IT teams are constantly busy, especially when they have multiple endpoints to manage. They often struggle with patch backlogs, managing distributed endpoints, and maintaining IT compliance across devices, which can take time and resources away from other tasks.
However, these challenges can all be addressed with the right patch management solution. Good enterprise patch management can make it easy to secure endpoints, maintain cybersecurity, and keep everything up to date from a single place, thus keeping devices secure without tying up IT teams.
So, how can enterprise patch management help improve IT security? Let’s explore…
What is enterprise patch management?
Enterprise patch management is the process of identifying, testing, deploying, and verifying updates across an organization’s IT infrastructure. As patching is an essential part of cybersecurity and IT compliance, enterprise patch management is designed to establish clear rules to ensure that all updates are properly installed and verified within a set timeframe, and to follow established guidelines for testing and prioritization.
Automation is a core component of modern enterprise patch management. While manual patch management relies on users remembering to install updates or on IT agents manually updating each device, automation streamlines the process, improves efficiency, and helps ensure each endpoint is updated properly.
Understanding patches, updates, and upgrades in enterprise IT
The terms “patch,” “update,” and “upgrade” are often used interchangeably, but there are some important differences, especially in the context of enterprise patch management. We can break them down like so:
What It Is
What It Addresses
Why It Matters for Enterprise IT Prioritization
Patch
A targeted software change that fixes a specific issue without significantly altering functionality. Typically released between major software versions.
Security vulnerabilities, bug fixes, stability issues, compliance requirements, and minor performance improvements.
Typically high priority, because patches often address actively exploited vulnerabilities. Delayed patching can lead to breaches, security compliance violations, and disruptions.
Update
A collection of improvements and fixes released for an existing software version. Updates may include patches, minor feature enhancements, and performance improvements.
Multiple bug fixes, security improvements, QoL enhancements, fixes for compatibility issues, and minor feature additions.
Important for maintaining system stability, performance, and supportability. They can help prevent technical debt and compatibility issues.
Upgrade
A move to a new version or the latest release of software, often involving significant changes to features, architecture, or the user experience.
End-of-life software replacement, access to new capabilities, improved security frameworks, and vendor support requirements.
Typically requires strategic planning, testing, user training, and change management. While upgrades may not be as urgent as critical patches, they are essential for long-term security and supportability.
Essentially, patches are the smallest changes, but can also be the most vital, as they often address critical security vulnerabilities. Upgrades, being the largest overall changes, often require the most planning, testing, and training. Updates, meanwhile, sit between the two in terms of size and priority, but can also contain important security updates.
How the enterprise patch management process works (lifecycle)
So, how does the enterprise patch management lifecycle work? We can break the process down into seven steps, taking patching from discovery to successful installation and reporting. The full process should look like this:
Asset discovery: First, you’ll need to run an inventory of your assets, including devices, software, operating systems, and applications. This will form the foundation of your patch management and help you identify what needs updating.
Vulnerability assessment: Once you have your assets properly inventoried, you can identify missing patches and existing vulnerabilities. It’s important to assess the vulnerabilities to determine which ones pose the greatest threats, so they can be addressed as quickly as possible.
Patch prioritization: Not all patches are equally vital; some address critical security vulnerabilities, while others are minor improvements. Prioritization is important for determining which patches to deploy first, based on severity, system criticality, and potential damage.
Testing: Make sure to test patches before deploying them across the company. Start with a small but diverse set of devices to patch so you can identify any issues that need addressing and ensure the patches are working as intended.
Deployment: If there are no major issues, you can begin a wider deployment. Using deployment groups and scheduled updates can help ensure a smooth rollout by focusing on select sets of devices at a time and scheduling them when they cause the fewest interruptions.
Verification: Verifying patches are properly installed is important for ensuring every endpoint is properly updated. Sometimes patches may fail, or devices may need to be rebooted before patching can complete, so verification can help identify whether any endpoints need to be addressed.
Reporting: Maintaining records is also essential for patch management. These reports make it clear what was updated, when, any issues that were encountered, and any exceptions that had to be made, so IT teams can demonstrate their patch compliance during audits.
Why enterprise IT leaders prioritize patch management
Unpatched endpoints are one of the biggest risks in enterprise environments, which makes patch management a core security function for enterprise IT teams.
According to Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, exploiting vulnerabilities was the most common way attackers gained initial access in breaches, at 31%. The same report found that only 26% of vulnerabilities in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog were fully remediated in 2025, and the median time to fix them rose to 43 days.
Delayed patching can lead to some severe consequences. A data breach can inflict significant damage to a business, including loss of sensitive proprietary and customer data, potential ransomware attacks, and extended downtime, not to mention the financial penalties and reputational damages that follow.
Planned vs. emergency patches: how enterprise IT teams handle both
Sometimes, a new vulnerability is discovered and needs to be patched as quickly as possible. In these cases, the patch can’t wait for the usual update cycle and must be handled separately.
This brings us to the difference between planned patches and emergency patches. While planned patches are released in regular cycles, emergency patches are out-of-band patches made to address zero-day vulnerabilities and other critical exploits.
While regular patches can be handled on a planned cycle, with plenty of time for testing and approval, emergency patches may be more expedited. These patches should be prioritized for testing, approval, and deployment so that devices can be patched and protected as quickly as possible, especially if the vulnerability is being actively exploited.
Enterprise patch management and compliance frameworks
Patch management is also a core part of IT compliance. There are several compliance frameworks that require patches to be deployed within a set timeframe, along with clear records demonstrating patch compliance (including documented explanations for any exceptions). Audit logs provide the evidence auditors need to confirm patches were applied on time, so keep them complete and easy to retrieve.
