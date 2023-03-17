Remote Support Solutions for IT and Helpdesk – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop SOS Unlimited

Splashtop SOS Unlimited is the preferred remote support solution for IT teams and helpdesks across the globe. Technicians can not only provide unattended remote support to managed computers but also attended quick support to unmanaged devices like end-user computers and mobile devices. SOS unlimited allows IT teams to support an unlimited number of devices!

However, the myriad of responsibilities that IT teams have in addition to remote support typically means having a complex toolset that makes it difficult to manage and scale for a growing business. Not just that, in this age of remote work, IT teams need to be flexible to be able to cater to a hybrid workplace.

With the newly launched Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop takes remote support and remote access capabilities to the next level. Splashtop Enterprise is the next-gen all-in-one remote access solution for IT and helpdesk teams, enabling technicians to not only provide remote support but also to enable end-users to work from home. It provides the flexibility, scalability, performance, and control that today’s IT teams need, with robust security and enterprise-class features that integrate seamlessly into existing IT environments. IT teams can also choose the number of named end-user remote access licenses and concurrent technician remote support licenses they need.

Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop SOS Unlimited.

Splashtop Enterprise (technician license) Splashtop SOS Unlimited Unattended remote support to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers Attended Splashtop on-demand support (SOS) to computers and mobile devices Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download Launch an SOS session from within ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session Remote computer management features like Windows updates, system reboot, remote command, configurable alerts, and 1-to-Many actions Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes Improved on-demand support workflow, support channels, technician management and collaboration, user-initiated support request through SOS Call Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality Single sign-on integration enabling authentication through Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin Schedule time slots for when individuals or group of users can have access to computers Additional features like Splashtop Connector, SIEM logging integration, and IP restriction are available on request Enable end-user remote access Purchase as many named end-user licenses as you need Additional features for end-user access and management Granular permissions, group-based access, mic passthrough, USB device redirection, and more Cost Priced per concurrent technician. Each concurrent technician license can access 300 computers. Contact us for pricing. Priced per endpoint at $399 /year per concurrent technician with on-demand access to unlimited devices, and unattended access to unlimited computers. Free Trial Contact us to start a free trial

Contact us Try it for free now

Free Trial



