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Splashtop New Features

Splashtop New Features in Q2 2021

Splashtop Team
3 min read
Updated
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Enhancing productivity and usability of remote sessions

With the v3460 release in May 2021, we’ve introduced capabilities that make Splashtop remote sessions even more efficient and productive. Use the latest version of the Splashtop Business apps and streamers so you have access to the new features that apply to your subscription.

Let’s look at some of the key features we’ve introduced:

Desktop Shortcut

A computer screen shows a remote desktop management app on the left with a menu open for a selected session, and a mobile device management interface on the right displaying device details and control options.

Connect to a computer without having to open the Splashtop app!  Simply create a shortcut on the desktop or home screen, and click or tap to connect to the computer.

Learn more about creating a desktop shortcut

Connection Pool

A software window displays a schedule with resource names and times. A blue Connect button is highlighted for Resource 3, showing 24,581 available sessions. Other resources and scheduling details are listed above and below.

It’s now a lot easier for users to connect to an available computer during their scheduled access time. Define a group of computers as a connection pool. When users click to connect, they are connected to an available computer within the pool - no need to search for an available computer.

Available in Splashtop Enterprise. For Windows, Mac, and iOS (coming soon for Android).

Learn more about using connection pool

Enhanced Session Notes

A dropdown menu highlights Session Notes in pink on the left, while on the right, a Session Notes window displays fields for Subject and Notes on a blue computer desktop background.

Conveniently edit session notes during or after the session from the Splashtop Business app. Previously this capability was available only from the my.splashtop console.

Learn more about creating session notes

Option to Pass Keyboard Shortcuts

A context menu is open showing options like Blank Screen, Lock Keyboard and Mouse, Enable Remote Stylus, and others. Keyboard Shortcuts is hovered, revealing Send Splashtop Shortcuts.

Keyboard shortcuts can now be turned off enabling users to choose whether the supported shortcuts are passed through the remote session or not.

Learn more about passing keyboard shortcuts

More Resolution Options

A computer settings window displays system details and connection options, with a dropdown menu open showing various screen resolution options for a remote computer, including “Native resolution of remote computer.”.

Choose from more resolution options before connecting to the remote computer. If there’s no resolution option that fits your screen, Splashtop will override the current selection to the best fit resolution.

Learn more about resolution options

Enhanced Session Recording Codec

Screenshot of a settings window for session recording. The “Use VP9 as recording codec” option is checked, with a note stating VP9 offers smaller file size and less FPS drop, but requires higher computer performance.

The new video codec option helps generate higher quality session recordings with smaller file sizes. Note that this option requires higher computer performance.

Save Chat Transcript to Web Console (now available in v3462)

Upload/save full chat history to the my.splashtop console. Admins can also choose to enable a team setting to automatically upload the chat transcripts.

SOS Cloud Build Tool (now available in v3462)

Users can customize the SOS app theme, default configurations, and the disclaimer from their my.splashtop console and build the custom app online. This replaces the previous process of customizing within the app and sending a request to Splashtop to build the executable. The customized app can then be downloaded or shared via a link with end-users.

Learn more about customizing and custom branding the SOS app

Enable Blank Screen for Linux

Computer screen showing a toolbar with various icons, one icon is circled in red and a dropdown menu is open with options Blank Screen and Lock Keyboard and Mouse visible.

Users remoting into Linux computers can blank the remote computer monitor for increased security so others cannot see what is happening when you connect with Splashtop. This feature is already available for Windows and Mac computers.

You can try our remote access solutions and the new features for free today!

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