Compliance frameworks include:
NIST SP 800-40: NIST-SP 800-40 is the “Guide to Enterprise Patch Management Planning,” and provides clear guidelines for how organizations should approach patch management. This includes risk-based prioritization and lifecycle management, and serves as a helpful resource for best practices in cybersecurity and patch management.
HIPAA: Healthcare and other medical companies must maintain HIPAA compliance to protect confidential patient information and medical records. The HIPAA Security Rule requires covered entities to identify and manage risks to electronic patient data, and unpatched vulnerabilities are one of the most common of those risks.
PCI DSS: PCI DSS is a global security standard that governs how companies handle cardholder data to protect consumers and their credit card information. Requirement 6.3.3 requires patches for critical vulnerabilities to be installed within one month of release, with other security patches applied within timeframes based on the organization’s risk assessment.
CIS Control 7: CIS compliance is the practice of aligning IT systems with the Center for Internet Security’s controls and benchmarks to protect systems and data from threats. This includes continuous vulnerability management, so ongoing monitoring and patching are vital.
How enterprise patch management benefits your IT team
Of course, there are multiple benefits to patch management for enterprises. With good patch management, enterprises can strengthen their cybersecurity, improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and avoid costs.
Benefits of enterprise patch management include:
Reduced breach risk due to improved security against known and newly discovered vulnerabilities.
Less unplanned downtime thanks to the reduction in both attacks and poorly-timed restarts.
Audit-ready compliance through automated logs and records showing patches are up to date.
Improved IT efficiency thanks to automation, which ensures smooth deployments and frees time for IT teams to focus on other tasks.
Cost avoidance due to the reduced threat of data breaches and the costs they can incur.
Risk, rollouts, and reporting: enterprise patching strategy
TA patching strategy sets the rules your team follows at each of those steps, so decisions stay consistent across every endpoint and hold up during audits. Key elements to define include:
Severity-based deadlines: Set a target remediation window for each risk level, such as critical, high, and routine, and treat vulnerabilities in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog as the most urgent tier. Align these windows with the compliance frameworks your organization follows.
Maintenance windows: Agree with business owners on when each group of devices can be patched and restarted, so deployments avoid peak hours and critical operations.
Rollback plans: Decide in advance how your team will respond if a patch causes problems, including who can pause a rollout and how affected devices will be restored.
Exception handling: Some systems can’t be patched right away because of vendor support limits or business constraints. Document each exception with an owner, a reason, a compensating control, and a review date.
Clear ownership: Assign responsibility for each stage of the process, from approving patches to verifying results, so work doesn’t stall between teams.
Performance metrics: Track measures such as patch compliance rate and time to remediate so you can spot slowdowns early.
What features to look for in enterprise patch management solutions
When you look for an enterprise patch management solution, it can be hard to tell which features are essential and which just look good on paper. However, there are some core features that no patch management solution should go without, so when you’re comparing vendors, make sure they offer these:
OS and third-party patching: Solutions that only patch operating systems risk leaving applications outdated and vulnerable. Look for broad third-party application coverage alongside OS patching.
CVE-based insights: Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data can help identify known threats so they can be prioritized and mitigated. Look for a platform with AI-powered CVE-based insights to quickly spot and address potential threats.
Policy-based scheduling: The ability to schedule and prioritize patches according to company policy is important. A good patch management solution should automatically schedule updates in accordance with company policy, ensuring they are deployed in a timely manner with minimal interruptions.
Centralized controls: Centralized management is equally important for ensuring efficient visibility and control. Look for a platform with a centralized dashboard that provides a clear view of endpoints and their patches from a single place.
Compliance reporting: Maintaining clear records helps prove compliance and pass audits. Make sure you find a solution with compliance reports and logs to easily demonstrate that security and patches are up to date as needed.
Integrations with your existing stack: Patch management should work alongside the tools your team already relies on, such as Microsoft Intune, antivirus, and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions. This gives IT a combined view of endpoint health and security without duplicating work.
How automation and AI are reshaping enterprise patch management
There are two tools making enterprise patch management significantly more effective and efficient: automation and artificial intelligence (AI).
Patch automation has empowered organizations to quickly deploy patches across multiple, distributed endpoints without needing IT teams to manually manage each device. This has been a boon to efficiency, ensuring a more consistent and streamlined patching experience.
AI-powered technology helps IT teams interpret vulnerability data and prioritize patches more quickly. With the right AI features, patch management software can summarize what each vulnerability affects and suggest remediation steps, so teams can act on the highest risks first.
Many organizations are still working toward a fully autonomous patch lifecycle. A Splashtop survey of 250 IT and MSP professionals found that 72% of organizations are in a middle state, where the tools exist but fragmentation and inconsistent automation limit the gains. The full findings are available in the Stuck in the Middle research report.
Take control of enterprise patch management across every endpoint
When you want reliable, efficient enterprise patch management, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) has what you need. Splashtop AEM empowers IT teams to manage multiple distributed devices, with automated patch management and AI-powered, CVE-based vulnerability insights that help teams decide what to fix first.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can detect available patches, roll them out through update rings so they reach a smaller group first, and track patch status and logs for every update. It covers operating system patching for Windows and macOS and third-party application patching for more than 100 applications, across both workstations and servers.
As a result, enterprise IT teams using Splashtop AEM can support devices across their company, maintain IT compliance, and keep endpoints secure, freeing up time for more pressing tasks.
Want to experience Splashtop AEM for yourself? Get started today with a free trial.