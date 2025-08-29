Remote access tools make it easy for people to connect to their computers from anywhere or get help from trusted IT support. But unfortunately, scammers have learned to misuse these same tools to trick people. They pretend to be from your bank, a well-known company like Microsoft or Apple, or even your own IT department. Their goal is to scare you into installing remote access software so they can take control of your computer, steal personal information, or demand payment.
It’s essential to recognize that the software itself, such as Splashtop, is safe and widely used by businesses, schools, and individuals every day. The problem comes when criminals abuse it as part of a scam. That’s why knowing the warning signs can help you protect yourself and your computer from fraud.
How Remote Access Scams Work
Remote access scams usually start with social engineering, which means tricking you into believing the scammer is a trusted source. They may:
Pretend to be from a well-known company like Microsoft, Apple, or Amazon
Claim to represent your bank, utility provider, or even a government agency
Impersonate your workplace IT team and say they need to “fix” an urgent issue
The scam often begins with a sense of urgency. For example, you might see a pop-up on your screen saying your computer is infected, get a phone call claiming your account is compromised, or receive an email warning that your services will be suspended if you do not act immediately.
Once they have your attention, the scammer pressures you to install remote access software so they can “help.” In reality, giving them access opens the door for many harmful actions. They may:
Steal personal or financial information
Install malware or ransomware
Change security settings to leave your computer vulnerable
Lock you out of your accounts or files
Trick you into paying for fake “repairs” or services
In short, the scammer uses trust and fear to convince you to hand over control of your device, then exploits that access in whatever way benefits them most.
Common Red Flags to Watch Out For
Remote access scams often follow familiar patterns. If you notice any of these warning signs, it is a strong signal to stop and verify before taking action:
Unsolicited contact: You get a phone call, email, or pop-up about a problem you didn’t report.
Scare tactics: The message claims your computer is infected, your bank account is at risk, or your services will be cut off immediately unless you act.
Pressure to act fast: Scammers use urgency so you don’t have time to think or double-check.
Unusual payment requests: They may ask you to pay for support or security services using gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.
Requests to install software: They instruct you to download and run remote access tools even though you never asked for help.
Asking for sensitive details: They want passwords, Social Security numbers, or bank account information under the excuse of “verification.”
Trust your instincts. If something feels off, it probably is. A legitimate company or IT team will not pressure you with threats or unusual payment demands, and they will only provide remote support if you request it through official channels.
Important Reminder About Splashtop
Remote access scams can create confusion because criminals use legitimate software as part of their trick. To be clear, Splashtop itself has not been hacked or compromised. The issue lies in social engineering, scammers convincing people to install or run software under false pretenses.
Think of it this way: the software is just a tool, like a house key. In the right hands, it lets you unlock your own door safely. In the wrong hands, if someone tricks you into handing over the key, they can misuse it.
Here are the facts about Splashtop:
Splashtop is safe and secure software, used every day by businesses, schools, and individuals for secure remote work and IT support.
Scammers may try to get you to install Splashtop (or other remote tools like TeamViewer, AnyDesk, or LogMeIn) by pretending to be your bank, Microsoft, Apple, or even your IT department.
The bottom line: If you did not reach out for support, no one should be connecting to your device using Splashtop or any other remote access software.
What To Do If You’re Targeted
If you suspect someone is trying to scam you with a remote access request, the most important step is to stop before giving them control. Here’s what to do:
Do not click or call the number in a pop-up or email. Instead, close the message and go directly to the official website of the company in question.
Hang up on suspicious callers. If someone claims to be from your bank, Microsoft, or another service, end the call and contact the company yourself using a trusted phone number.
Never share personal information such as passwords, Social Security numbers, or banking details with someone who contacts you unexpectedly.
Do not install software unless you requested help from a trusted source and can confirm it is legitimate.
If you already let someone in:
End the remote session right away.
Uninstall any software they asked you to install.
Run a full antivirus or security scan on your computer.
Contact your bank or credit card company if you shared financial information.
Report the scam to local authorities (for example, the FTC or IC3 in the United States).
Taking action quickly can limit the damage and help you stay protected in the future.
Stay Safe Online
Remote access software like Splashtop is trusted by businesses, schools, and professionals worldwide, but scammers sometimes misuse legitimate tools to carry out fraud. The real risk is social engineering — criminals tricking people into handing over access.
By learning to recognize the warning signs and refusing unsolicited requests, you can protect your computer and your personal information.
To learn more about Splashtop’s security practices and how we keep our platform safe, visit the Splashtop Security page.