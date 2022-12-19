The State of Education – eBook

Our recent research shows that 92% of students expect to have 24/7 access to campus computers. 83% say a mix of online and on-campus learning is the future for education.

Is your technology ready for the permanent switch to hybrid education?

Hybrid learning is only possible when students have remote access to their courses and labs, and IT pros have the tools they need to help them from afar.

The solution? Fast, reliable and secure remote access.

Download this informative eBook and learn more, such as