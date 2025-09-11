To say cybersecurity has grown more demanding would be an understatement. The increasing complexity of cyber threats has made it a challenge to stay ahead of attackers and keep networks and devices protected, which has led to the growing importance of robust detection and response solutions, such as NDR (Network Detection and Response) and EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response).
With that in mind, it’s time to compare NDR vs EDR, see how they differ, explore how each is critical for safeguarding digital assets, and see how Splashtop AEM helps companies strengthen endpoint security with CVE-based insights, patch automation, proactive alerts, and remediation workflows.
The Role of NDR and EDR in Modern Cybersecurity
Both NDR and EDR are valuable cybersecurity tools. They’re designed to provide monitoring, detect suspicious activity, and respond to it, so IT teams can address potential breaches or attacks. However, they each have distinct features and applications, so they’re used to address different aspects of security.
What is NDR (Network Detection and Response)?
Network Detection and Response (NDR) is a system focused on monitoring networks and network traffic for potential threats. It analyzes traffic between internal and external networks, as well as internal communications, to detect suspicious activity or other anomalies.
NDR utilizes machine learning and behavioral analytics to monitor network behaviors and known threat indicators. This helps it detect zero-day threats as well as known threats, based on patterns and known threat indicators.
What is EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response)?
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems monitor and manage security on endpoints, such as desktop computers, laptops, and mobile devices. EDR collects data such as user activity, network connections, and changes to files to detect suspicious activity.
EDR solutions provide real-time visibility and protection for endpoints by continuously collecting and analyzing data. Like NDR, they can use machine learning and behavioral analytics to detect threats in real-time.
Additionally, EDR systems can automate responses, such as isolating infected endpoints or files. This helps reduce the risk of attack and the damage they can cause, while providing details that can help IT teams investigate the incident.
How Cyber Threats Have Evolved and Why NDR & EDR Matter?
As cyber threats continue to grow, NDR and EDR have become even more important. Robust detection tools are essential for identifying and responding to suspicious activity and potential threats, preferably before they can cause any harm.
For instance, with the growth of remote work and device diversity, organizations manage more endpoints than ever before. Any one of these endpoints, if left unprotected, could be compromised and allow an attacker into a network.
EDR solutions can monitor these endpoints to detect suspicious activity, block malicious files, and even quarantine the infected device. Should an attacker reach the network, NDR can surface lateral movement, command and control, or data exfiltration patterns and alert security teams. It may also help pinpoint the implicated host for investigation.
Both NDR and EDR solutions can help eliminate visibility gaps and create stronger security across networks and ecosystems. Leveraging them allows organizations to create effective security policies and gain a better view into their security.
NDR vs EDR: What Sets Them Apart in Cyber Defense?
Now let’s examine the key differences between NDR and EDR. While both are important aspects of cybersecurity, their functions, strengths, and use cases can vary significantly.
Network Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
Monitors
Network traffic and patterns
Endpoint devices and activity
Data source
Deep packet inspection and flow data
Telemetry and logs
Visibility Scope
Network-level visibility, lateral movement, exfiltration, and C2 communications
Endpoint-level visibility into each device
Deployment
Sensors on the network
Agents are installed on each device
Detection Methods
Behavioral analysis, anomaly detection, deep packet inspection
Behavioral monitoring, process analysis, file and registry activity
Response
Alert and enrich investigations, and in some deployments, orchestrate blocks through integrated controls
Quarantine endpoints and remediate at a device level
Use Cases
Gaining visibility and security across networks and identifying attack activity
Investigating and remediating devices, stopping endpoint-level threats
Limitations
Limited process, file, and user-level context compared to endpoint tooling
Limited visibility into unmanaged devices and broader network-level activity
The Strengths and Weaknesses of NDR and EDR for Cyber Threat Protection
While both NDR and EDR are essential cybersecurity tools, neither is a perfect protection against every threat. Each has strengths and weaknesses that must be taken into account.
NDR provides visibility across an entire network, enabling it to detect attackers and even hidden threats. Because it utilizes machine learning and analytics, it can identify new threats by identifying anomalies, rather than signatures or known patterns. Additionally, integrating NDR tools with threat intelligence platforms provides even greater threat detection.
