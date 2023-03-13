Splashtop Doubles Down on the Channel to Meet Growing Demand for Secure Remote Access and Support Solutions

There's a growing need among organizations of all sizes, across all sectors for secure remote access and remote support solutions. To satisfy this need, Splashtop has double downed on its global channel strategy. The company recently added new channel leaders for the Americas and EMEA and is rolling-out new programs to nurture partnerships with VARs, MSPs, distributors and technology partners.

The fact is hybrid/remote work and education are no longer simply trends caused by the pandemic. They are the new normal.

While many companies are still figuring out when or if they will return to a brick-and-mortar office, the list of work from home forever companies keeps growing. During the Code Conference in September, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the audience “I’m sorry to all my friends, but we’re not all going back.”

For education, demand for remote learning options continues to increase. Between July and September of 2021, in a review of 100 large and urban US school systems, demand for remote learning more than doubled. Further to that, in an August 2021 Splashtop study of 500 students, nearly all (92 percent) expect their colleges and universities to offer remote access to on-campus computers, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Americas Channel

In the Americas, Splashtop recently announced the addition of Justin Windsor as the company’s first channel chief. He was previously channel manager at Zadara, which offers Compute and Storage as a Service.

Justin’s vision for channel partners is to drive mutual revenue for Splashtop and its dedicated partners. All while protecting more organizations with Splashtop’s remote access and support portfolio. When speaking of partners, he said, “People work with people who they trust. I want to earn the trust of our partners to then help them drive revenue while improving educational and workplace productivity in the hybrid world we live in. We want partnerships – based on accountability of both sides.”

You can watch Justin talk about his journey in the channel and how he plans to build Splashtop’s partner program in his recent interview with eChannel News.

EMEA Channel

The rapid rise of remote working has driven significant global expansion for Splashtop in EMEA, as well. To address the surge in demand, the company recently announced Nickey Ikelaar as Splashtop’s Head of Channel for the region.

“With a high-growth roadmap and the best Net Promoter Score in the industry, Splashtop is in an incredibly strong position right now,” Nickey explained. “We’re delighted to share this success with a new market of resellers: together, we can bring the next generation of remote access and support to EMEA and help customers keep pace with the new reality of work.”

Join Splashtop’s EMEA channel team, in-person, at Managed Services Summit on 2 November in Amsterdam. Hear about the latest market trends (including cyber security, hybrid work and remote learning) in our breakout session at 11:55 am. On top of that, learn how to work with Splashtop to increase profitability.

Why Partner with Splashtop?

Adding Splashtop products to your portfolio is the best way to support your customers with their hybrid or remote working solutions, IT support and education requirements. In addition to providing your customers with a timely and effective solution, Splashtop offers profitable margins for its partners.

Security is a top priority at Splashtop. With the increase in remote work heightening cybersecurity risks, IT teams need a secure and high-performing alternative to VPN. The company has invested heavily into its security infrastructure, and formed a Security Advisory Council filled with today’s leading cybersecurity experts. In fact, our solutions are more secure than VPN-based solutions. And, our remote access and remote support solutions comply with or support compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCCPA and HIPAA.

As a Splashtop partner, you can also access sales and marketing tools, including cobranded collateral and joint customer event support. Splashtop remote desktop solutions including Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS, Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop On-Prem, and Splashtop Personal enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices.

Splashtop is trusted by 200,000 organizations, including partners like Academia and Asystel, to deliver secure, fast, affordable, and reliable connections. More than 30 million users have downloaded Splashtop from app stores. Manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop software on more than 100 million devices.

Interested in becoming a channel partner? Sign up here.