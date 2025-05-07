Windows Autopatch: How Automated Updates Enhance Security

Keeping Windows devices secure and up to date is a top priority for any business, but managing patches manually can be time-consuming and error-prone. That’s where Windows Autopatch comes in. This automated service from Microsoft simplifies the patch management process, ensuring devices receive timely updates without constant hands-on work from IT teams. In this article, we’ll explore what Windows Autopatch is, how it works, and why it’s a valuable tool for improving security and efficiency in your organization.
What is Windows Autopatch?
Windows Autopatch is a cloud-based service from Microsoft that automates the process of keeping Windows devices up to date with the latest security patches, drivers, and software updates. Designed for organizations using Windows 10 and 11 Enterprise and Education editions, Windows Autopatch reduces the need for manual intervention by IT teams, helping to ensure devices remain secure and compliant at all times.
For businesses wondering how Windows Autopatch benefits their operations, the answer is simple: it streamlines patch management to enhance security and reliability across your device fleet.
How is Autopatch Different from Windows Update for Business?
Although Windows Autopatch and Windows Update for Business both aim to keep Windows devices up to date, they take very different approaches. Windows Update for Business offers more manual control, allowing IT teams to customize update schedules and deployment policies. On the other hand, Autopatch automates the entire process, reducing the need for hands-on involvement.
The table below highlights the key differences to help you decide which solution best fits your organization’s needs:
Feature
Windows Autopatch
Windows Update for Business
Ideal For
Organizations wanting to offload patching and simplify management
Organizations needing detailed control over update processes
Compliance Monitoring
Built-in, automated compliance reporting
Requires IT teams to manually monitor compliance
Update Approach
Fully automated—handles deployment, monitoring, and compliance
Manual control—IT teams set schedules and policies
IT Involvement
Minimal hands-on management required
High level of manual oversight and customization
Customization
Limited customization; follows Microsoft’s default best practices
Highly customizable to fit organizational needs
Essential Prerequisites for Implementing Windows Autopatch
To successfully implement Windows Autopatch, your organization must meet the following requirements:
Operating System: Devices must be running Windows 10 or Windows 11 Enterprise or Education editions.
Microsoft Intune Subscription: An active subscription to
Microsoft Intune is required for remote device management.
Azure Active Directory Enrollment: All devices must be enrolled in Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) for identity and access management.
These prerequisites are essential to ensure that Windows Autopatch can be deployed and function effectively across your device environment.
Licensing Requirements for Windows Autopatch
To access and use Windows Autopatch, your organization needs a Microsoft 365 Enterprise subscription, either E3 or E5. This subscription includes key services like Microsoft Intune for device management and Azure Active Directory for identity management, both of which are critical components of the Autopatch system.
It’s important to understand that Windows Autopatch is not available as a standalone service—it’s fully integrated within the Microsoft 365 Enterprise package. Ensuring you have the correct licensing is crucial for unlocking the full capabilities of Windows Autopatch and maintaining secure, up-to-date devices across your organization.
Features & Capabilities of Windows Autopatch
Windows Autopatch offers a range of features designed to make patch management easier, safer, and more efficient for IT teams. Key capabilities include:
Automated Patch Deployment: Automatically deploys updates for Windows, Microsoft 365 apps, drivers, and firmware, reducing the need for manual updates and helping keep systems secure.
Rollback Capabilities: If an update causes issues, Windows Autopatch allows IT teams to quickly roll back to a previous version, minimizing downtime and disruption.
Compliance Reporting: Provides detailed reports showing the update status and compliance of all enrolled devices, making it easier to track and ensure that systems are up to date.
Device Group Management: Organizes devices into different deployment rings (such as test and production groups), allowing updates to be rolled out in stages for better control and risk management.
Health Monitoring: Continuously monitors device health to identify potential issues early, ensuring that updates don’t compromise performance or stability.
By automating routine tasks and offering powerful oversight tools, Windows Autopatch helps IT teams maintain security and compliance with minimal manual effort—freeing up time to focus on more strategic projects.
What is the ROI of Windows Autopatch?
Implementing Windows Autopatch can deliver a strong return on investment (ROI) for organizations of all sizes. By automating the patching process, Windows Autopatch reduces the need for manual updates, which are often time-consuming and prone to human error. This saves IT teams significant time and effort, allowing them to focus on other critical tasks.
In addition to time savings, automated patching lowers the risk of security breaches caused by unpatched systems—a major financial and reputational risk for businesses. With Windows Autopatch ensuring devices stay up to date and secure, organizations can avoid costly downtime and potential data breaches. Over time, these efficiencies translate into lower operational costs and improved business continuity, making Windows Autopatch a smart investment in both security and productivity.
Disadvantages of Windows Autopatch: Considerations for IT Teams
While Windows Autopatch offers many benefits, there are a few important limitations to consider:
Limited OS Support: Windows Autopatch only works with Windows 10 and Windows 11 Enterprise and Education editions. It does not support Windows Server, macOS, Linux, or other operating systems.
Dependency on Microsoft Tools: To use Windows Autopatch, your organization must have:
Microsoft Intune for device management.
Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) for identity management
Not Ideal for Mixed Environments: If your organization manages a variety of operating systems or servers, Windows Autopatch may not fully meet your needs without additional tools or processes.
These factors are important to keep in mind when deciding if Autopatch is the right solution for your IT environment.
How Splashtop AEM Complements Windows Autopatch for Enhanced Endpoint Management
While Windows Autopatch focuses on keeping Windows devices updated with automated patches, Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) takes endpoint management a step further. Designed to work alongside solutions like Intune and Windows Autopatch, Splashtop AEM gives IT teams broader control and deeper visibility into their entire endpoint environment.
Here’s how Splashtop AEM complements Windows Autopatch:
Real-Time Patch Management: Unlike standard patching tools that may delay critical updates, Splashtop AEM provides real-time patching for both operating systems and third-party software. This ensures that zero-day vulnerabilities are addressed immediately, keeping systems secure.
Improved Visibility & Compliance: With a centralized dashboard, IT teams can monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance with frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001, offering a clearer picture of overall security posture.
Policy Enforcement: Customize and enforce security policies across multiple endpoints to maintain consistent compliance and safeguard networks—something that complements Autopatch’s automated update focus.
Proactive Alerts & Remediation: Splashtop AEM provides real-time alerts and allows IT teams to automate fixes, making it easy to resolve issues before they escalate.
Remote Tools & Background Actions: IT teams can access critical system tools (like the task manager, registry editor, and device manager) without interrupting users—useful for troubleshooting issues that automated patching alone can’t fix.
Inventory & Reporting: Gain detailed insights into system hardware, software inventories, and endpoint status for better asset management and auditing.
Together, Windows Autopatch and Splashtop AEM offer a powerful solution for keeping endpoints secure, compliant, and running smoothly. While Autopatch automates routine Windows updates, Splashtop AEM enhances your IT toolkit with real-time patching, proactive monitoring, and deep visibility across all endpoints—including third-party applications.
Want to experience a more efficient way to manage and secure your IT environment? Sign up for a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop Enterprise and explore the benefits of the Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on today.