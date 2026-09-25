MSP technicians spend a significant amount of time on recurring endpoint work, including reviewing patch status, deploying updates, following up on failures, monitoring device health, and switching between management tools. Across hundreds or thousands of endpoints, these tasks can consume capacity that would otherwise be available for complex support issues and higher-value client work.
A survey of 250 IT and MSP professionals found that 53% of team time goes to routine endpoint maintenance. It also found that 72% of organizations remain in a middle state where management tools are in place, but fragmented workflows and inconsistent automation limit the operational gains they achieve.
For MSPs, this inefficiency affects more than technician productivity. Additional manual work increases the labor and tool costs associated with each endpoint, limits the number of devices technicians can manage effectively, and can put pressure on service margins as the managed environment grows.
This guide explains how to measure MSP technician efficiency, identify the endpoint workflows consuming the most time, and reduce unnecessary work through automation, standardization, visibility, and tool consolidation. It also examines how Splashtop AEM supports these improvements. Once you understand your current technician labor and tool costs, the Splashtop AEM ROI Calculator can help estimate the potential hours and costs your MSP could save.
What is MSP technician efficiency?
MSP technician efficiency is the ability to manage and support client environments with consistent quality while minimizing unnecessary manual work, repeated intervention, and tool switching. An efficient technician can complete routine work reliably and preserve more time for issues that require investigation, judgment, or direct customer support.
Efficiency is different from measuring ticket volume or utilization alone. A technician may close more tickets or spend a larger percentage of the day on assigned work without reducing the effort required to deliver each service. Efficiency improves when better processes and tools reduce the number of steps, manual actions, and repeated tasks involved.
Endpoint management offers significant opportunities to make those improvements. Activities such as patching, monitoring, scheduled maintenance, software deployment, inventory, and routine remediation often follow repeatable processes that can be standardized or automated while technicians retain control over exceptions.
Where do MSP technicians lose time managing endpoints?
Individual endpoint tasks may take only a few minutes, but that time compounds when the same work is repeated across multiple customers and hundreds or thousands of devices. Common sources of lost technician time include:
Manual patching and maintenance: Technicians spend time identifying missing updates, launching deployments, checking results, and following up on failures across individual devices.
Repeated remediation: Predictable endpoint issues continue to require manual intervention each time they occur because there is no approved automated response.
Tool switching: Technicians move between separate platforms for patching, monitoring, inventory, scripting, remote support, and reporting to complete a single workflow.
Incomplete endpoint visibility: Technicians must gather device, software, patch, vulnerability, and system information before they can understand an issue or take action.
Alert noise: Low-value or poorly contextualized notifications require review and can make it harder to identify the endpoints that need immediate attention.
Inconsistent customer workflows: Similar policies, scripts, schedules, and maintenance processes are recreated or performed differently across client environments.
Manual verification: Technicians must confirm whether patches, software deployments, scripts, and configuration changes completed successfully.
Reactive troubleshooting: Issues are addressed only after users report them, creating additional investigation, escalation, and support work.
The initial task is often only part of the total effort. A failed patch, for example, may require investigation, remediation, another deployment attempt, verification, and documentation. Measuring the complete workflow gives MSPs a more accurate view of where technician capacity is being consumed.
How to measure MSP technician efficiency
MSPs need a clear baseline before they can determine whether automation or process changes are creating meaningful improvements. The assessment should account for the time technicians spend on endpoint management, the tools supporting that work, and the results produced.
Define the endpoint work being measured. Decide which recurring activities belong in the assessment. These may include operating system and third-party application patching, endpoint monitoring, software deployment, scripts and scheduled tasks, routine remediation, inventory and reporting, policy administration, and remote troubleshooting. Keep the scope consistent so results can be compared over time.
Measure the full technician time involved. Estimate how many hours technicians spend on the selected activities during a typical week or month. Include the initial task as well as readiness checks, failure review, retries, diagnostic collection, completion verification, documentation, and escalation. Tracking the complete workflow provides a more accurate baseline than measuring execution time alone.
Calculate the associated labor cost. Multiply the technician hours by an appropriate hourly labor-cost figure. If your MSP already calculates fully burdened labor cost, use that figure consistently. (Monthly technician hours × hourly labor cost = monthly endpoint management labor cost)
Add relevant endpoint tool costs. Calculate the annual cost of products used for the endpoint workflows within scope. This may include tools for patching, monitoring, remote support, scripting, software deployment, inventory, and vulnerability visibility. Separate necessary specialized capabilities from products with genuine functional overlap.
