Endpoint management has become harder to control as IT environments grow more distributed, complex, and security-critical. Teams are responsible for more devices, applications, vulnerabilities, and support needs, often without more time or resources.
Many organizations have invested in automation and endpoint management tools, but the day-to-day work still feels reactive. IT teams and MSPs are still chasing patch backlogs, switching between consoles, verifying whether updates worked, and responding to endpoint issues after they have already caused disruption.
New Splashtop research, based on a survey of 250 IT and MSP professionals, found that many teams are stuck in a middle state. They have started modernizing endpoint management, but fragmented workflows, inconsistent automation, and limited visibility are keeping routine maintenance, patching, troubleshooting, and remediation more reactive than they need to be.
What Reactive Endpoint Management Looks Like Today
Reactive endpoint management does not necessarily mean a team lacks tools or automation. More often than not, it means the team still relies on manual follow-up, delayed visibility, and disconnected workflows to keep endpoints secure and stable.
1. Too Much Time Spent on Routine Maintenance
Routine endpoint work can quickly take over the week. IT teams need to check patch status, validate updates, review device health, troubleshoot failures, and follow up on recurring issues.
Splashtop’s research found that IT and MSP teams spend an average of 53% of their time on routine endpoint maintenance. When more than half of team capacity goes toward maintenance, there is less time for security improvements, process optimization, and higher-value IT work.
2. Too Many Tools Involved in Simple Issues
Endpoint work also becomes reactive when a single issue requires too many systems to resolve. A technician may need one tool for inventory, another for patch status, another for troubleshooting, and another for remote access.
Each handoff adds friction. Context gets lost, work gets repeated, and successful remediation becomes harder to verify.
3. Too Much Work Happening After Hours
Reactive work often spills into nights and weekends because issues are discovered late or require urgent manual intervention.
Splashtop’s research found that teams spend an average of 12.6 hours per week reacting to unplanned endpoint issues. Some after-hours work is unavoidable, especially for critical updates. But when it becomes routine, it points to a deeper need for better visibility, stronger automation controls, and more connected remediation workflows.
The Middle State: Why Modernization Efforts Stall
Most IT teams have already started modernizing endpoint management. They have tools in place, they have automated some tasks, and they have processes for patching, monitoring, and support.
The problem is that these improvements often happen in pieces. Automation may work for certain tasks, but still requires manual verification. Patch status may be available, but delayed or split across tools. Endpoint issues may still require multiple handoffs before they are fully resolved.
Splashtop’s research found that most organizations are stuck in this partial-automation middle state. They have invested in modernization, but fragmented tools and inconsistent workflows keep them from seeing the full operational gains.
This middle state often looks like:
Automation exists, but only for certain tasks
Patch status is visible, but reporting is delayed or fragmented
Endpoint issues require handoffs across multiple tools
Remediation depends on manual follow-up
IT leaders struggle to verify whether automation worked
These gaps make endpoint management harder to scale. The team may be more advanced than before, but daily work still feels reactive because the workflow is not fully integrated.
Why Partial Automation Does Not Always Reduce IT Workload
Automation can reduce manual effort, but only when teams can apply it consistently and verify the results. When automation is limited to isolated tasks, it can still leave IT teams with the same follow-up work they were trying to avoid.
1. Automation Without Visibility Creates Uncertainty
If IT cannot see what happened after an automated action runs, the workflow is still incomplete. Teams need to know which endpoints were targeted, which actions succeeded, which failed, and what needs attention next.
Without that visibility, automation creates another item to check. IT teams still have to confirm patch status, investigate failures, and manually verify outcomes before they can trust the process.
2. Automation Without Policy Creates Inconsistency
One-off scripts and task-based automation can solve immediate problems, but they are harder to scale across a growing endpoint environment.
Policy-driven automation gives teams a more consistent way to manage patching, remediation, and endpoint actions by device group, risk level, schedule, or business need. That consistency matters because endpoint management depends on repeatable workflows, not isolated fixes.
3. Automation Without Trust Slows Adoption
Many teams are willing to automate more, but they need the right controls first. That includes scoping actions by device or group, requiring approval for sensitive actions, maintaining audit logs, and reporting on outcomes.
Without those safeguards, teams may keep automation limited to low-risk tasks. The result is a partial-automation model where some work is faster, but the broader endpoint workflow still feels reactive.
The Operational Cost of Staying Reactive
Reactive endpoint management does more than slow teams down. It consumes capacity, increases labor costs, and makes security-related work harder to control.
Splashtop’s research found that organizations spend an average of $133K per year on endpoint maintenance labor. The report also found that delayed patching is tied to security incidents, cyber insurance impacts, downtime, and audit findings, showing how endpoint maintenance challenges can quickly become business-level concerns.
These outcomes often stem from the same operational patterns: fragmented tools, limited visibility, inconsistent automation, and excessive manual follow-up.
When endpoint work remains reactive, IT teams spend more time chasing down issues after they arise.
What it Takes to Move Toward Proactive Endpoint Management
Moving toward proactive endpoint management starts with identifying the workflow gaps that keep routine work reactive. The full report breaks down the operational shifts in more detail, but most teams can begin by focusing on a few core areas.
Consolidate endpoint workflows where possible: Reduce unnecessary handoffs between tools used for patching, inventory, troubleshooting, reporting, and remote support.
Improve real-time endpoint visibility: Give IT teams a clearer view of patch status, vulnerabilities, endpoint health, and remediation outcomes.
Move from task automation to policy-driven automation: Standardize how patches, scripts, alerts, and remediation actions are applied across devices, groups, and risk levels.
Build trust with controls and reporting: Use scoping, approvals, audit logs, and outcome reporting so automation can scale with more confidence.
Connect detection with remediation: Help teams move from identifying an issue to resolving it without unnecessary tool switching, manual rework, or lost context.
These improvements do not have to happen all at once. Even incremental progress can reduce reactive work when teams focus on the workflows that consume the most time and create the most risk.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Teams Get Unstuck
Splashtop AEM helps IT teams reduce reactive endpoint work by bringing visibility, automation, patching, and remediation into a more connected workflow.
Instead of relying on disconnected tools to check endpoint status, deploy updates, investigate issues, and take action, teams can manage key endpoint operations from one place. This helps reduce handoffs, improve follow-through, and give IT clearer insight into what needs attention.
With Splashtop AEM, teams can:
View endpoint health, patch status, and system details from centralized dashboards
Automate OS and third-party patch management
Identify and prioritize vulnerabilities with CVE-based insights
Apply policy-based automation and remediation actions
Track hardware and software inventory across managed devices
Move from endpoint visibility to remote support when hands-on troubleshooting is needed
With Splashtop AEM, teams can see what is happening, act on endpoint issues faster, and confirm results with less manual follow-up. This helps move endpoint operations away from reactive maintenance and toward a more controlled, proactive model.
Download the Full Research Report
Many IT teams have already started modernizing endpoint management, but the work still feels reactive when tools, automation, and visibility are not fully connected. Routine maintenance takes too much time, patching requires too much follow-up, and endpoint issues move through too many handoffs before they are resolved.
Splashtop’s research report, Stuck in the Middle: Why Most IT Teams Can’t Get Past Reactive Endpoint Management, takes a deeper look at the cost of reactive endpoint work, the maturity gaps holding teams back, and the operational shifts that separate reactive teams from autonomous-ready operations.
Download the full report to benchmark your endpoint operations, compare your team’s maturity, and see what it takes to get unstuck.