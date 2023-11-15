Onboarding Tips when Migrating to Splashtop Enterprise

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on ensuring a smooth onboarding experience when migrating to Splashtop Enterprise!

As the world of work continues to evolve, with remote access and management becoming more crucial than ever, selecting the right tools for your business is key. Splashtop Enterprise stands out as a leading solution, offering advanced features and flexibility for businesses of all sizes. But what makes it even more appealing is its ease of transition, whether you're shifting from another platform or starting fresh.

In this blog, we will guide you through the migration steps of account setup and provide valuable tips to ensure your team can leverage Splashtop Enterprise to its fullest potential from day one.

Understanding Splashtop Enterprise Features

Before diving into the migration and onboarding process, it's essential to understand the range of features that Splashtop Enterprise offers. These features demonstrate why Splashtop is a leading choice for remote access and support and help you envision how it can fit into and enhance your current IT infrastructure.

Remote Access, Support, and Management: An All-in-One Solution : Splashtop Enterprise combines remote access, IT support, and endpoint management into a single, comprehensive solution. This simplifies IT operations, making managing and supporting a distributed workforce easier for your team.

High-Performance Remote Access : With a focus on high performance, Splashtop Enterprise offers a high frame rate of 4K streaming up to 60fps.

Single Sign-On (SSO) and SAML Integration : This feature simplifies the login process, reduces the number of passwords to remember, and allows IT to centrally manage access permissions, enhancing user experience and security.

Advanced Access Management : Splashtop provides optimized control over user access with features like granular permissions and scheduled access.

Broad Device and Platform Support : Whether your team uses Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or iOS devices, Splashtop ensures consistent and reliable remote access.

Endpoint Monitoring and Management : This includes executing diagnostic actions, configuring alerts, managing antivirus deployments, and viewing inventory, all of which contribute to maintaining the health and security of your IT environment.

Service Desk and Support Features : Splashtop’s service desk features provide an advanced support experience for IT teams. This includes technician grouping, service channel management, support requests via SOS Call, and webform widgets. These tools are designed to streamline the support process, making it more efficient and responsive.

USB Device and Stylus Redirection: End users can redirect USB devices from their local computer to the remote computer. This feature is particularly useful for tasks requiring specific hardware, such as graphic design or secure data access.

Understanding these features sets the stage for a smooth transition to Splashtop Enterprise. Each feature is designed with the user in mind, ensuring the platform meets and exceeds your remote access and management needs.

Part 1: Preparing for Migration

Transitioning to a new remote access solution like Splashtop Enterprise requires careful planning and consideration. This stage is crucial for ensuring the migration process is smooth and efficient. Here are the key steps to prepare for your migration to Splashtop Enterprise:

Evaluating Current IT Infrastructure and Requirements

Begin by evaluating your current remote access solutions and IT infrastructure. Understand what works well and what needs improvement. Consider the types of devices in use, network configurations, security protocols, and any specific requirements of different departments.

Clearly define what you expect to achieve with Splashtop Enterprise. Are you looking for better performance, enhanced security, more flexibility, or more? Understanding these goals will guide your migration strategy.

Planning the Transition

Develop a realistic timeline for the migration process. Consider key stages like account setup, software installation, testing, training, and full deployment. Ensure there's enough time for each stage without rushing the process.

Determine the resources needed for a successful migration. This includes personnel, such as IT staff and potential training providers, and technical resources, like hardware and network adjustments.

Always have a backup plan. Ensure that critical operations can continue uninterrupted during the transition. This might involve maintaining your old system in parallel for a short period.

Communicating with the Team

Early communication with stakeholders, including management and end-users, is crucial. Explain the benefits of migrating to Splashtop Enterprise and how it will impact their work. Develop helpful resources such as FAQs, guides, and best practices tailored to your organization's needs. These resources will be invaluable during and after the migration process.

Establish a feedback mechanism to address concerns and suggestions from users during the transition. This will help in fine-tuning the process and addressing any challenges promptly.

Testing and Pilot Runs

Before a full-scale rollout, conduct pilot tests with a small group of users. This allows you to identify potential issues and make necessary adjustments in a controlled environment. Use the feedback from pilot tests to refine your migration strategy. Address any technical issues and update training materials as needed.

By thoroughly preparing for your migration to Splashtop Enterprise, you can ensure a smoother transition, minimize disruptions, and set the stage for a successful deployment.

Part 2: Installing and Configuring the Splashtop Enterprise Software

Once you have subscribed to or started a free trial of Splashtop Enterprise, the next step is to install and configure the software on your devices. This process involves setting up the Splashtop Business App for remote access and the Streamer application on the computers that will be accessed.

Installing the Business App on Computers for Remote Access

If you haven’t already done so in the account setup phase, download the Splashtop Business App on the devices you will use for remote access. This could include computers, tablets, or smartphones. Follow the on-screen instructions for a smooth installation process.

Installing the Streamer Application on Computers to be Accessed Remotely

Install the Splashtop Streamer on every computer that you wish to access remotely. The Streamer application can be downloaded directly from the Splashtop website or deployed using a link generated from the Splashtop web console.

Configuring Access Permissions and Scheduled Access

In the Splashtop web console, you can manage and control access permissions for individual users or groups. This ensures that employees have the appropriate level of access to the remote computers based on their roles and needs.

For added security and management, you can configure scheduled access. This feature allows you to define specific times when remote access is permitted, adding an extra layer of control over your IT environment.

By carefully following these steps, you’ll ensure that the Splashtop Enterprise software is correctly installed and configured, providing your organization with a secure and efficient remote access environment.

