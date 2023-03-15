Splashtop Remote Support Quick Overview Video

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
Share This
Splashtop Remote Support is a great solution for MSPs (managed service providers) and IT teams who need unattended remote access to Windows and Mac computers.
Learn about Splashtop Remote Support in this quick video overview
Click here to learn more about Splashtop Remote Support or click the the buttons below to start a free trial or to see the low prices that are up to 50% less than the competition.
Splashtop Remote Support features include:
Unlimited technicians
Unlimited concurrent sessions
Fast remote access
Unattended support
Free secondary user accounts
Resell remote access
Logging
Computer and User grouping
Group permissions
User management
256-bit AES encryption
Two-step verification
Two-step verification
File transfer
Remote print
Chat
Remote wake
Remote reboot
Audio
Multi monitor support, including multi-to-multi
Two technicians can remote into one machine
Attended support
Access RDP Sessions
Priority technical support
Remote Support Premium includes these additional features:
Configurable Alerts/Actions
Windows Updates
System Inventory
Event Logs
Remote Command
Learn more about Remote Support Premium
See the Remote Support web page for the full details of features by edition.