Calculate endpoint management cost per endpoint. Add the annual labor and tool costs included in the assessment, then divide the total by the number of managed endpoints. (Annual endpoint management labor and tool costs ÷ managed endpoints = annual endpoint management cost per endpoint)
This figure measures the endpoint management portion of service delivery. It does not include every cost associated with running an MSP, such as account management, backup services, security operations, facilities, and general business overhead.
Tracking this figure over time can show whether changes in automation, standardization, and tool usage are reducing the endpoint management cost associated with each device. It should be evaluated alongside service quality, response times, and other operational measures so that lower costs do not conceal weaker service outcomes.
MSPs should also monitor operational measures such as technician hours per endpoint, endpoints requiring manual intervention, automated task success and failure rates, recurring issues, and endpoints managed per technician. Evaluating these measures together helps determine whether efficiency is improving without reducing service quality.
How can MSPs improve technician efficiency?
Improving technician efficiency requires reducing the manual steps involved in recurring endpoint work while preserving visibility and control. MSPs should focus on:
Automate repeatable work: Use policies, schedules, scripts, alerts, and approved remediation actions for predictable endpoint tasks.
Standardize client workflows: Establish reusable processes for patching, maintenance, monitoring, and remediation while allowing appropriate client-specific exceptions.
Reduce unnecessary tool switching: Identify overlapping products and workflows that force technicians to move among multiple consoles.
Manage by exception: Give technicians clear status information so they can focus on failed tasks, vulnerable devices, and other endpoints requiring direct attention.
Measure complete workflows: Include preparation, execution, verification, retries, and documentation when evaluating whether a process has become more efficient.
Estimate your potential endpoint management savings
Once you have established your endpoint count, hourly labor cost, and current endpoint management tool spend, use the Splashtop AEM ROI Calculator to estimate the potential financial impact of automation and tool consolidation.
How Splashtop AEM helps MSPs improve technician efficiency
Splashtop AEM helps MSPs reduce the manual work involved in maintaining client endpoints. Technicians can automate recurring tasks, apply consistent policies, monitor endpoint conditions, and take action from the same environment they use for remote support.
1. Automate operating system and third-party application patching
Splashtop AEM supports automated operating system and third-party application patching across Windows and macOS endpoints. MSPs can define patch policies and schedules, deploy updates, and monitor installation status across managed devices.
This reduces the technician time required to identify missing updates, initiate deployments, and verify results. Technicians can focus their attention on failed installations and other exceptions instead of managing every update individually.
2. Standardize recurring work across endpoints
Policies, scripts and tasks, scheduled actions, proactive alerts, and automated remediation help MSPs apply repeatable processes across managed endpoints. A technician can create a consistent workflow once and use it across relevant device groups instead of performing the same steps manually on each device.
Standardization can also improve service consistency across clients. Routine maintenance and remediation follow defined policies, while technicians retain control over how different endpoint groups are managed.
3. Identify endpoints that require attention
Hardware and software inventory, patch status, dashboard insights, and AI-powered CVE insights give technicians centralized information about managed endpoints. This helps teams identify missing updates, vulnerable applications, resource issues, and other conditions that may require action.
Proactive alerts can surface defined conditions, while automated remediation can address predictable issues without waiting for a technician to begin the response manually. When direct intervention is needed, technicians already have the endpoint information required to investigate the issue.
4. Connect endpoint management with remote support
Endpoint maintenance and remote support are often part of the same workflow. A monitoring alert, failed patch, or detected condition may reveal an issue that requires a technician to access the device directly.
Splashtop AEM brings endpoint management capabilities into the broader Splashtop environment. MSPs using Splashtop Remote Support can move from reviewing endpoint information to remotely troubleshooting a device without relying on a separate remote access product.
By reducing repetitive work and disconnected workflows, Splashtop AEM can help technicians manage more endpoint activity within their available capacity. The actual impact depends on the MSP’s current processes, toolset, client requirements, and opportunities for automation.
See what greater technician efficiency could mean for your MSP
Improving endpoint management efficiency can reduce the labor and tool costs associated with supporting each device. Across a large managed fleet, even modest improvements can create additional technician capacity, lower service delivery costs, and support healthier margins.
The financial impact will depend on your endpoint volume, hourly labor cost, current endpoint management tool spend, and existing management processes. The Splashtop AEM ROI Calculator applies these details to standard endpoint management benchmarks to estimate potential annual savings, technician hours saved per month, savings per endpoint, payback period, and first-year ROI.