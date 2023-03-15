Hong Kong Coronavirus Prevention – Turn Your Home into Your Office

*Now that the coronavirus situation has improved in Hong Kong, the 60-day trial program has ended and new trials will be 7 days.

Use remote access software to work from home and stay productive. Splashtop is offering 60 days of Splashtop Business Access for free to people in Hong Kong.

This article is based on an article published by 18hall written in Chinese that can be found here.

Coronavirus continues to spread, and major organizations have launched work from home initiatives to cope with the epidemic and prevent employees from becoming infected. However, many people are losing productivity while working from home!

In response to this, Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop, is offering Splashtop’s remote desktop software for free for 60 days to help businesses in severely affected areas to overcome the difficulties, including Hong Kong. Splashtop is helping the people of Hong Kong work safely at home, work efficiently, and work together to fight the epidemic!

Splashtop Business Access is available to people in Hong Kong for free for 60 days to help encourage companies to implement work from home policies to reduce the spread of viruses in the community.

3 Benefits of Using Splashtop to Work from Home

If you can't work from home as if you were working in the office, then your productivity is greatly reduced. Remote access software like Splashtop Business Access lets you work as if you were sitting in front of your work computer.

Here are three advantages of using Splashtop remote access to work from home:

1 – Unlimited anytime remote access to your work computers

The biggest problem with working from home is the inability to use your work computer and its stored documents, making it impossible for you to complete certain workflows. In addition, most remote desktop software tools suffer from issues such as frequent disconnections, poor connection quality, etc.

Too much time is wasted due to these connection problems.

Splashtop Business Access solves the above problems, especially when it comes to remote connections. Fast connections present the remote computer’s screen and audio in high definition quality. You’ll feel as if you were sitting in your office working on the computer in person! With Splashtop, you can use your work computer from any device, at any time, and from and anywhere.

2 – Access from any device, including smartphones and tablets

In the digital age, our mobile devices are becoming more frequently used. If you can use a mobile device to control your work computer, then you will be more efficient! Splashtop Business Access is a one-stop platform that supports the most used operating systems and is completely cross-platform!

You can use your Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices to access your Windows and Mac computers. Any device can remotely control your computer, which is very convenient! In particular, large organizations use mobile devices as the main daily working tool. Employees can use their own devices to control their work computers from home or on the road.

3 – Fast and easy to use file transfer

The most common problem encountered by remote workers is that they rely on email or third-party tools to transfer files to one another. Large files can be difficult to transfer, and using third-party tools can be a security risk. Splashtop Business Access solves these pain points. Users can simply transfer files between computers while using Splashtop Business Access. Transferring files via Splashtop is easy to do, secure, and saves a lot of time!

Simple and Affordable Remote Access

Is it difficult to get started with Splashtop Business Access? No! Residents of Hong Kong can simply sign up for a free trial to get 60 days for free. Key features in Splashtop include:

Unlimited remote access & control

Remote into Windows and Mac devices

Remote from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device

Multiple security features including 256-bit AES encryption and two factor authentication

File transfer

Remote print

Multi monitor support

Share your screen

Session recording

And more!

60 Days of Free Remote Access for People in Hong Kong

Since Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region are now facing difficult times, Splashtop wants to help fight the epidemic! Currently, individuals in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan can enjoy 60 days of free remote access!

Stay productive while working from home! People in Hong Kong can start a free trial of Splashtop Business Access to get 60 days of free remote access.

Not living in Hong Kong? Splashtop is offering discounted remote access volume licenses for entire teams to enable work from home.