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Video: Freshworks Freshservice Remote Support with Splashtop

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Disclaimer: Splashtop SOS has been renamed to Splashtop Remote Support. While the product name has changed, the features and functionality remain the same, continuing to provide fast, secure, and reliable remote support.

Did you know you can start a remote support / remote access / remote control session to Windows and Mac computers right from within a Freshservice ticket?  Freshworks remote support via Splashtop is easy to do and a cost-effective way to increase the productivity of your service team.

Watch this video to see how:

Splashtop SOS with Freshservice
Splashtop SOS with Freshservice

Ready to Get Started with Remote Access and Remote Control in Freshworks Freshservice?

  1. Get a Splashtop SOS license: Try SOS free with a free trial. See available packages and pricing

  2. Download the free Splashtop SOS Remote Support Integration Plug-in from the Freshworks Marketplace.

  3. See this support article if you have any questions on setting up the Freshservice-Splashtop SOS Integration

You can also visit our Splashtop Freshservice integration web page for more information on how to get started with Freshworks remote control. Or if you're using Freshdesk, visit our Splashtop Freshdesk integration page.

Start your Splashtop Remote Support free trial
Fast, secure, and easy to use remote support software
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