Video: Freshworks Freshservice Remote Support with Splashtop

Did you know you can start a remote support / remote access / remote control session to Windows and Mac computers right from within a Freshservice ticket? Freshworks remote support via Splashtop is easy to do and a cost-effective way to increase the productivity of your service team.

Watch this video to see how:

Splashtop SOS with Freshservice

Ready to Get Started with Remote Access and Remote Control in Freshworks Freshservice?

You can also visit our Splashtop Freshservice integration web page for more information on how to get started with Freshworks remote control. Or if you're using Freshdesk, visit our Splashtop Freshdesk integration page.