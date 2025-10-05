Working from Home with a Chromebook Using Splashtop Remote Access

Chromebooks have been popular devices used by individuals and educational institutions. More recently, companies are also encouraging the use of Chromebooks for their employees to work remotely from home.
Whether in an organization that embraces the trend of BYOD (bring your own device) or as a company-owned device, Chromebooks are gaining popularity. Chromebooks sales saw a 23% growth last year. It’s less expensive, lighter and more secure than a laptop, and caters to your needs just as well. All you need is a good WIFI connection.
Step-by-Step Guide: Remotely connect to Your Work Computer from a Chromebook
By using a Chromebook with Splashtop remote access, you can launch a remote session instantly to your work computer and work from anyplace that has WIFI! This is possible in three easy steps:
Purchase or try for free, a Splashtop Remote Access subscription suited to your or your team's needs.
Install the Splashtop Streamer on your work computer.
Download the Splashtop Business app for Android on your Chromebook*. Note: There is also a Chrome app available, but the Android app delivers faster performance and additional features.
That’s it! Now you can remotely control your work computer from the Chromebook.
Watch how it works:
6 benefits of using Chromebook + Splashtop to remote into your work computer
By launching a Splashtop remote desktop connection from a Chromebook to your work computer, you can:
Leverage features of the Chromebook to execute your work-related tasks: By remotely controlling your work computer with your Chromebook, you can do your work, including using native Windows and macOS applications running on a remote Windows or Mac computer, just as if you were sitting right in front of your work computer.
Experience superior and consistent performance: Splashtop’s remote connection uses a high-performance engine that powers over 30 million users and 200K businesses today. You will experience HD quality and fast connections with no lag, truly real-time connections even when deployed as an organization-wide work-from-home solution.
Remote in with highly secure connections: Connecting to your office network using a Chromebook with Splashtop is much more secure than connecting through a laptop using VPN. Also, Splashtop is 10x faster than VNC! Splashtop's security features and practices protect your office network as well as the data on your computer.
Rapidly set up an effective, remote workforce: By purchasing Chromebooks and Splashtop for employees, organizations can, and have, quickly set up their workforce to be productive while working from home. It is very easy to set up and use, and can easily scale for a large number of employees.
Get better features at the best price: Competitive pricing of both Chromebooks and Splashtop makes this combination a popular remote desktop solution for individuals and organizations alike.
Chromebook multi-to-multi monitor support: Splashtop also allows users working remotely on a Chromebook with connected monitors to mirror the multi-monitor setup of their office PCs.
Why Choose Splashtop Remote Access Software for Your Remote Work Needs
Splashtop stands out as an essential tool for remote workers, providing a range of features that enhance productivity, security, and flexibility. It offers:
High-Performance Access: Splashtop enables high-quality, low-latency connections, allowing users to work on resource-heavy tasks like video editing or software development from any device.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: Whether you’re using a Chromebook, Mac, Windows PC, iOS, or Android device, Splashtop ensures smooth access to your primary workstation, making it versatile for any setup.
Security and Compliance: With 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication, device authentication, and role-based access controls, Splashtop provides an enterprise-level security framework, ensuring sensitive data remains protected during remote sessions.
Collaboration and Support: Splashtop not only allows for individual work but also supports collaboration through screen sharing and remote control features, making team support and troubleshooting easier than ever.
Cost-Effective Solution: Compared to other remote access tools, Splashtop offers competitive pricing without sacrificing quality or features, making it a budget-friendly choice for both individuals and businesses.
Easy Setup and Use: Splashtop’s user-friendly interface and easy installation make it accessible for users of all technical skill levels. You can quickly establish remote connections with minimal hassle.
Splashtop is designed to meet the demands of modern remote work, ensuring that users can remain productive, secure, and connected from any location.
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