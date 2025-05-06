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Splashtop New Features

Splashtop New Features September - October 2020

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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Splashtop has released the 3.4.2.0 versions of the Splashtop Business apps and streamers for subscribers (and trial users) of Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS, and Splashtop On-Prem.

What’s New in Version 3.4.2.0 of the Splashtop Business Apps and Streamers?

Here are some of the top new features and enhancements in the 3.4.2.0 (Windows, Mac, and iOS) and 3.4.6.3 (Android) updates:

Pin your favorite computers

Now from your computer list, you can pin your favorite computers. You can also see all the pinned computers easily in one view.

Two screenshots: the left shows a dropdown menu with options like Show Groups and Show Favorites; the right shows a software interface with a search bar and various pop-up menus for favorites and group assignments.

Log off after disconnecting a remote session

Admins can now choose to enforce automatic log off at the end of a remote session.

Set up a session recording policy

Admins can now specify a path on a network drive for team members to save session recordings through a fail-safe mechanism. They can also enable automatic recording when a remote session starts, and define size limits.

Screenshot showing the option Enable session recording checked in a remote access apps settings, with a pop-up window open below for session recording setup, including storage path and size limits for Windows and Mac.

Expanded Android support with SOS

A list of device brands that support remote access with SOS, including Acer, HTC, OPPO, Alcatel, Huawei, Realmi, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung, Blackberry, LG, Sony, Essential, Motorola, Vivo, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, Honor, OnePlus, and ZTE.

Auto-login after remote reboot in an SOS session

When you are in a Splashtop SOS remote session accessing a Windows computer and you reboot the remote computer in normal, or now even in safe-mode, you can log in without entering credentials again. This is now also available for normal reboot of Mac computers.

A Windows dialog box titled Save Windows Credentials prompts for username, password, and domain, with ryantseng filled in for username and a masked password. OK and Cancel buttons are at the bottom.

Remote stylus (beta)

Splashtop remote sessions now support stylus devices using pen input injection. Pen events like pressure, orientation, tilt, size, and more are supported. Users can now use devices like Wacom, Surface, PenPower, and Apple Pencil during the remote sessions.

Two side-by-side screenshots show remote desktop menus. The left menu includes “Enable Remote Stylus,” while the right menu on a tablet interface includes “Enable Remote Apple Pencil,” with similar other control options listed.

Other new features include:

  • Support for Sony DualShock4 joystick

  • Single Sign-On integration improvement with System for Cross-domain Identity Management: automatically provision groups and users from the identity provider (currently Azure AD) to Splashtop team

  • Endpoint locking mechanism wherein Splashtop for Windows will write logs to Event Viewer

  • Ability to ‘Check Server Status’ from the Help menu

  • Bug fixes

Schedule Access (in Splashtop for Remote Labs)

Admins can now schedule users’/user-groups’ access to computers or groups of computers, allowing them to remote in only during the specified timeslots. This feature is currently available in the  Splashtop for Remote Labs plan.

A webpage showing the Schedule Access section on Splashtop. The Management menu is open, highlighting Scheduled Access. A blue Create Resource button is visible with a resource named CTE Lab 1 listed below.

Splashtop Enterprise is now Splashtop On-Prem

Splashtop’s self-hosted, on-premises solution, formerly known as Splashtop Enterprise, has now been renamed to Splashtop On-Prem.

Splashtop On-Prem logos in blue and green, with icons and the text “on-prem.” Background shows faint outlines of computers, globes, and tech symbols.

How can I get the latest Splashtop updates?

As always, the updated apps and streamers are initially available from https://www.splashtop.com/downloads. Then they are made available via the “Check for Updates” feature, and finally, the update is automatically rolled out to existing streamers and you will be prompted to update your Windows or Mac apps.

Version 3.4.2.0 apps and streamers that are available as of Sept 23rd, 2020, include the Splashtop Business App, Splashtop Streamer, and Splashtop SOS app for Windows. Versions 3.4.2.0 for Mac and iOS will be available in October.

The Android app version 3.4.6.3, Splashtop Streamer for Android 3.4.4, and Splashtop SOS for Android 3.4.4, were also released and are available on the Google Play Store.

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