Splashtop Sees Increasing Demand for Remote Access to Computer Labs
By Splashtop Team
Updated
This infographic shows statistics related to the increasing demand for remote access to on-campus computer labs via Splashtop remote computer access solutions. Click the graphic for more information on Splashtop for remote labs.
Read the press release about increased demand for Splashtop remote lab access software
