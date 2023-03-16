How Teachers & Students Can Use Smartphones in the Classroom

Bring your own iOS and Android devices. Use remote access, screen sharing, and other tools to control the classroom and increase engagement.

Many schools work to keep smartphones out of the classroom or at least out of students’ hands. But what if teachers could leverage these devices to increase engagement and help students learn?

With Splashtop’s full suite of remote desktop tools, teachers and students can use smartphones in the classroom with easy to use software.

Mirroring360

With Mirroring360, instructors can wirelessly mirror their mobile device screens to the class computer without the need for hardware or cables. With Mirroring360 Pro, teachers can broadcast their screen to up to 40 participants who can view it on their devices with a simple web link.

Splashtop Classroom

For an even higher level of interactivity, Splashtop Classroom provides collaboration software that allows teachers to share the lesson content to the students’ devices.

Teachers can also operate their Mac or PC computer with an iPad or Android device to control and annotate lesson content from anywhere in the classroom. This keeps teachers from being stuck at their desks and allows them to move around the classroom to interact with students while still having full access to their PC or Mac.

Teachers can share their computer screens to students’ iPads, iPhones, Android devices (in addition to Chromebooks and Windows or Mac computers with a Chrome browser). Students can see the lesson right on their screen. Even better, teachers can give students control and annotate over lesson content directly from their own devices.

Splashtop Business Access

With Splashtop Business Access, Teachers can use their smartphones to remotely access and control their computer. From the mobile device screen, you’ll see the screen of the remote computer in real time and be able to take control of it as if you were sitting in front of it.

Also, educational institutions can give students remote access to lab computers from their mobile devices (plus tablets and computers) so they can access important school software while distance learning from home.

Fast, Reliable, and Secure

All of these great features are backed by Splashtop’s fast, reliable, and secure connections. That means your data is safe, and you can always count on a great connection with no lag.

over 30 million users already trust Splashtop.