Part 3: Managing User Access and Security

Effective user access management and robust security are critical components of successfully implementing Splashtop Enterprise in your organization. This section provides guidance on setting up and maintaining secure and controlled access for all users.

Setting Up Single Sign-On (SSO) and SAML Integrations

Implement SSO: Single Sign-On simplifies the login process for users while enhancing security. Splashtop supports integrations with popular SSO providers like Okta, Azure AD, and G-Suite. Set up SSO to streamline access and manage authentication centrally.

Configure SAML: Secure Assertion Markup Language (SAML) integration adds another layer of security. It allows for secure and streamlined communication between your identity provider and Splashtop, ensuring access rights are consistently managed and enforced.

Establishing User Roles and Permissions

Create roles within Splashtop that correspond to different job functions in your organization. Assign permissions to these roles based on the level of access required for each job function.

Once roles are defined, assign users to these roles. This approach ensures that employees have access only to the resources necessary for their roles, adhering to the principle of least privilege.

Enhancing Security with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

For an added layer of security, enable two-factor authentication. This requires users to provide two different authentication factors to verify themselves. This could be a combination of something they know (like a password), something they have (like a mobile device), and/or something they are (like a fingerprint or facial recognition).

Ensure that users understand the importance of 2FA and know how to use it. Provide training or resources to help them get familiar with this additional security measure.

Implementing IP Whitelisting and Other Access Controls

Use IP whitelisting to restrict access to only certain IP addresses in your Splashtop environment. This is particularly useful for ensuring remote access is only possible from approved locations.

Consider other access control measures like device authentication, time-based restrictions, and usage logging. Review these settings to ensure they align with your organization's security posture.

Regular Audits and Compliance Checks

Regularly audit your Splashtop setup to ensure all security measures function correctly. Look for any unauthorized access attempts or other irregularities.

Ensure your Splashtop deployment complies with relevant industry standards and regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, or PCI DSS. This may involve regularly reviewing access logs, updating security protocols, and conducting compliance training for staff.

By meticulously managing user access and reinforcing security, you can ensure that your Splashtop Enterprise deployment not only enhances productivity and flexibility but also upholds the highest security and compliance standards.

Part 4: Training and Support

Effective training and support are key to maximizing the benefits of Splashtop Enterprise within your organization. A well-planned training program ensures that all users are comfortable and proficient with the new system, while robust support structures provide help and guidance when needed.

Providing Training Sessions for Employees

Develop training programs tailored to your organization's different roles and departments. Ensure that these sessions cover the basics of using Splashtop and any role-specific functionalities.

Consider offering a mix of training formats, such as live webinars, interactive workshops, and recorded tutorials. This variety can cater to different learning styles and schedules.

Encourage employees to practice using Splashtop in a controlled environment. Hands-on experience is often the most effective way to learn and retain new information.

Utilizing Splashtop’s Support Resources

Direct users to Splashtop’s comprehensive online resources, such as support articles and how-to videos. These resources can be invaluable for self-help and quick problem-solving.

By providing comprehensive training and robust support, you can ensure your team is well-equipped to use Splashtop Enterprise efficiently and effectively. This enhances productivity and ensures that users feel confident and supported in their use of the new system.

Part 5: Leveraging Advanced Features

Splashtop Enterprise has advanced features that can significantly enhance your team's remote access experience and IT management capabilities. To fully benefit from Splashtop Enterprise, it's important to understand and leverage these advanced features effectively.

Endpoint Monitoring and Management

Utilize Splashtop’s capabilities to execute background diagnostic actions on remote devices. This feature allows IT teams to perform checks and troubleshoot issues without interrupting the end-user’s work.

Set up alerts for system events and performance metrics. Use smart actions to automate responses to these alerts, such as running scripts or commands based on specific triggers.

Take advantage of Splashtop’s ability to deploy and manage antivirus software remotely. This ensures that all endpoints remain protected against threats, even off-site.

Advanced Service Desk Features

Use Splashtop’s service desk features to organize your IT support team efficiently. Group technicians based on expertise or department and manage service channels to streamline support requests.

Implement an efficient system for handling support requests, including SOS Call and webform widgets. Utilize session routing to direct requests to the appropriate technician or support group.

Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)

Explore Splashtop’s AR feature for remote issue resolution. This can be particularly useful for providing off-site support or troubleshooting hardware issues requiring visual guidance. Use camera sharing and AR annotations to guide users or technicians through complex tasks, offering a more interactive and effective support experience.

Splashtop Connector

Use the Splashtop Connector to bridge RDP and VNC connections securely without requiring a VPN. This feature enhances both security and accessibility.

Splashtop Open APIs

Take advantage of Splashtop’s open APIs to integrate remote access capabilities into your existing IT applications and workflows for a more seamless operation.

By effectively leveraging these advanced features, you can significantly enhance your organization's remote access and management capabilities. Splashtop Enterprise’s robust feature set offers the tools for efficient IT management, high-quality remote support, and an overall improved user experience.

Conclusion

Migrating to a new remote access solution can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With Splashtop Enterprise, you're not just adopting a new software; you're embracing a solution built to fit seamlessly into your existing workflows, enhance security, and support your business’s growth. Whether you're a small startup or a large enterprise, Splashtop's scalable and flexible approach makes it a perfect fit for any organization.

In summary, the successful onboarding and integration of Splashtop Enterprise into your business practices hinge on understanding its capabilities, preparing thoroughly for the migration, and engaging in an ongoing process of learning and adaptation. By embracing these principles, you can ensure a seamless transition to Splashtop Enterprise, positioning your organization to leverage the best of remote access technology.

If you haven’t subscribed to Splashtop Enterprise, contact us to learn more, schedule a demo, or start a free trial!