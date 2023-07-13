Splashtop for Remote Broadcasting
Seamless high-definition access to broadcasting, live production, and transmission tools from anywhere
Transform Your Broadcasting Workflow
Access Your Broadcasting Tools From Anywhere
With Splashtop, you can remotely operate your broadcasting, live production, and transmission tools with top-quality video and audio performance, as if you were in the studio.
Real-Time Collaboration for Your Team
Splashtop enables your team to collaborate effectively in real-time, share screens, annotate and communicate clearly, irrespective of their locations.
Maintain a Secure Broadcasting Environment
Splashtop prioritizes your data and content privacy, offering robust security features to ensure safe and reliable operations.
Receive 24/7 Customer Support
Splashtop is dedicated to supporting your broadcasting needs around the clock. Our customer support team is committed to providing quick and efficient solutions, ensuring your broadcast operations run smoothly and without interruptions.
Why Choose Splashtop for Broadcasting?
In an industry where real-time, high-quality delivery is essential, Splashtop stands out as the preferred choice for broadcasting professionals. With Splashtop, you can securely access your broadcasting tools and collaborate with your team from any location, at any time, ensuring you're always on-air when you need to be.
Find the Right Solution for You
Recommended
Business Access Performance
The ultimate remote access solution for broadcasting professionals, SBA Performance offers 4:4:4 color mode for true color broadcasting, high fidelity audio for perfect sound delivery, and peripheral support for remote control devices, ensuring high-quality broadcasting from anywhere.
Enterprise
Ideal for large broadcasting networks, Splashtop Enterprise provides Single Sign-On for effortless access, granular permissions for controlled access, scheduled access for streamlined broadcasting workflows, Android/IoT unattended access for remote equipment management, and consolidated platform that covers remote work, IT management, and support.
Features You'll Love
Robust File Transfer
Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.
4:4:4 Color
Ensure true color accuracy for your broadcasts with the 4:4:4 Color Mode.
Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings
Deliver perfect sound with our Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings during remote broadcasting sessions.
Multi-Monitor Support
See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.
Remote Control Device Support
Manage your live broadcasts with your remote control devices, fully supported by Splashtop.
Microphone Passthrough
Ensure clear communication and high-quality sound capture during remote sessions with our Microphone Passthrough feature.
From Our Happy Customers
I want to stress – Splashtop is so secure! We’re working with an intangible, digital, valuable piece of content that will eventually get distributed across theaters, traditional broadcast, cable or OTT (over-the-top) media services like Netflix. If that content gets out before its actual commercial launch, we have a huge problem.
Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio
Splashtop provides the perfect, cost-effective solution for the remote support services we provide to our professional music and audio clients.
David Knauer, President, Audio Perception Inc.
