Splashtop Remote Support Quick Overview Video

Splashtop Remote Support is a great solution for MSPs (managed service providers) and IT teams who need unattended remote access to Windows and Mac computers.

Learn about Splashtop Remote Support in this quick video overview

Splashtop Remote Support Intro

Click here to learn more about Splashtop Remote Support or click the the buttons below to start a free trial or to see the low prices that are up to 50% less than the competition.

Free TrialBuy Now

Splashtop Remote Support features include:

Unlimited technicians

Unlimited concurrent sessions

Fast remote access

Unattended support

Free secondary user accounts

Resell remote access

Logging

Computer and User grouping

Group permissions

User management

256-bit AES encryption

Two-step verification

Two-step verification

File transfer

Remote print

Chat

Remote wake

Remote reboot

Audio

Multi monitor support, including multi-to-multi

Two technicians can remote into one machine

Attended support

Access RDP Sessions

Priority technical support

Remote Support Premium includes these additional features:

Configurable Alerts/Actions

Windows Updates

System Inventory

Event Logs

Remote Command

Learn more about Remote Support Premium

See the Remote Support web page for the full details of features by edition.