However, NDR is also highly dependent on network traffic data, so widespread encryption reduces deep-content inspection, and NDR relies more on metadata, flow, and behavioral signals in those cases. Similarly, NDR tools can generate a large volume of data and alerts, so other tools are often necessary to sort through the noise.
EDR provides granular visibility into each device, with an in-depth look at processes, applications, and files. This makes it easier for IT teams to identify threats on individual endpoints and respond quickly, and since EDR offers automated responses, it takes much of the burden off IT agents. It also provides forensic capabilities, so teams can analyze the attacks and determine the cause.
At the same time, EDR has a limited scope and only focuses on endpoints, so network-wide activity is harder to track. Like NDR, EDR can generate substantial telemetry. Tuning detections and triage workflows is essential to avoid alert fatigue. Additionally, EDR is agent-based, so each endpoint requires a software agent installed, which can be a more resource-intensive process.
How Integrating NDR and EDR Enhances Your Security Framework
If you’re wondering if NDR or EDR is better for your business, the good news is: you don’t have to choose. In fact, combining NDR and EDR provides a multi-layered defense strategy that protects against both network and endpoint threats, improving your overall security.
When used together, NDR detects threats across a network, while EDR contains and addresses threats on an endpoint level. This enables IT teams to create a more holistic security strategy and correlate network-level and endpoint activities for a better understanding of attacks.
This leads to better incident detection and faster responses, so potential threats can be identified and addressed wherever they may appear.
What’s Next in Cybersecurity: The Rise of XDR and Beyond
However, there is a third detection and response option that’s shaking up the cybersecurity industry: Extended Detection and Response (XDR), which provides an integrated solution that brings together data from endpoints, networks, and the cloud.
XDR correlates signals across endpoints, networks, identities, and cloud services to improve detection quality and streamline response. This helps security teams stay alert and able to respond quickly to threats across complex and distributed attack surfaces, keeping endpoints and networks secure.
XDR is still an emerging technology, alongside other tools like AI-powered analytics and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). These tools will help provide a more holistic, robust, and effective defense for networks and endpoints, even against growing cyber threats.
How to Successfully Implement NDR and EDR in Your Organization
It’s clear that NDR and EDR are both important security tools, but they must be implemented properly to provide their full benefits.
Organizations often pair EDR for endpoint depth with NDR for network-level visibility. Some adopt XDR to unify signals and workflows. The tools complement each other, providing a complete and comprehensive cybersecurity approach.
Additionally, organizations need to align their NDR and EDR systems with their IT infrastructure. This means finding a solution that can integrate with your existing systems, scale to grow with your organization, and provide all the tools you need for efficient analysis and response.
Look for solutions with threat intelligence capabilities and features that meet your organization’s needs. Beyond that, it’s important to train your team on how these tools work and how they can be utilized to improve security. Keeping employees informed and educated helps businesses make the most out of their security tools.
Strengthen Endpoint Security with Splashtop: Autonomous Endpoint Management Solutions
When you want endpoint security that’s powerful, reliable, and user-friendly, Splashtop has you covered.
Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) includes security tools designed to protect endpoints. With its AI-powered CVE insights, you can quickly identify risks and vulnerabilities and take action to remediate them. Splashtop AEM’s proactive alerts can identify and resolve issues as soon as they appear with automated fixes.
Additionally, Splashtop AEM reduces endpoint risk with automated patch management for operating systems and third-party applications. This automatically detects and rolls out patches, addressing vulnerabilities and keeping operating systems and third-party applications up to date.
All of this is managed from a single dashboard, which puts CVE-based risk insights, automated patching, configurable alerts, remote tools, scripting, and remediation at your fingertips.
If you need extra assistance, Splashtop’s EDR and MDR (Managed Detection & Response) tools provide real-time visibility and actionable insights into your endpoint security, along with hands-on security expertise.
Splashtop AEM provides IT teams with tools to monitor endpoints, reduce manual effort, and improve security hygiene. This includes:
Automated patching for OS, third-party, and custom apps
CVE-based vulnerability insights
Configurable policies and deployment rings
Hardware and software inventory across endpoints
Configurable alerts and scripted remediation
Background tools like task manager and file transfer without interrupting users
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started today with a free trial: