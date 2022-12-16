Splashtop #BLM Statement

United for Justice & Inclusivity

Mark Lee, On behalf of the Splashtop Family

What can we do?

That question has become more urgent as millions of people worldwide express their deep pain, fear, hurt, and anger triggered by the senseless killing of George Floyd and the constant reminders of ever-present, systemic racism.

This question is personal to me, as well. I was born and raised in Taiwan, moving with my family to the United States when I was 13. As an immigrant of color, I experienced my share of racism while growing up. And as Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently stated: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

It’s also personal to Splashtop. As a global company supporting customers in 12 different languages, across nearly 200 countries, diversity is in our DNA.

The Splashtop founding team has been together for a long time. We all knew each other in college, and how we behave is how we are. We believe in building our corporate culture both from the top-down—through our actions and the decisions we make, day by day—and from the bottom up, encouraging every employee to work to co-create a healthy working environment.

Last week, one of our customers contacted us to check our values and see where we stood in the Black Lives Matter movement. As part of their renewed commitments to inclusivity, they wanted to make sure that all the companies they work with are inclusive.

We have never publicized our values, because they are so intrinsic to our culture, permeating everything we do. But that query from our customer made me realize that it’s important to state our values overtly. So I’m doing that here.

At Splashtop, our strong company values include such foundational principles as

Honesty

Trust

Inclusiveness

Gratitude

And we realize it’s not enough to stop at simply declaring our values. This is a deep and profound topic, one where there’s so much more to learn. We’re committed to taking the time to do the serious reflection, listening, and discussion that’s required to spur the right action.

It’s time for change, and we all have a role to play to drive change toward a better world. As we move forward, Splashtop management and employees will continue to explore how to apply honesty, trust, and fairness to issues of diversity, equality, and inclusiveness.

It’s valuable to see people taking steps towards action, not just at work, but also at home. For me personally, I’m spending time with my three children talking about culture, race, history and the associated impacts on everyone’s life experience, so that I can prepare them to become conscientious world citizens.

I can’t tell you exactly how our company’s exploration will take shape in terms of specific initiatives or practices. But I can promise that we are fully committed to taking action, both in the short term and sustained over time.

I look forward to sharing more about the form those actions will take. Every step counts. Together, we will make a difference.

Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO & Chief Evangelist