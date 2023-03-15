Skip to main content
User using Splashtop to connect to the school's lab computer
Remote Learning & Education

Splashtop Sees Increasing Demand for Remote Access to Computer Labs

By Splashtop Team
Updated

This infographic shows statistics related to the increasing demand for remote access to on-campus computer labs via Splashtop remote computer access solutions. Click the graphic for more information on Splashtop for remote labs.

Read the press release about increased demand for Splashtop remote lab access software

