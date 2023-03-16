Top 5 Remote Desktop Software Features

What should you look for in remote desktop software? Here are the top 5 features that your remote desktop solution should include.

If you are considering remote desktop software to help you remotely connect to your computers and devices, you want to be sure your choice includes all the top remote desktop features. If you don’t, you might find yourself without the ability to do what you need to do when you are out of the office or out on the road.

1: Cross-Platform Support

Maybe you have a PC desktop at work and a Mac at home. Or, perhaps your work computer is a Mac, and you travel with your Android smartphone. With cross-platform support like that found in Splashtop, you can access and remotely control your computers from any device.

You can access your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or even Chromebook device with Splashtop.

2: High-Performance Connections

Among the top remote desktop features to look for are high-speed, low latency connections. The last thing you want when trying to remote control your computer is a lagging connection.

Splashtop provides HD connections that will make you feel like you are right in front of your computer. You'll see the screen of the remote computer, hear the sound coming from it, and be able to control it in real-time. You can even run your video and audio production tools as Splashtop can stream 4K video over remote connections, and is fast enough to make lip syncing possible.

3: Easy to Manage

Whether you are looking for remote access for yourself or your entire team, one of the top things to look for is ease of management. With Splashtop, you can quickly install the software on every machine you wish to access and every device you want to use for access in minutes.

Setting up and managing large teams and groups of users and computers is all made easy in the Splashtop web console.

4: Security

Whether you are logging on to your work computer or your home computer, security is a critical part of any remote connection. With Splashtop's 256-bit AES encryption and device authentication, you can focus on your work, knowing that your data and connection are safe.

Plus, Splashtop comes with several industry-leading security features and practices.

5: Productivity Enhancing Tools

When you are remotely accessing another computer, you will also want all the tools you will need to get your work done. Being able to control your computer is great, but what if you need a file or the ability to print remotely? Splashtop has productivity-enhancing tools built in. Once your remote session is active, you can record your session, transfer files, remote print, view multiple monitors at once, send messages to a user on the other end, and more.

