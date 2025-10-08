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Splashtop Remote Support Quick Overview Video

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Splashtop Remote Support is a great solution for MSPs (managed service providers) and IT teams who need unattended remote access to Windows and Mac computers.

Learn about Splashtop Remote Support in this quick video overview

Splashtop Remote Support Intro
Splashtop Remote Support Intro

Click here to learn more about Splashtop Remote Support or click the the buttons below to start a free trial or to see the low prices that are up to 50% less than the competition.

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Fast, secure, and easy to use remote support software
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Splashtop Remote Support features include:

  • Unlimited technicians

  • Unlimited concurrent sessions

  • Fast remote access

  • Unattended support

  • Free secondary user accounts

  • Resell remote access

  • Logging

  • Computer and User grouping

  • Group permissions

  • User management

  • 256-bit AES encryption

  • Two-step verification

  • Two-step verification

  • File transfer

  • Remote print

  • Chat

  • Remote wake

  • Remote reboot

  • Audio

  • Multi monitor support, including multi-to-multi

  • Two technicians can remote into one machine

  • Attended support

  • Access RDP Sessions

  • Priority technical support

Remote Support Premium includes these additional features:

  • Configurable Alerts/Actions

  • Windows Updates

  • System Inventory

  • Event Logs

  • Remote Command

Learn more about Remote Support Premium

See the Remote Support web page for the full details of features by edition.

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