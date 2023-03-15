Splashtop Enterprise Exclusive Features

Splashtop Enterprise provides IT teams with the security, flexibility, scalability, and performance required to effectively manage remote access, provide remote support, and enable remote work for their organization or educational institution.

Along with the high-performance engine that also powers Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop SOS, and Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Enterprise brings you a combination of features and capabilities that take remote access to the next level.

Let’s have a look at the exclusive benefits and capabilities you get with Splashtop Enterprise:

All-in-One Remote Access and Support

Organizations can provide employees with remote access to work computers and enable IT to remotely support computers and mobile devices, all from a single platform. Organizations have the flexibility to choose the number of end-user remote access and technician remote support licenses they need.

Single Sign-On Integration

Users can authenticate their Splashtop account using their centralized Single Sign-On (SSO) user ID and password. Splashtop uses SAML 2.0 standard and integrates with all major identity providers, including ADFS, Azure AD, Okta, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, TrustLogin, and Shibboleth.

Additionally, through the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), IT can auto-provision SSO accounts in Splashtop. As part of the provisioning, they can also auto-configure the grouping of the SSO accounts. This functionality is currently available through Azure AD and Okta.

Better Manageability

Scheduled Remote Access and Connection Pool Schedule times for when individual users or groups of users can have access to particular computers. This feature is particularly useful for educational institutions to schedule remote computer labs, or for organizations to regulate employee working hours. Additionally, you can make it easier for users to connect to an available computer during their scheduled access time by defining a group of computers as a connection pool. When users click to connect, they are connected to an available computer within the pool – no need to search for an available computer.

Granular Permissions Provide role-based or user-based granular permissions for actions like file transfer, remote print, copy-paste, and more.

Increased Productivity

Microphone Passthrough Users can transmit input via their local microphone to the remote Windows computer as the microphone input. This allows users to join calls over audio visual tools like Skype, Teams, Zoom, and VoIP, and also use voice dictation or recording software over the remote session.

USB Device Redirection Users can redirect a USB device (smart card reader, security key, stylus/HID device like Wacom tablet, or printer) on the local computer to the remote computer. The redirected device works on the remote computer as if it’s plugged in directly at that computer.

Splashtop Enterprise vs. Other Splashtop Business Products

If you are considering our other Business products, here are the benefits you'd get with upgrading to Splashtop Enterprise:

