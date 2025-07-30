IT teams are in high demand and under constant pressure. As businesses and technologies grow, IT teams must manage more endpoints, users, and responsibilities, but rarely get the extra staff to meet that increasing demand.
Scaling IT operations is crucial for maintaining efficiency, performance, and security; however, some businesses may lack the necessary budget to scale effectively. So, what if, rather than spending more, you could scale IT by deploying automation tools?
IT automation and remote endpoint management solutions allow businesses to scale efficiently. With a solution like Splashtop AEM, your IT teams can accomplish more without needing to invest in more resources. Let’s explore…
Why Traditional IT Scaling Models No Longer Work
IT automation isn’t a solution in search of a problem, as the fact is: older IT scaling models don’t work anymore. Scaling requires more than hiring more agents as your company grows. Instead, you need tools and technology that can help your agents keep up with the growth.
Headcount Can’t Keep Up With Endpoint Growth
As your company grows, so do your endpoints, and that growth can quickly outpace your IT team. Adding new agents to keep up can be a losing battle unless you also have the tools to help all your agents keep up with the devices, apps, and remote users they need to manage.
Manual Work Doesn’t Scale
IT support often requires manual tasks, such as hands-on troubleshooting, health checks, and remediation. These can take a significant amount of time, and the more endpoints you add, the more tasks your IT team has to juggle.
Rising Security and Compliance Demands
Cybersecurity is a constantly evolving landscape. Hackers and other bad actors are always seeking new vulnerabilities to exploit, and companies need the latest security patches to fix those vulnerabilities before it’s too late. As your business scales and workloads increase, the risks and potential points of entry become greater, which necessitates a tool that can automatically monitor networks and roll out security patches as soon as they’re available.
Tool Sprawl Adds Complexity
As your IT environment grows, so does the number of tools used to manage it. Including remote access platforms, monitoring dashboards, patching systems, and more. This tool sprawl can lead to inefficiencies, slower response times, and added complexity for your team. Managing multiple interfaces often creates silos, increases the risk of errors, and makes scaling harder, not easier.
5 Ways to Scale IT Operations Without Hiring More Staff
So, given these challenges with scaling, how can companies keep up? While hiring more staff can help alleviate the workload from each IT agent, it takes more than that to improve IT operations. Fortunately, with the right technology, it’s possible to scale properly and support your growing business even with a lean IT staff.
1. Automate Routine Maintenance Tasks
Many simple IT tasks, such as patch management, health checks, and service restarts, can still take hours out of the day. Automating these tasks frees up IT agents to focus on other important issues without letting them fall to the wayside, leading to a significant improvement in efficiency.
2. Centralize Endpoint Monitoring
Monitoring multiple endpoints can be a time-consuming challenge. However, IT automation solutions can centralize endpoint monitoring and provide a unified view of device health and performance from a single location, complete with automatic alerts to notify IT agents of potential issues. This makes endpoint monitoring remarkably faster and easier.
3. Deploy Scripts Across Devices
Using prebuilt or custom scripts allows organizations to automate updates and simple fixes. This empowers IT teams to immediately address small issues and deploy patches across endpoints, ensuring security and efficiency without taking excessive time or resources.
4. Use Smart Alerts to Prioritize Work
When IT teams receive a flood of tickets and notifications, it can be hard to figure out where to start. Smart alerts can help teams prioritize work based on their importance and time sensitivity, so that IT agents can focus on real issues rather than whatever’s making the most noise.
5. Enable Remote Support Without Site Visits
When you have a distributed workforce or remote workers, providing technical support for remote devices can be a challenge. However, with remote management solutions and automation tools that can support remote endpoints, it’s significantly easier to provide fast remote access and remediation. This eliminates the need for physical troubleshooting, so you can better support a remote workforce.
How Splashtop AEM Supports Scalable IT Operations
It’s clear that IT automation solutions can save time and money while improving efficiency, and if you’re looking for a powerful automation tool, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) has everything you need. Splashtop AEM lets you automate tasks, manage your endpoints from a single location, and automatically roll out patches and updates, so your IT team can focus on more pressing matters without getting bogged down by time-consuming manual tasks.
Splashtop AEM brings businesses a variety of features and functionality to help IT teams scale and work efficiently as your company grows, including:
Real-Time Monitoring at Scale
Splashtop AEM provides real-time monitoring across your network, so you can detect issues across hundreds (or even thousands) of endpoints instantly.
Automated Patching for OS and Apps
Updates and patches are vital for security, so Splashtop AEM’s automated patching is built to keep your systems secure without manual intervention.
Script-Based Automation for Efficiency
Script-based automation lets you automatically fix issues before they escalate, even without manual intervention. This saves time and increases efficiency by quickly resolving potential problems, allowing employees to continue working and IT teams to avoid taking time out of their busy day to intervene.
Lightweight and Fast to Deploy
Some remote management and automation platforms are cumbersome, complicated, and require lengthy setups, but Splashtop AEM is not. There’s no need for massive infrastructure or bloated RMM platforms, as Splashtop AEM can be installed and set up quickly, so you can get right to work.
Seamless Add-On to Splashtop Remote Support or Enterprise
Splashtop AEM builds on the robust remote support capabilities of Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise, giving IT teams everything they need to manage and maintain endpoints proactively. With secure, high-performance remote access at the core, teams can not only monitor and patch devices, but also connect instantly to troubleshoot issues on demand—all from the same interface. This all-in-one approach helps eliminate tool sprawl, accelerate resolution times, and keep support workflows efficient and straightforward.
Use Cases: Teams Scaling Smarter, Not Bigger
With all that said, what are the use cases for Splashtop AEM and other IT automation and remote management solutions? There are multiple uses for software like Splashtop AEM, as any organization can benefit from IT automation and improved endpoint management, although the specifics may vary across industries.
For instance, if you’re a managed service provider (MSP) managing multiple businesses with a limited staff, Splashtop AEM empowers your team to ensure every endpoint is protected and up-to-date, complete with automated monitoring and real-time alerts. This makes it easy to manage every system and device from a single place.
Similarly, IT managers at businesses can use Splashtop AEM to handle device onboarding and patching, even for a large number of devices. Since Splashtop AEM can automatically push out patches across distributed endpoints, managers can do all this without needing to hire extra hands.
IT teams for universities and other educational institutions often have to support thousands of endpoints across campuses. Splashtop AEM allows them to manage every device from a single screen, including sending out updates and automatic fixes whenever necessary.
No matter what your business or industry, Splashtop AEM can help your IT team save time, improve efficiency, and manage all your endpoints with ease.
Start Scaling with Splashtop
Scaling IT doesn’t necessarily mean scaling headcount. Instead, you can invest in the right tools to monitor, manage, and support endpoints across your network, empowering your IT team to keep up with your growing business and save time throughout the day.
With the right automation and intelligent monitoring solutions, like Splashtop AEM, even lean IT teams can accomplish more with less. Splashtop AEM empowers your team to scale operations while keeping endpoints secure, compliant, and running smoothly.
Splashtop AEM lets your IT team:
Automate routine tasks across endpoints
Immediately roll out patches to address zero-day vulnerabilities and other issues
Identify and prioritize threats in real-time using CVE data
Customize and enforce policies across endpoints
Find and resolve potential problems in real-time with alerts and automated fixes
Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and IT compliance
Schedule and execute tasks across multiple endpoints
And more!
Want to experience Splashtop AEM for yourself?