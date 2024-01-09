Splashtop Personal
Remote computer access for home and personal use.
Windows
Splashtop Personal App
Install the Splashtop Personal app on the computers & mobile devices you want to remote from.
Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista*, XP*
* Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003 are supported only for accounts that reside in our global (US) database. Our EU database and infrastructure restrict access to TLS 1.2, which these older devices do not support.
macOS
Splashtop Personal App
Install the Splashtop Personal app on the computers & mobile devices you want to remote from.
macOS 10.10* or newer
* macOS 10.7/10.8/10.9 are supported only for accounts that reside in our global (US) database. Our EU database and infrastructure restrict access to TLS 1.2, which these older devices do not support.
