IT audits can feel overwhelming when asset data, patch records, and compliance reports are scattered across multiple systems. Without real-time visibility, teams risk delays, fines, and failed audits.
This guide shows you how to simplify audit preparation by consolidating reporting and monitoring, and how Splashtop AEM helps IT teams achieve compliance.
Why IT Audit Preparation Is Challenging
IT audits are essential for ensuring security and IT compliance, but they can also be a struggle and, honestly, quite frustrating. When you have to sort through multiple sources of truth, such as spreadsheets and siloed tools, and prove compliance across distributed or hybrid environments, it can be a struggle.
Add to that the rising expectations from auditors to meet compliance standards and the difficulty in receiving accurate patch status reports, and audits can be an exhausting and stressful experience.
However, there are ways to make IT audit preparation easier. By following these IT audit best practices and using a solution like Splashtop AEM, you can simplify and streamline the preparation process, address common challenges, and ensure an efficient audit.
5 Best Practices to Get Audit-Ready
First, let’s explore the best practices for IT audit preparation. Preparing for an audit at the last minute is a setup for failure, but if you take steps well in advance to ensure you know where to find everything you need, you’ll be audit-ready at a moment’s notice.
1. Centralize Asset and Software Inventory
Maintaining a clear record of your assets and inventory is one of the best ways to be prepared for an audit. Keeping a single, updated record of your devices, operating systems, and installed applications provides a clear and reliable source to work from when preparing for an audit, rather than searching through disconnected sources and spreadsheets.
Splashtop AEM, for instance, includes a real-time device and software inventory. This automatically updates when new devices or applications are added, ensuring you have a single, up-to-date list of every endpoint and its apps.
2. Track Patch Status in Real Time
Keeping your endpoints and applications fully patched and updated is a vital part of IT compliance, and will be checked during an audit. You can help ensure your patches are up-to-date and properly installed by monitoring patch statuses in real-time, rather than only checking when audits come around.
Solutions like Splashtop AEM provide real-time patch status monitoring that shows which devices and applications are fully patched, which need patching, and if any patches failed to install. This makes it easy to ensure that all devices are properly patched, and if any patches fail, determine why and try again.
3. Automate Reporting for Compliance Frameworks
Reports are essential parts of audits, but they can also be time-consuming to gather. However, you can save time and improve efficiency by pre-scheduling exportable reports that support compliance preparation, helping you align with frameworks such as ISO, SOC 2, or HIPAA compliance. This helps keep proper records of your security, patch updates, and other key information needed for audits.
Using a solution like Splashtop AEM, you can export audit data to keep relevant information together, saving hours that would otherwise be spent on manual preparation. This makes audit preparation more efficient and accurate while reducing a common cause of frustration.
4. Leverage Ring-Based Deployments for Safer Rollouts
When you have a new patch to deploy, there’s always the chance of a failure or unforeseen issue. You can test for these problems by using a staged rollout, slowly deploying the patch to an ever-growing ring of endpoints while monitoring for issues along the way. This reduces the risk of failed patches before audits and maintains proper cybersecurity.
For instance, with Splashtop AEM, you can deploy patches with a controlled rollout plan. This way, you can keep devices up to date while monitoring each deployment, with clear records to show auditors you’re meeting your IT compliance requirements.
5. Document Remediation Efforts
When you’re undergoing an audit, you need proof that you’ve been maintaining security standards, including patching. Beyond proving that your systems are up-to-date, this should also include evidence of remediation for any failed updates and a focus on protecting vulnerable systems.
Using a solution like Splashtop AEM, you can track all your remediation efforts with automatic logs and rollback options to address problems with patches. This provides clear examples of any corrective actions you’ve taken to fix patch errors and address vulnerabilities, making the audit more complete and less painful.
How Splashtop AEM Makes Audit Prep Simple
If you want to be prepared for an audit, you’ll want a solution that can support your network and endpoints, make security management easy, and log every device and update. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is that solution.
Splashtop AEM helps keep endpoints up-to-date and compliant while streaming IT operations and automating routine tasks. With its OS and third-party patch management, it can ensure each endpoint is properly updated without requiring IT agents to update each device manually, and its CVE insights help prioritize vulnerabilities using CVSS scoring and CISA KEV data.
Splashtop AEM also includes:
Automated Reports: Track, save, and export metrics monitoring device health, patch status, and compliance instantly, so you’re always ready for an audit.
CVE Insights: Prove you’ve been prioritizing vulnerabilities using CVSS and CISA KEV data.
Cross-Platform Coverage: Patch Windows, macOS, and third-party apps with policy-based automation to ensure timely updates.
Unified Dashboard: All asset, patch, and compliance data are easily accessible in one place.
Audit prep doesn’t have to be a last-minute rush to gather everything from disparate sources. With Splashtop AEM, you can get real-time visibility, automation, and actionable reporting that keeps you ready for an audit any time. You'll save IT teams time, reduce stress, and ensure compliance, all while managing and securing your endpoints with unprecedented ease.
