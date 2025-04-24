Best Remote Support Software for Mac
Mac Remote Support Software for IT, Help Desks, and MSPs
Get Splashtop to get the best remote support software for MacOS computers (and any other device)! Don’t waste your time or money on products that offer less features with Mac remote connections or poor performance. With Splashtop, IT pros can enjoy:
Both unattended and attended access to Macs
High performance remote connections to Mac remote computers
All the top features including drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote print, and more
Mac remote audio – hear the sound from the remote Mac computer on your local device
A centralized admin console that makes Splashtop easy to deploy, scale, and manage
Remote Support Solutions for Mac
Remote support software for IT support and help desks
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support software.
Support unlimited devices on-demand.
Provide attended remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
Access Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices without prior setup.
All-in-one remote access and remote support solution
Splashtop Enterprise
Provide IT with attended and unattended remote support.
Provide end-users with remote access to work computers.
Get single sign-on integration, granular privilege control, group-based access permission, scheduled access, and more.
Flexible licensing – choose remote access end-user and/or remote support technician licenses.
Splashtop provides great performance on our Macs as well as mobile devices… We were able to place the SOS app in our self-service portal on the iPads so the student could easily download it if needed. For the Macs, we created directions for installing the SOS app and emailed the teachers when they needed assistance.
Tracy Dilossi, Systems Administrator/Technology Support, Ridley School District
I feel compelled to reach out and tell you how impressed I am with [Splashtop] for Mac. Splashtop lets me do what I need—copy/paste buffers, file transfers, amazingly smooth remote graphics, etc. I cannot say enough good things about it. I am very very impressed.”
Gregory F. Welch, Professor and AdventHealth Endowed Chair, Healthcare Simulation
I use Splashtop on my Mac and have experienced consistently smooth connections even when I remote into more than 5 computers simultaneously.
Tyler Wilber, Network Administrator, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
Benefits of Choosing Splashtop
Security, Audit, and Compliance
Robust security features and practices including industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, device authentication, two-factor authentication, and more
Activities are logged and available for reporting
Splashtop has achieved and maintains compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, and GDPR
Splashtop’s security features help organizations meet their own HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001, and other industry and government standards and regulations
Purchase, deploy, and manage Bitdefender on your managed computers from within Splashtop
Ease-of-Use and Efficiency
Centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more
Use the Splashtop app on any operating system (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome) to launch the remote session
User-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate
In-session features that increase productivity, including when remoting from or to Mac computers
Integrate with your SSO identity provider to manage Splashtop users via your current corporate directory
Take advantage of SSO so employees don’t need to create yet another password
On-boarding and off-boarding employees become automated through SSO with SCIM
* Available with Enterprise only
All-in-One Remote Access and Support Capabilities
On-demand, quick support to any attended (unmanaged) computers and mobile devices. Support any Mac user the moment help is requested
Unattended remote support
Endpoint monitoring and management *
Unattended Android access *
Enable end users to remotely access their work computers from any device * (including to and from Mac)
Flexibility and Control
Greater control with scheduled remote access sessions, granular feature permissions, group-based access, and more *
Customize the SOS on-demand support app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions, and company name
Choose cloud or on-premises deployment
Ticketing System Integration
Integrate with ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Jira, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Datto, and more to launch a remote support session right from your ticket
Automatically log session details back in the ticket