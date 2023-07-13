Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
A woman accessing her broadcasting software remotely from a workstation by using Splashtop.

Splashtop for Remote Broadcasting

Seamless high-definition access to broadcasting, live production, and transmission tools from anywhere

Free TrialContact Us

Transform Your Broadcasting Workflow

  • Access Your Broadcasting Tools From Anywhere

    With Splashtop, you can remotely operate your broadcasting, live production, and transmission tools with top-quality video and audio performance, as if you were in the studio.

  • Real-Time Collaboration for Your Team

    Splashtop enables your team to collaborate effectively in real-time, share screens, annotate and communicate clearly, irrespective of their locations. 

  • Maintain a Secure Broadcasting Environment

    Splashtop prioritizes your data and content privacy, offering robust security features to ensure safe and reliable operations. 

  • Receive 24/7 Customer Support

    Splashtop is dedicated to supporting your broadcasting needs around the clock. Our customer support team is committed to providing quick and efficient solutions, ensuring your broadcast operations run smoothly and without interruptions.

A broadcasting professional typing in a studio room.

Why Choose Splashtop for Broadcasting?

In an industry where real-time, high-quality delivery is essential, Splashtop stands out as the preferred choice for broadcasting professionals. With Splashtop, you can securely access your broadcasting tools and collaborate with your team from any location, at any time, ensuring you're always on-air when you need to be.

Find the Right Solution for You

Recommended

Business Access Performance

The ultimate remote access solution for broadcasting professionals, SBA Performance offers 4:4:4 color mode for true color broadcasting, high fidelity audio for perfect sound delivery, and peripheral support for remote control devices, ensuring high-quality broadcasting from anywhere.

Free TrialLearn More

Enterprise

Ideal for large broadcasting networks, Splashtop Enterprise provides Single Sign-On for effortless access, granular permissions for controlled access, scheduled access for streamlined broadcasting workflows, Android/IoT unattended access for remote equipment management, and consolidated platform that covers remote work, IT management, and support. 

Contact UsLearn More

Features You'll Love

Robust File Transfer

Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.

4:4:4 Color

Ensure true color accuracy for your broadcasts with the 4:4:4 Color Mode.

Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings

Deliver perfect sound with our Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings during remote broadcasting sessions.

Multi-Monitor Support

See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.

Remote Control Device Support

Manage your live broadcasts with your remote control devices, fully supported by Splashtop.

Microphone Passthrough

Ensure clear communication and high-quality sound capture during remote sessions with our Microphone Passthrough feature.

From Our Happy Customers

I want to stress – Splashtop is so secure! We’re working with an intangible, digital, valuable piece of content that will eventually get distributed across theaters, traditional broadcast, cable or OTT (over-the-top) media services like Netflix. If that content gets out before its actual commercial launch, we have a huge problem.

Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio

From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop provides the perfect, cost-effective solution for the remote support services we provide to our professional music and audio clients.

David Knauer, President, Audio Perception Inc.

From Our Happy Customers

I want to stress – Splashtop is so secure! We’re working with an intangible, digital, valuable piece of content that will eventually get distributed across theaters, traditional broadcast, cable or OTT (over-the-top) media services like Netflix. If that content gets out before its actual commercial launch, we have a huge problem.

Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio

From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop provides the perfect, cost-effective solution for the remote support services we provide to our professional music and audio clients.

David Knauer, President, Audio Perception Inc.

Get Started Today

Free TrialContact Us
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.