote access technology.
Understanding Clientless Remote Access
What is clientless remote access?
Clientless remote access is a type of remote desktop access that doesn’t require the installation of software on the local device. In this form of remote access, users typically log in to a website to access their connected devices, rather than installing an app.
This leverages web-based technologies and protocols to form secure and encrypted connections over the internet. It’s particularly helpful in environments where flexible or temporary access is crucial, as it provides quick and safe connectivity at a moment’s notice.
While clientless remote access is fast and convenient, it may have limitations compared to client-based remote access. However, for employees on the go who need to access their remote devices quickly, it’s a convenient and helpful option.
How Clientless Remote Access Works?
Now that we know what clientless remote access is, we can delve into the details and explore how it works.
Clientless remote access begins on the web, with the user navigating to a secure web portal and logging in. (It’s advised to use multi-factor authentication as part of the login process to authenticate the user’s identity.)
Once the user is logged in, they can use the web portal to select their connected remote device. The web portal then creates an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or TLS (Transport Layer Security) tunnel – cryptographic protocols designed for secure communications across computer networks – to create a tunnel linking the user’s device to the company’s network.
From there, the user can access their remote device. Network administrators can also control and limit available resources, such as through role-based access control and zero-trust security.
Benefits of Clientless Remote Access
Next, we can explore the benefits of clientless remote access. What are the advantages that make a clientless connection worthwhile?
1. Ease of Access
One of the biggest benefits of clientless remote access is how easy it is to connect. Downloading, installing, creating accounts, and logging in, while not difficult, can still be a slog. Clientless remote access alleviates this by allowing users to connect directly from a web browser, rather than installing an app on every device they want to remote from.
2. Reduced Administrative Overhead
Similarly, companies with a large number of devices to manage can benefit from the speed and convenience of clientless remote access. IT teams don’t have to install, troubleshoot, and update apps across all their devices when employees can just log in to a website and connect.
At the same time, admins can manage who can access specific applications, maintaining security without sacrificing accessibility.
3. Quick Access, No Delays
Sometimes you need remote access quickly and would rather not take the time to download, install, and configure an app on your phone or computer. Clientless remote access addresses this, as it lets users quickly connect without installation delays, allowing for immediate remote access at a moment’s notice.
Splashtop’s Approach to Clientless Remote Access
When you want powerful, efficient, and seamless remote access, Splashtop has everything you need. With Splashtop, you can access your work computer from any device, anywhere, just by logging in.
Alongside its app-based remote access, Splashtop also provides a clientless remote access option. You can use the Splashtop web app to access any of your connected computers from any web browser, allowing immediate access as soon as it’s needed.
Splashtop remains secure, even from a web browser. The Splashtop web app follows the security settings for streamers, including security codes and request permissions, in addition to Splashtop’s usual end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and other advanced security features.
Additionally, with Splashtop Connector, you can securely access devices on a closed network, even without internet access. This provides another secure and efficient way to access all your devices from a single interface.
Key Features of Splashtop's Clientless Access
While clientless remote access will always have some limitations compared to app-based access, Splashtop’s web app still provides multiple in-session features, including:
Secure connectivity with advanced security features
Cross-device compatibility to work across platforms and operating systems
Display options, including zoom, frame rate settings, and show/hide remote cursor
Actions including blank screen, lock keyboard and mouse, and clipboard sync
Audio and remoting (including into Android devices)
Copy and paste between local and remote computers
Experience Secure, Clientless Remote Access with Splashtop Connector: Get Started Today
Remote access has empowered employees worldwide to work from anywhere, on the devices they prefer, and Splashtop makes remote access fast, secure, and affordable. Splashtop’s remote access provides quick connectivity to any remote device, so employees can securely and seamlessly work from anywhere, while IT support agents can troubleshoot and manage remote devices with ease.
No matter how you want to connect remotely, Splashtop makes it easy to securely and efficiently access your remote devices. Whether you’re using a client app, web portal, or Splashtop Connector, your work is never out of reach with Splashtop.
Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started with a free trial today