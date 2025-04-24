Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial

Best Remote Support Software for Mac

Mac Remote Support Software for IT, Help Desks, and MSPs

Get Splashtop to get the best remote support software for MacOS computers (and any other device)! Don’t waste your time or money on products that offer less features with Mac remote connections or poor performance. With Splashtop, IT pros can enjoy:

  • Both unattended and attended access to Macs

  • High performance remote connections to Mac remote computers

  • All the top features including drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote print, and more

  • Mac remote audio – hear the sound from the remote Mac computer on your local device

  • A centralized admin console that makes Splashtop easy to deploy, scale, and manage

Remote Support Solutions for Mac

Remote support software for IT support and help desks

Splashtop Remote Support

  • Attended and unattended remote support software.

  • Support unlimited devices on-demand.

  • Provide attended remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.

  • Access Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices without prior setup.

Free Trial

All-in-one remote access and remote support solution

Splashtop Enterprise

  • Provide IT with attended and unattended remote support.

  • Provide end-users with remote access to work computers.

  • Get single sign-on integration, granular privilege control, group-based access permission, scheduled access, and more.

  • Flexible licensing – choose remote access end-user and/or remote support technician licenses.

Free Trial
Splashtop provides great performance on our Macs as well as mobile devices… We were able to place the SOS app in our self-service portal on the iPads so the student could easily download it if needed. For the Macs, we created directions for installing the SOS app and emailed the teachers when they needed assistance.

Tracy Dilossi, Systems Administrator/Technology Support, Ridley School District

I feel compelled to reach out and tell you how impressed I am with [Splashtop] for Mac. Splashtop lets me do what I need—copy/paste buffers, file transfers, amazingly smooth remote graphics, etc. I cannot say enough good things about it. I am very very impressed.”

Gregory F. Welch, Professor and AdventHealth Endowed Chair, Healthcare Simulation

I use Splashtop on my Mac and have experienced consistently smooth connections even when I remote into more than 5 computers simultaneously.

Tyler Wilber, Network Administrator, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Benefits of Choosing Splashtop

Security, Audit, and Compliance

Ease-of-Use and Efficiency

  • Centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more

  • Use the Splashtop app on any operating system (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome) to launch the remote session

  • User-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate

  • In-session features that increase productivity, including when remoting from or to Mac computers

Single Sign-On (SSO) *

  • Integrate with your SSO identity provider to manage Splashtop users via your current corporate directory

  • Take advantage of SSO so employees don’t need to create yet another password

  • On-boarding and off-boarding employees become automated through SSO with SCIM

* Available with Enterprise only

All-in-One Remote Access and Support Capabilities

  • On-demand, quick support to any attended (unmanaged) computers and mobile devices. Support any Mac user the moment help is requested

  • Unattended remote support

  • Endpoint monitoring and management *

  • Unattended Android access *

  • Enable end users to remotely access their work computers from any device * (including to and from Mac)

Flexibility and Control

  • Greater control with scheduled remote access sessions, granular feature permissions, group-based access, and more *

  • Customize the SOS on-demand support app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions, and company name

  • Choose cloud or on-premises deployment

Ticketing System Integration

Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.