Manage Distributed Teams with Splashtop Remote Access Solutions

Work is no longer a place you go. Businesses are embracing remote work and allowing their employees to work from anywhere, making distributed teams a common occurrence.
Yet, with this new normal comes a new series of challenges. Businesses must invest in the right tools and technology to let their distributed teams communicate, collaborate, and access projects effectively.
Fortunately, Splashtop has the answer. Splashtop’s remote access and support technology allows employees to access their work computers from anywhere, on any device, which has empowered teams around the world to work together without missing a beat.
So, without further ado, let’s look at the uses and benefits of Splashtop for distributed teams:
Key Features & Functionalities of Splashtop Remote Solution To Enable And Empower Remote Teams
You might be thinking: “What does Splashtop do that makes it so useful for remote and distributed teams?” Well, there’s a bit of a long answer to that because Splashtop has several benefits for distributed teams built into its very core.
These include:
1. Seamless Remote Access From Anywhere
One of the first and greatest benefits of Splashtop is the ability for users to quickly and seamlessly access their work computers from any device, anywhere with an internet connection.
This makes Splashtop ideal for distributed teams, as it empowers employees to access their work, files, and other necessary information when working remotely and on the go. This provides unprecedented flexibility to work from anywhere and helps teams be more productive no matter where they are.
2. Collaborate Effortlessly Across Locations
As Splashtop is designed to help distributed teams work from anywhere, it provides tools for employees to work together even when working remotely.
Splashtop includes several features designed to help users collaborate in real-time. Employees can share files and screens, allowing them to communicate without any difficulty and even access the same files to work together on projects.
Should an employee need technical support, Splashtop Enterprise and SOS also provide remote support tools so IT teams can instantly connect and resolve their walk them through their issues.
3. Enjoy Fast and Reliable Connections
One concern decision-makers have when looking at remote access software is potential latency and the connection quality. If a remote connection is too slow, it will cost the company productivity and frustrate users to no end.
Fortunately, Splashtop provides both high speeds and high-quality connections. Splashtop has a high frame rate of 4K streaming up to 60fps, and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming. Audio and visual quality remain crystal clear with 4:4:4 color mode and high-fidelity audio, keeping the images clean and the sound crisp.
No matter what device you use, you can expect a low-latency and high-resolution connection, creating a smooth user experience at all times.
4. Stay Secure While Working Remotely
Security is always a concern, and IT teams are often cautious when a solution allows remote access to company computers. Fortunately, Splashtop is built with a focus on security, so you can connect without fear.
Splashtop is designed with security in mind and meets a wide range of government and industry standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. Additionally, Splashtop provides several advanced security features to keep your devices safe, including multi-level password security, screen auto-lock, remote connection notifications, and more.
Data remains secure when using Splashtop because the software doesn’t access it at all. No data is accessed, processed, or stored on Splashtop, it simply transmits the encoded screen capture stream (protected via encryption, of course).
5. Save Money While Supporting Your Team
The cost of remote work is a major concern for budget-conscious businesses, but Splashtop can actually help companies save money.
First, there’s the reduced costs. Allowing employees to work from their own devices can reduce hardware and software expenses, as there’s no need to invest in additional computers for remote work. A work-from-anywhere environment also frees up office real estate and reduces the need for on-site hardware and support, furthering the cost savings.
Empowering employees to work from anywhere also allows them to be more productive, thus getting more value from each day.
Additionally, Splashtop has price plans built for organizations of all sizes. It provides high-quality remote access and support at a reasonable price point, making it a far more affordable option than competitors like LogMeIn and TeamViewer.
6. Easily Scalable for Growing Teams
The widespread adoption of remote work has allowed organizations to expand like never before, but businesses need solutions that can grow with them (preferably without investing in new infrastructure).
Fortunately, Splashtop is a flexible, scalable solution, so you can easily add users and devices as needed. This ensures that no matter how much you scale, Splashtop can support distributed teams across your company.
7. Navigate with a User-Friendly Interface
A solution that’s complex, cluttered, and difficult to use will do a company little good, as employees will either miss out on its best features or avoid using it altogether. That’s not something you have to worry about with Splashtop.
Splashtop is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly. Connecting is a quick and simple process, and users can use their connected devices with ease. This makes it accessible to users of all technical backgrounds and reduces the learning curve, empowering users to work quickly and efficiently.
Get Started With Splashtop Secure Remote Access: Seamless Access For Your Distributed Teams
There’s no reason your teams should remain restricted to the office space or bring their work computers whenever they work remotely. Splashtop makes it easy to instantly connect and work from anywhere, on any device, giving your teams the flexibility they need to stay productive wherever they go.
Ready to experience the benefits of Splashtop for distributed teams yourself? Get started today with a free trial!