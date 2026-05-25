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Splashtop exhibitor smiling at a conference booth with promotional materials

Splashtop at ChannelPro SMB Forum 2019

Splashtop Team
3 min read
Updated
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Splashtop was a sponsor of the ChannelPro SMB Forum in San Jose California this week (September 2019). We had a great time meeting the MSPs (Managed Service Providers), IT solution providers, consultants and system integrators and Splashtop customers who attended the event. It was also the most convenient location of any event this year, just 12 miles from our office. We also sponsored the Atlanta Georgia version of the event earlier in the year.

At the Splashtop booth

At the Splashtop booth, we featured Splashtop Remote Support, the ideal solution for those who want to reduce response time as well as saving travel time and cost by remotely accessing computers to provide support.

Some of the top items the event attendees were interested in were:

  • Finding a more cost-effective alternative to their current, expensive remote access solution

  • Adding an on-demand quick support solution to their current toolset so they can remote into iOS and Android devices as well as computers not already managed under an RMM

Here’s a little more info on each of these remote support solutions and some top reasons to choose each.

Splashtop Remote Support

  • Unattended and attended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers (also unattended Android access in the Enterprise edition)

  • Inexpensive remote access solution with savings of 50% compared to TeamViewer and up to 80% less than LogMeIn Central.

Splashtop Wins Award: Best Vendor Video

At the close of the event, we were excited and happy to win the award for best selfie video. Each of the Silver sponsors of the event had the opportunity to record a short video to give a quick intro to their company and what they offer.

Two men stand smiling in front of a wall with the Splashtop logo. One holds a clear award. There are plants and a small table with orchids in the background.


Italo and Trevor with the “Best Selfie Video” award for their video about Splashtop

Which events will Splashtop be at next?

Check out or Splashtop tradeshows and events calendar to see where we will be next. This year we are sponsoring and exhibiting at more than 20 events.

A big thank you

Thank you to all the current Splashtop customers/partners who stopped by our booth at the event. We enjoyed hearing how you’re using Splashtop in your businesses, what you like about it, and where you would like to see it go in the future. And thanks to ChannelPro for putting on a great event. We enjoy working with Joel, Lisa and the rest of the ChannelPro team.

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