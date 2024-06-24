Why ISO 27001 Certification is a Must for Your Technology Partners

Adrienne Hisoler is a Communications Manager at Splashtop, where she leverages her extensive experience in SaaS, FinTech, IT, and Industrial Automation to talk about the evolving dynamics of the modern workplace. Adrienne explores topics from the future of work to IT technology trends and emerging challenges with cybersecurity. As a dedicated remote employee, she uses Splashtop’s remote access software daily to stay connected and productive. Outside of work, Adrienne enjoys hiking with her family and experimenting with new recipes.