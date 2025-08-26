Security is at the heart of everything we do at Splashtop. As part of our ongoing efforts to keep customers protected and compliant, we are retiring support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 at the end of September. These older encryption protocols are no longer considered secure, and this change ensures that all Splashtop connections rely on modern, industry-standard protections.
Most customers already use supported systems and won’t be impacted, but if you’re running older operating systems or outdated versions of Splashtop software, updates may be required to maintain compatibility.
Why TLS 1.0/1.1 Is Being Retired
TLS (Transport Layer Security) is the protocol that encrypts data moving between your devices and Splashtop’s services. Versions 1.0 and 1.1 were introduced more than a decade ago, and today they fall short of modern security standards.
Outdated encryption methods: These versions lack protections now required to safeguard sensitive data.
Vulnerable to attacks: Weaknesses in TLS 1.0/1.1 can expose users to downgrade and man-in-the-middle exploits.
Industry-wide move: The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) formally deprecated TLS 1.0/1.1 in 2021, and major browsers and vendors have already dropped support.
Compliance requirements: Many frameworks, including PCI DSS and HIPAA, mandate TLS 1.2 or higher to meet regulatory standards.
By retiring TLS 1.0 and 1.1, Splashtop ensures all customers benefit from stronger, more reliable protection with TLS 1.2 and above.
What’s Impacted
For most Splashtop users, nothing will change. If your devices are running current operating systems and up-to-date software, you’re already protected. The retirement of TLS 1.0 and 1.1 only affects legacy systems that rely on outdated encryption.
After the change takes effect at the end of September, the following will be impacted:
1. Endpoints that will no longer connect
If your devices run these older operating systems, they will not be able to connect after TLS 1.0/1.1 support is removed:
Windows XP, Vista, Server 2003, Server 2008 R1
macOS 10.9 or older
Android 4 or older
iOS 4 or older
2. Endpoints that need an update
Some devices can continue to connect if they are updated to the required versions:
Windows 7, 8, 8.1, Server 2008 R2, Server 2012 R1/R2: update Splashtop Streamer to version 3.7.4.x or newer
If using the client app: update to version 3.7.4.x or newer
In short, if your environment is up to date, you’re already in good shape. But if you’re running older systems, now is the time to upgrade to ensure uninterrupted access and stronger security.
What Splashtop Customers Should Do Next
To avoid service disruptions, we recommend taking the following steps before the end of September:
Retire unsupported systems: Replace or decommission endpoints running Windows XP, Vista, Server 2003/2008 R1, macOS 10.9 or older, Android 4 or older, and iOS 4 or older.
Update Splashtop software: Upgrade Windows 7, 8, 8.1, Server 2008 R2, and Server 2012 R1/R2 devices to Splashtop Streamer 3.7.4.x or newer.
Verify your environment: Check your endpoints to confirm they’re running supported operating systems and updated Splashtop software. Ensure your IT team and end users are aware of the changes.
Acting now ensures uninterrupted Splashtop connectivity and stronger protection with TLS 1.2 and above.
Splashtop’s Commitment to Security
The retirement of TLS 1.0 and 1.1 is one of many steps Splashtop takes to ensure a secure, reliable platform for all customers. We continuously strengthen our infrastructure and align with modern security standards to protect data and maintain compliance.
Modern encryption: All Splashtop connections will require TLS 1.2 or higher for even stronger protection.
Compliance readiness: Splashtop meets industry compliances and standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA.
Security ecosystem: Customers can extend endpoint protection with Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender and integrate with solutions like CrowdStrike for advanced threat detection.
Ongoing improvements: From real-time patching in Splashtop AEM to proactive vulnerability monitoring, we continuously enhance security across our platform.
Our goal is to give customers peace of mind knowing their remote access and endpoint management are backed by industry-leading safeguards.
Resources & Next Steps
The retirement of TLS 1.0 and 1.1 takes effect at the end of September 2025, so now is the time to prepare. By ensuring your devices and Splashtop software are updated, you’ll avoid disruptions and strengthen your security posture.
Check your systems: Confirm you’re running supported operating systems and the latest Splashtop versions.
Update where needed: Upgrade Streamers and apps on older Windows and server versions before the deadline.
Retire outdated endpoints: Legacy OS versions that no longer meet modern security standards should be phased out.
See our support article on TLS 1.0 and 1.1 end of life.
At Splashtop, security is never an afterthought. It’s built into everything we deliver. Take a few minutes now to update, and you’ll be ready for a smoother, more secure future with TLS 1.2 and higher.