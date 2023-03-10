Access Your Remote Desktop from a Phone

Remote desktop from your mobile device is easy with Splashtop! Securely access and control your computer from a phone, anywhere.

Remote desktop software has removed the barrier of having to physically be at your computer. Now, remote desktop users can access their computers from anywhere.

But what if you don’t have a laptop or tablet with you to access your desktop? Most people usually only have a smartphone with them. In today’s world where it’s important for work, school, and other obligations to stay connected to your computer, having a solution that allows you to remotely control your desktop from a phone is imperative.

With Splashtop, that’s no problem! You can use your phone to access your remote computer from anywhere. Plus, you can remotely control a computer from your phone in real-time over Splashtop’s fast and secure connections, so you can complete any task with ease. Open your files, run any application, you can do it all with Splashtop!

Remote Desktop from Mobile Devices with Splashtop

Splashtop supports remote connections to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chrome OS devices. This means you can use your phone to remotely access your computer no matter what the operating system is. Splashtop is completely cross-platform.

How it works

After you set up Splashtop remote desktop on your phone, you can use the Splashtop app at any time to launch a remote desktop session to your computer. Simply open the app and select the computer you want to access. You’ll then be connected and see the screen of your remote computer in real-time over HD quality connections.

You’ll be able to use your mobile device’s interface, as well as the Splashtop toolbar, to remotely control the computer. The toolbar comes with useful features such as a keyboard, toggle between displays, and more.

There are many ways Splashtop can be used to access remote desktops from mobile devices:

Remote and hybrid workers can access their computers while out of the office

IT, support, and help desks can provide remote support to user computers from their phones

Students can access school computers and workstations from their phones

