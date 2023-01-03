Happy Holidays from Splashtop

Seasons Greetings & What a Year It's Been

In 2019 we’ve introduced exciting new features and integrations in our remote access tools, expanded our team, focused on top tier service, and continued our rapid pace of growth. Thank you for being a part of it!

More new features than we can count

This year we delivered hundreds of new features to our remote access solutions. Customer favorites include drag-and-drop file transfer, session recording, faster file transfer, Linux support, totally redesigned Android app, integrations with ServiceNow, Freshdesk, Zendesk and more. We also launched a new on-premise edition of Splashtop Enterprise Remote Support.

Top tier service and support

In 2019 we've added a new customer success team focusing on the success of our customers and clients. We’ve expanded our support team at our US headquarters and internationally so we can offer quicker response times with no support fees. We've added dedicated account reps to provide personalized service to our larger subscribers. And we have redesigned and updated our support site.

Growth and expansion

By every measure, it’s been a big year. Our team has almost doubled in size this past year. We reached a new milestone of 600 million remote access sessions. We sponsored 3x the events and trade shows. And we’re now covering more countries and more languages than ever before!

More to come in 2020

We have big plans for the big 2020. We’re working on new product features and enhancements that many of you have requested including one-to-many and a new dashboard in Remote Support Premium, single sign-on, additional Linux platform support, and more integrations. We’ll also rapidly continue our global growth starting with the EMEA region.

Help spread the word

Thanks again for being part our success in 2019. We wish you the happiest of holidays and all the best for an amazing 2020!