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Naverisk user enabling clients to access work computers remotely

Naverisk Users: Enable Your Clients to Remotely Access Work Computers with Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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Naverisk users can leverage the Splashtop integration to enable business continuity for their clients by setting them up to remote into their work computers from home.

During these uncertain times, companies have mobilized their disaster recovery plans and have requested employees to work from home, to keep them and their families safe. As a remote access and remote support tool, Splashtop has been in a unique position to help MSPs provide remote access to their clients, enabling them to work from home.

Enable your clients to work remotely with Splashtop Remote Access Pro

As your clients set up their remote work plan, with Splashtop Remote Access Pro you can provide them with remote access to their own computers, which are managed by you. As a Naverisk user, it’s easier for you to enable remote access for your clients. You can do so without installing any additional software, by leveraging the streamer that’s already installed as part of the Naverisk agent.

Here's how:

Diagram of MSP integration with Splashtop Business Access Pro for remote management


This way, you can easily extend your service offering by providing secure remote access to your clients. Detailed instructions on how you can go about it are available on our Naverisk support page.

About Splashtop Remote Access Pro

Splashtop provides secure remote access tools for business professionals and large teams. Users can remote into their Windows, Mac or Linux computers from their home computer and even iOS and Android devices. Splashtop’s remote access session provides features like multi-to-muti monitor support, session recording, chat, share desktop, remote reboot and many more!

Splashtop is offering teams up to 25% off in support of work from home initiatives. Read all you need to know about Splashtop Business Access.

Generate a new revenue stream with Splashtop Remote Access Pro today!

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Do you also need to support computers and mobile devices that are not managed under Naverisk, check out Splashtop Remote Support.

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