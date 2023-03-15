5 Best Remote Access Software Tools

Splashtop offers several remote access solutions, covering use cases that include work from home, IT management, remote learning, and help desk support.

No matter why you need remote access, Splashtop has you covered. Whether you are working from home, managing IT for your organization, looking for new ways to collaborate in the classroom, or providing help desk support, you can count on these reliable and easy to deploy solutions from Splashtop.

Here are the top 5 remote computer access solutions from Splashtop:

1. Splashtop Business Access

The ideal remote desktop solution for working from home and on the road, Splashtop Business Access is a powerful resource for those working remotely no matter the field.

You’ll feel as if you were sitting right in front of your work computer. With Splashtop Business Access, you can remotely connect to your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. Staying connected to all your office resources, including all the apps and files on your work computer, has never been easier.

Great for business professionals, teams, and entire organizations.

2. Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS is perfect for IT, support, and help desk teams that need to provide remote support to their users' computers, tablets, and mobile devices. There is no prior install needed. With SOS, a support technician can simply launch a remote access session to their customer’s device with a session code.

3. Splashtop Remote Support

Splashtop Remote Support is designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that need a powerful and flexible way to remotely monitor, manage, and support their clients’ computers and servers. Technicians will enjoy anytime, unattended remote access to their managed computers so they can provide support with ease.

4. Splashtop for remote labs

Splashtop for remote labs enables schools and colleges to allow students to remotely access school lab computers from their own devices. Great for enhancing remote learning and hybrid learning environments.

Students will be able to access all lab computer software and files from any personal device, even when remoting in from Chromebooks!

5. Splashtop On-Prem

If your large organization needs a secure, reliable, on-premise remote access tool that's easy to scale, look no further than Splashtop On-Prem. Splashtop On-Prem is the best value and most secure on-premise remote solution. You’ll get an all-in-one remote access and remote support solution that gives your users the best performance, and gives you the best price.

Bonus: Education Collaboration with Splashtop Classroom & Mirroring360

Educators need tools that help them navigate the digital world and engage with students. With Mirroring360 by Splashtop, instructors can share the screen of their Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPad, iPhone, or Android to the class computer. Teachers can also broadcast their computer screen to up to 40 participants.

Splashtop Classroom gives teachers full remote control of their PC or Mac so they can remain in control of the class computer while moving around the classroom. Teachers can also allow students to see and control the lesson from their own devices.

Learn more about any of these top 5 remote computer access solutions.

