Why Endpoint Security Operations Are Getting Harder
Endpoint environments are more distributed than ever. Hybrid work, remote devices, and mixed operating systems have expanded the number of endpoints IT and security teams must support, often with limited resources.
At the same time, endpoint security operations have become more complex. Security teams rely on advanced platforms to detect and investigate threats, while IT teams are responsible for deploying software, maintaining endpoint readiness, and supporting response efforts when issues arise. When these responsibilities are handled in separate tools, even routine security operations can slow down.
To address this challenge, Splashtop announced an integration between Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform that helps organizations streamline endpoint security operations across Windows environments. The integration enables policy-driven deployment of the Falcon sensor and provides operational visibility through Splashtop, while CrowdStrike remains the system of record for endpoint detection, investigation, and response.
The Operational Gap Between Endpoint Management and Endpoint Security
Endpoint management and endpoint security platforms are designed for different purposes and are typically owned by different teams. Endpoint security platforms like CrowdStrike Falcon focus on detection, investigation, and response. Endpoint management platforms focus on deployment, configuration, and ongoing endpoint operations.
This separation creates an operational gap during day-to-day security workflows. Tasks such as deploying security agents, maintaining endpoint protection coverage, or preparing affected devices for investigation often require IT teams to work outside the security console. Coordination between teams can involve manual checks, tool switching, and handoffs that slow execution.
When security events occur, this gap becomes more visible. Security teams investigate threats within the security platform, while IT teams may need to provide endpoint access, validate system state, or support response actions using separate tools. Even when security controls are working as intended, disconnected workflows can add unnecessary operational overhead.
The Splashtop and CrowdStrike integration is designed to address this gap at the operational level. The integration enables Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint
Management to support policy-driven deployment of the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor and provide operational visibility into endpoint protection status, while security investigation and response continue within the Falcon platform.
What the Splashtop and CrowdStrike Integration Delivers
The integration between Splashtop AEM and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform focuses on simplifying endpoint security operations while preserving established security workflows and ownership.
Centralized Falcon Sensor Deployment Through Splashtop AEM
With this integration, IT teams can manage CrowdStrike Falcon sensor installation directly from the Splashtop AEM console. Sensor deployment can be automated through endpoint security policies, helping standardize rollout and ongoing management across distributed multi-platform environments. This reduces manual effort and helps ensure consistent deployment without requiring security teams to change how they operate within the Falcon platform.
High-Level Endpoint Security Visibility Without Changing Security Workflows
The integration also provides centralized, high-level visibility into endpoint security posture from within Splashtop. Teams can confirm Falcon sensor installation, view protection status, and understand assigned endpoint security policies. CrowdStrike delivers threat intelligence and response capabilities through the Falcon console, including when deeper investigation or remediation is required.
Extending the Value of Existing CrowdStrike Investments
For organizations already using CrowdStrike, the integration with Splashtop AEM is designed to build on that investment through stronger coordination rather than change how security teams operate.
By simplifying Falcon sensor deployment and providing centralized operational visibility, Splashtop helps reduce the overhead required to maintain endpoint coverage across distributed environments. IT teams can handle deployment and day-to-day operational tasks more efficiently, while security teams continue to rely on the Falcon platform for detection, investigation, and remediation.
The integration also reduces tool switching during routine workflows. Instead of moving between multiple consoles to confirm deployment status or endpoint readiness, teams gain high-level visibility within Splashtop and pivot to CrowdStrike for a deep security analysis. This improves coordination while preserving CrowdStrike as the system of record for security operations.
Together, these capabilities help organizations get more operational value from their existing CrowdStrike deployment, improving efficiency and coordination without disrupting established security processes or ownership.
Who This Integration Is Designed For
The Splashtop and CrowdStrike integration is built for organizations that want to improve how endpoint security operations are executed, without changing how security teams detect or respond to threats.
It is especially relevant for:
IT teams responsible for endpoint deployment and maintenance: Teams that manage software rollout, configuration, and endpoint readiness across distributed, multi-platform environments, and want a more efficient way to deploy and manage Falcon sensors at scale.
Security teams using CrowdStrike Falcon as their system of record: Organizations that rely on CrowdStrike for detection, investigation, and remediation, and want to preserve those workflows while reducing operational friction outside the Falcon console.
Organizations supporting hybrid and distributed workforces: Environments where endpoints are spread across offices, homes, and remote locations, making consistent deployment and operational visibility harder to maintain.
Teams looking to streamline operations without consolidating security ownership: Companies that want better coordination between IT and security teams without merging tools, redefining responsibilities, or disrupting established security processes.
Getting Started with Splashtop AEM and CrowdStrike
Customers can purchase CrowdStrike endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed detection and response (MDR) solutions directly through Splashtop, which simplifies procurement and initial deployment. From there, Falcon sensor installation and ongoing management can be handled through Splashtop AEM, allowing IT teams to support security operations more efficiently.
Additional details about available EDR and MDR options through Splashtop can be found on the Splashtop EDR and MDR add-ons page, which outlines supported offerings.
Operational Simplicity Without Compromising Security Control
As endpoint environments become more distributed, improving coordination between IT operations and security teams is increasingly critical. The integration between Splashtop AEM and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is designed to address better coordination between IT operations and security teams.
By simplifying Falcon sensor deployment, providing centralized operational visibility, and enabling secure access to endpoints when action is required, Splashtop helps reduce friction across endpoint security operations.
Together, Splashtop and CrowdStrike help organizations streamline endpoint security operations, improve coordination across teams, and manage distributed environments more efficiently, without compromising control or accountability.
