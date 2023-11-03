Why TrustRadius Users Trust Splashtop's Security Features

In today's digital age, the importance of robust remote access security cannot be understated. At Splashtop, our commitment has always been to offer a secure and seamless platform. The affirmation of this dedication is evident in the numerous positive reviews on TrustRadius. These reviews frequently highlight our advanced security features and the peace of mind they bring.

One of the reviewers emphasized Splashtop's credibility by noting, "Splashtop is trusted by major players in the security field." This trust hasn't been earned overnight; it's a testament to our years of dedicated efforts to fortify our security measures. Another user acknowledged the platform's comprehensive design, stating, “I've experienced nothing but secure remote access. It's been a blessing to my business."

Such feedback not only reflects the reliability of our infrastructure but also highlights the ease with which organizations can integrate and benefit from our solutions.

In this article, we explore these commendations, shining a light on the key security elements that set Splashtop apart in the industry. Join us as we decode why Splashtop's security is so trusted.

A More Secure Alternative to VPNs

VPNs have long been the go-to solution for remote access. However, as the need for more robust and specialized security features has risen, many users are exploring alternatives. Splashtop has emerged as a preferred choice for those prioritizing security. One user pointed out: It's more secure than using VPN and allows employees to leverage their own devices to access the network."

Another reviewer mentioned: "I am replacing VPN with remote access from Splashtop. This allows my customers to leverage any of their preferred personal devices while increasing their security posture." This sentiment showcases a transition from traditional VPN setups to more modern solutions like Splashtop.

A third feedback iterates: "We have a strict no-VPN policy and have tried other remote access products. Splashtop [Enterprise] passes all security tests and has always verified the proper person. We monitor network traffic and the encryption is robust.”

In conclusion, Splashtop provides a superior and secure alternative to traditional VPNs, as reflected in user testimonials. Its infrastructure caters to modern security demands, making it a top choice for organizations prioritizing safe remote access.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) provides an added layer of security by requiring users to confirm their identity using two distinct forms of verification. Splashtop recognizes the importance of this feature and has diligently incorporated it into its service, drawing commendations from users.

One user specifically highlighted the importance of 2FA, noting, "I've always been concerned about the security of remote access tools, but with Splashtop's two-factor authentication, I feel much more at ease." Another user echoed a similar sentiment, stating, "The two-factor authentication gives me the confidence to allow my team to access our systems remotely without constantly worrying about potential breaches."

A third reviewer pointed out: “The addition of multi-factor authentication is a nice feature. The fact that you have two log in's in order to gain access to a PC is great. ” Last but not least, this user feels that Splashtop’s Two-Factor Authentication is superior to Microsoft: “The 2FA is at least as good as Microsoft's if not better.”

Through the integration of 2FA, Splashtop continues to prioritize its users' security, ensuring that even if primary login credentials were to fall into the wrong hands, a secondary line of defense stands robustly in place.

Ease of Use without Compromising Security

In today's digital age, striking a balance between usability and security is crucial. Many platforms prioritize one at the expense of the other, leading to cumbersome interfaces or vulnerable systems. Splashtop, however, stands out by offering a seamless blend of both.

Users have consistently praised Splashtop's intuitive design that doesn't cut corners on security. One user perfectly captured this sentiment, stating, "Low cost, simplicity for end user install, and clear, easy UI are the features that stand out for me."

Another user pointed out: “ "We use Splashtop for remote access for users. It's an easy, secure and inexpensive way to give employees access from outside the office." This feedback is a testament to Splashtop's commitment to delivering a product that is not only easy for end-users to navigate but also fortified with robust security measures.

By achieving this equilibrium, Splashtop ensures that its users can confidently access their systems remotely without the daunting complexities often associated with secure platforms.

Splashtop's commitment to robust security features doesn't go unnoticed. Across a spectrum of users and industries, the consensus is clear: Splashtop delivers on its promise of providing a secure remote access solution. "Strong security, especially with two-factor authentication enabled for all users. No issues with hacks, and easy to administer users." one user comments, highlighting the seamless integration of robust security measures without compromising user experience.

Another user emphasizes their unhesitating trust in the software, stating, "I have complete confidence in Splashtop. I feel that you take great pride and steps to provide your customers with the support, security and services we need." These testimonies, along with countless others, stand as a testament to the software's unwavering focus on ensuring user data is protected and connections remain secure.

In today's digital landscape, where security threats are omnipresent, it's reassuring to many that Splashtop continues to prioritize and deliver top-notch security measures. The reviews on TrustRadius speak for themselves: users not only trust Splashtop for its functionality but also for the peace of mind it offers.

For those curious to dive deeper, thousands of exceptional reviews about Splashtop are readily available on TrustRadius for your perusal. Experience firsthand what many have come to praise. Learn more about Splashtop's security features and start your free trial today!