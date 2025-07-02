Splashtop Launches Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure in Australia

Splashtop is continually seeking ways to make remote access and support more easily accessible worldwide. As such, Splashtop’s latest expansion brings a sovereign cloud infrastructure to Australia, helping to ensure that users can securely manage their data in the cloud.
With the growing demand for data sovereignty and localized infrastructure, it’s become more important than ever to provide our customers with ways to collect and manage data that complies with their local laws.
What Is a Sovereign Cloud and Why It Matters
Sovereign cloud is a cloud computing environment where all data and resources are stored and managed within a specific region. This ensures compliance with all local data sovereignty laws and regulations so that organizations can work within their region’s legal framework.
As cloud technology advances, countries have adopted different laws and regulations around it. These laws are designed to ensure that data and personal information remain secure, and only those granted access can control it, although the specifics of the laws will vary across regions. This has necessitated the growth of sovereign cloud infrastructures, as “one size fits all” no longer applies.
In Australia, this is particularly important. Regulations like the Australian Privacy Act and the 13 Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) apply to most private and government organizations and set strict guidelines on how personal information is handled. As such, it’s vital that Australian customers know that the cloud solutions they use comply with those regulations.
Splashtop’s Australian Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure
That brings us to Splashtop’s sovereign cloud infrastructure, as we’ve established an Australia-based infrastructure via a dedicated user database. Splashtop’s Australian users have been waiting for this, and now we can better support customers who need data sovereignty and regional IT compliance along with their remote access.
Now, Splashtop customers all over Australia can rest easy, knowing their data is stored and processed safely and wholly within their country.
So, what exactly does this mean for Splashtop customers in Australia? The sovereign cloud infrastructure brings multiple benefits, including:
Local data residency: Sovereign clouds keep all data within a single country, making it easy to abide by local laws and regulations. This gives organizations more control over how their data is stored, including the ability to manage access.
Lower latency: Even with the fastest connection speed possible, it’s simply faster to access data stored nearby than halfway around the world. Sovereign cloud infrastructure typically has low latency rates, which makes businesses faster and more efficient throughout the day.
Regulatory compliance: One of the biggest benefits of sovereign cloud infrastructure is how it helps organizations meet their regulatory compliance requirements. Because the cloud infrastructure is built for and kept within their country, it’s easy to ensure they’re meeting all their requirements without needing to account for multiple regional regulations.
Security: Sovereign cloud infrastructures are built with each region’s security regulations in mind and typically include advanced data security features. Organizations gain more control over who can access their data, where and how the data is stored, and even what redundancies and backups they have, providing strong security across the company.
As a result, organizations of all types across Australia can enjoy the benefits of a sovereign cloud. Governmental organizations can ensure their confidential data is securely managed while remaining accessible. Educational institutions can protect student and faculty information. Healthcare organizations can keep patient records secure. Businesses across regulated industries can help ensure they meet all their compliance requirements.
On-Prem Deployment for Maximum Control
For some businesses, keeping data within their country still isn’t enough; they need to keep everything in one place. For them, Splashtop also offers an on-premises deployment option, which allows organizations to control and manage their data within their local infrastructure.
On-premises deployment options remove data from the cloud, providing businesses with full control. This means everything stays within a private network and is managed locally by an IT team. While the cloud provides many benefits, such as flexibility and accessibility, many businesses still prefer on-premises options for improved control and customization options.
Fortunately, Splashtop users have options. Whether you prefer the range and accessibility of a global cloud, the low latency and regulatory compliance of a sovereign cloud, or the security and control of an on-premises deployment, Splashtop has what you need.
Meeting Global Demand for Local Compliance
Australia isn’t the only country with a sovereign cloud infrastructure, nor will it be the last. This is the latest step in a global strategy to help Splashtop users around the world access and manage their data with the tools and methods that suit them best.
Splashtop already operates cloud infrastructure in multiple regions, helping users meet their distinct data regulation and management needs, including GDPR. There’s no “one size fits all” solution for every area, so Splashtop works hard to support data sovereignty requirements worldwide, including sovereign options.
As the demand for sovereign cloud grows and regions gain increasingly distinct compliance needs, Splashtop will be there to ensure everyone has the tools and controls they need.
Why This Matters for Australian Businesses and Institutions
Sovereign cloud infrastructure can have a wide-reaching impact across organizations and industries. For Splashtop users in Australia, there are multiple benefits to keeping their data in a sovereign cloud, including:
Government agencies can ensure their vital information stays within their country, helping protect government data from breaches or attackers while aligning with their laws and regulations.
Universities and schools can protect student and faculty information, maintain control over their curricula, and have customizable deployment options for their campuses and remote students.
Financial institutions can utilize robust data security features, end-to-end encryption, and access controls to remain compliant with local regulations while retaining operational flexibility.
Healthcare providers can use enhanced data security to ensure compliance with local laws, keeping patient data safe and reducing legal risks.
Altogether, sovereign cloud infrastructure provides secure, trusted, and compliant remote access, built to meet each region’s regulations and requirements. As cyber threats continue to grow, having a reliable and secure platform for accessing work, projects, and data is all the more important, and Splashtop is meeting this need head-on.
Final Thoughts
Splashtop is committed to secure, reliable remote access, and that means providing secure options for organizations around the world. Bringing sovereign cloud infrastructure to Australian businesses is another step towards ensuring secure connectivity, trust, and compliance for users everywhere.
If you’re in Australia, now’s the perfect time to see what Splashtop’s secure and compliant remote access software can bring to your business. Splashtop makes it easy for employees anywhere to access their work computers, projects, and tools from any device, all while maintaining data security. Splashtop is built with cybersecurity in mind and complies with a broad range of industry and government standards. Now, with the sovereign cloud infrastructure, your data stays safe in Australia, even when it’s in the cloud.
Ready to begin? Start your free trial today, or contact Splashtop to learn more about our solutions.