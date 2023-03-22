Working from Home with a Chromebook Using Splashtop Remote Access

Chromebooks have been popular devices used by individuals and educational institutions. More recently, especially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, companies are also encouraging the use of Chromebooks for their employees to work remotely from home. Whether in an organization that embraces the trend of BYOD (bring your own device) or as a company-owned device, Chromebooks are gaining popularity. Chromebooks sales saw a 23% growth last year. It’s less expensive, lighter and more secure than a laptop, and caters to your needs just as well. All you need is a good WIFI connection.

Using your Chromebook to remotely connect to your work computer

By using a Chromebook with Splashtop remote access, you can launch a remote session instantly to your work computer and work from anyplace that has WIFI! This is possible in three easy steps:

Purchase or try for free, a Splashtop Business Access subscription suited to your or your team's needs. Install the Splashtop Streamer on your work computer. Download the Splashtop Business app for Android on your Chromebook. Note: There is also a Chrome app available but the Android app delivers faster performance and additional features.

That’s it! Now you can remotely control your work computer from the Chromebook.

Watch how it works:



Chromebook With Business Access

6 benefits of using Chromebook + Splashtop to remote into your work computer

By launching a Splashtop remote desktop connection from a Chromebook to your work computer, you can:

Leverage features of the Chromebook to execute your work-related tasks By remotely controlling your work computer with your Chromebook, you can do your work, including using native Windows and macOS applications running on a remote Windows or Mac computer, just as if you are sitting right in front of your work computer. Experience superior and consistent performance Splashtop’s remote connection uses a high-performance engine that powers over 30 million users and 200K businesses today. You will experience HD quality and fast connections with no lag, truly real-time connections even when deployed as an organization-wide work-from-home solution. Remote in with highly secure connections Connecting to your office network using a Chromebook with Splashtop is much more secure than connecting through a laptop using VPN. Also, Splashtop is 10x faster than VNC! Splashtop's security features and practices protect your office network as well as the data on your computer. Rapidly set up an effective, remote workforce By purchasing Chromebooks and Splashtop for employees, organizations can, and have, quickly set up their workforce to be productive while working from home. It is very easy to set up and use, and can easily scale for a large number of employees. Get better features at the best price Competitive pricing of both Chromebooks and Splashtop makes this combination a popular remote desktop solution for individuals and organizations alike. Chromebook multi-to-multi monitor support Splashtop also allows users working remotely on a Chromebook with connected monitors to mirror the multi-monitor setup of their office PCs.

