Access Your Remote Desktop from a Phone

Remote desktop from your mobile device is easy with Splashtop! Securely access and control your computer from a phone, anywhere.
Remote desktop software has removed the barrier of having to physically be at your computer. Now, remote desktop users can access their computers from anywhere.
But what if you don’t have a laptop or tablet with you to access your desktop? Most people usually only have a smartphone with them. In today’s world where it’s important for work, school, and other obligations to stay connected to your computer, having a solution that allows you to remotely control your desktop from a phone is imperative.
With Splashtop, that’s no problem! You can use your phone to access your remote computer from anywhere. Plus, you can remotely control a computer from your phone in real-time over Splashtop’s fast and secure connections, so you can easily complete any task. Open your files, run any application, you can do it all with Splashtop!
Remote Desktop from Mobile Devices with Splashtop
Splashtop supports remote connections to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chrome OS devices. This means you can use your phone to remotely access your computer no matter what the operating system is. Splashtop is completely cross-platform.
How to Remotely Access and Control Your Computer from a Phone
After setting up Splashtop remote desktop on your phone, you can use the Splashtop app anytime to launch a remote desktop session to your computer. Simply open the app and select the computer you want to access. You’ll then be connected and see the screen of your remote computer in real-time over HD quality connections.
You’ll be able to use your mobile device’s interface, as well as the Splashtop toolbar, to remotely control the computer. The toolbar comes with useful features such as a keyboard, toggle between displays, and more.
There are many ways Splashtop can be used to access remote desktops from mobile devices:
Remote and hybrid workers can access their computers while out of the office
IT, support, and help desks can provide remote support to user computers from their phones
Students can access school computers and workstations from their phones
Steps to Access a PC from a Phone
1. Install the Splashtop Streamer on your computer: Download and install the Splashtop Streamer app on the Windows or Mac computer you want to access remotely. This app runs in the background and enables secure, unattended access.
2. Set up your Splashtop account: Create a Splashtop account if you don’t already have one. Use the same login credentials on both your computer and mobile device to link them together.
3. Install the Splashtop app on your phone: Download the Splashtop Business or Personal app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Log in using your Splashtop credentials to view your connected computers.
4. Launch the remote session: Tap on the desired computer from the app’s device list to start a secure remote session. Your phone screen will display the desktop interface, and you can control it using touch gestures.
5. Interact with the remote PC in real time: Once connected, you can open files, run applications, and even stream audio or video, just as if you were physically at the computer.
How Splashtop Overcomes Common Issues with Remote Desktop Access on Mobile Devices
When accessing your remote desktop from a mobile device, you may encounter several challenges. Here’s how Splashtop addresses these common issues:
Connectivity Problems: Unstable Wi-Fi or weak network signals can disrupt your remote session. Splashtop’s optimized connection protocols ensure reliable access even on low-bandwidth networks, minimizing disruptions.
Input Lag: Lag between your inputs and the remote desktop's response can be frustrating. Splashtop reduces latency with high-performance streaming, providing near-instantaneous feedback, making remote work more efficient.
Display Resolution Challenges: Moving from a large desktop screen to a smaller mobile device can cause display issues, such as text being too small or interfaces not fitting the screen properly. Splashtop addresses this by offering adaptive resolution and scaling options that automatically adjust the display to fit your mobile screen, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly visual experience.
Touchscreen Navigation: Using a touchscreen instead of a mouse and keyboard can be less precise, particularly when accessing detailed or complex desktop applications. Splashtop enhances touchscreen navigation with intuitive controls, including pinch-to-zoom, swipe gestures, and on-screen keyboards, making it easier to interact with your remote desktop.
Security Concerns: Security is paramount when accessing sensitive data remotely. Splashtop safeguards your sessions with 256-bit AES encryption and TLS protocols, ensuring that your data is protected from potential threats. Additionally, features like device authentication and two-factor authentication add an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind when accessing your desktop on the go.
By effectively addressing these issues, Splashtop ensures that your remote desktop experience on mobile devices is as seamless, secure, and efficient as possible, allowing you to work from anywhere with confidence.
Why Choose Splashtop for Remote Desktop Access on Your Phone?
Splashtop stands out as the ideal choice for remote desktop access on your phone due to its superior performance, ease of use, and robust security features. With Splashtop, you get high-definition streaming with minimal latency, ensuring a seamless experience whether you're working on complex tasks or simple document edits. The app's intuitive interface is designed for mobile devices, making navigation and control effortless. Additionally, Splashtop prioritizes security with 256-bit AES encryption and multi-factor authentication, ensuring your data remains protected during every session.
Splashtop also offers a range of customization options, including adaptive resolution and touchscreen controls, to optimize your remote desktop experience on a smaller screen. Whether you’re managing work on the go, providing remote support, or simply accessing your home PC, Splashtop delivers a reliable, secure, and user-friendly solution for all your mobile remote desktop needs.
Get Started with Splashtop for Free
Enable all your computers to be accessible to you from your phone. Access your computers from anywhere. Get started with a free trial of Splashtop, no credit card or commitment required.
Start your free trial now to use your phone to access your computer from anywhere.