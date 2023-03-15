Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
MSP

Splashtop Remote Support Quick Overview Video

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

Splashtop Remote Support is a great solution for MSPs (managed service providers) and IT teams who need unattended remote access to Windows and Mac computers.

Learn about Splashtop Remote Support in this quick video overview

Splashtop Remote Support Intro
Splashtop Remote Support Intro

Click here to learn more about Splashtop Remote Support or click the the buttons below to start a free trial or to see the low prices that are up to 50% less than the competition.

Free TrialBuy Now

Splashtop Remote Support features include:

  • Unlimited technicians

  • Unlimited concurrent sessions

  • Fast remote access

  • Unattended support

  • Free secondary user accounts

  • Resell remote access

  • Logging

  • Computer and User grouping

  • Group permissions

  • User management

  • 256-bit AES encryption

  • Two-step verification

  • Two-step verification

  • File transfer

  • Remote print

  • Chat

  • Remote wake

  • Remote reboot

  • Audio

  • Multi monitor support, including multi-to-multi

  • Two technicians can remote into one machine

  • Attended support

  • Access RDP Sessions

  • Priority technical support

Remote Support Premium includes these additional features:

  • Configurable Alerts/Actions

  • Windows Updates

  • System Inventory

  • Event Logs

  • Remote Command

Learn more about Remote Support Premium

See the Remote Support web page for the full details of features by edition.

Splashtop
Free Trial

Related Content

Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Learn More
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Learn More
View All Blogs

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.