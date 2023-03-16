Splashtop at Jamf Nation User Conference 2019

Splashtop was a sponsor at JNUC 2019 in Minneapolis this past week (November 2019). Here’s why Jamf users love Splashtop for remote access to their Apple devices.

We had a great time sponsoring the 2019 Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) and meeting with Jamf users. We met hundreds of IT administrations from education institutions and other organizations who talked to us about the problems they’re facing in managing their Mac and iOS devices.

We shared the exciting ways Splashtop’s remote access and remote support software can be used alongside Jamf to help IT admins overcome their obstacles. The feedback we received from Jamf Nation couldn’t have been better! Read on to find out why the JNUC attendees loved Splashtop.

What are Jamf and JNUC?

Jamf is IT management software for Apple devices. Mac, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs are becoming more common in school and the workplace. Jamf was created to give IT teams the tools they need to be able to effectively manage their Apple devices.

JNUC bills itself as the “world’s largest rally of Apple IT administrators”. The conference provides the attendees with educational sessions, expert insights, and demos of new solutions that empower IT to better manage their Apple devices.

Why JNUC Attendees Loved Splashtop

Splashtop offers the best-value remote access and remote support solutions. Many IT admins and MSPs use Splashtop to remotely access their managed devices.

Jamf users can enhance their capabilities, improve efficiency, and cut costs by choosing Splashtop as their remote support platform. Here are the top reasons why Jamf Nation loves Splashtop:

Broad platform support Splashtop doesn’t just support Apple, and neither do most Jamf users. Splashtop’s solutions support Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Most Jamf users we spoke with manage a mix of Windows and Mac computers, plus mobile devices. Splashtop gives users one simple tool that gives them reliable remote access across multiple operating systems.

Low Price When compared to other remote access tools, Splashtop can save IT teams hundreds or even thousands of dollars on their annual subscriptions. IT admins from schools were especially thrilled to see Splashtop’s pricing as they often have to work with limited budgets. Splashtop customers often save 80% or more when compared to other products like BeyondTrust (formerly Bomgar), TeamViewer, and LogMeIn.

Different solutions for different use cases Unlike other remote access products, Splashtop has different packages for users with different needs, helping Jamf users get exactly what they need at the lowest price. Whether you mostly need unattended access, or attended access for on-demand support, Splashtop has the solution for you.

Splashtop Solutions for Jamf Users

Splashtop Remote Support

IT and MSPs can remotely access their endpoints at any time with Splashtop Remote Support, even without an end-user present. Simply deploy the Splashtop Streamer to your Windows, Mac, and Android devices to have access from any device.

Splashtop Remote Support also gives you the ability to add free user accounts. Easily create accounts for your IT team so they can access your managed devices. Group users and devices, and set their access permissions. You can even create user accounts for your clients / faculty and give them remote access to their own machines!

Learn more about Splashtop Remote Support, or start a free trial:

Free Trial

Splashtop SOS

For teams providing help desk services, Splashtop SOS is the best solution for attended, on-demand support. With Splashtop SOS, you can instantly access any device the moment help is needed.

No prior install is required. When an end-user requests help, easily connect via a simple session code. Access any Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android device.

Learn more about Splashtop SOS or start your free trial now:

Free Trial

Learn More about Splashtop

Splashtop offers several remote access solutions for IT, MSPs, help desks, teachers, and business professionals. You are always welcome to start a free trial of the solution of your choice to try it out! No credit card or commitment required to start a free trial.Want to catch Splashtop at an event near you? Make sure you check our Events Page to see where we’ve been and where we’re heading next. We love speaking with existing customers and those who are interested in trying us out!