New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Here are some of the new and enhanced features added for Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Remote Support users in March 2017.

Splashtop Dashboard New Features

Custom Display Name - The new “Change display name” settings option in your my.splashtop.com dashboard enables you customize the way your name appears to users when you access their computers for a better user experience. Check out the details in this how-to article from Splashtop Support.

Add Computer Button (Splashtop Business Access Only) - Gives easy access to download the Streamer on your computer.

Splashtop Business iOS App Update with New Features

Version 2.7.2.0 for iPhone and iPad

Swiftpoint GT Mouse Support and Offer - Splashtop Business supports the Swiftpoint GT mouse for iPad/iPhone to enhance the productivity of your remote desktop sessions. Claim your discount coupon in the Splashtop Business App under Settings | Options | Swiftpoint mouse

New feature: In-session FPS settings - Experiment with these settings for the best performance on different networks and computers!

New feature: UI improvements for Account Information - See the team name, role, and display names.

This update also includes a few bug fixes.

