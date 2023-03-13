Creatives Have a Need for Speed and Splashtop Delivers

If you were tuned into Adobe® Max 2021, you likely saw that Splashtop once again boosted the performance of remote work for creatives across all industries, particularly Gaming, Media & Entertainment and Education. In the Splashtop press release we explained that creative workers such as game developers, video editors, 3D designers and animators can now enjoy speeds up to 60 frames per second when using Splashtop remote access solutions.

That’s 60 Frames Per Second. It’s the kind of performance that creatives and students thrive upon when working remotely. Consider this, Splashtop was already rated at the top of the remote access industry for per performance by Windows Report in their April 2021 article, 5 best remote desktop solutions with high frame rates – and that was based on our legacy 40 fps capability. With today’s announcement, we leapfrog that level of performance (and the competition) with a 50% speed improvement—up to 60 fps.

Adobe Creative Cloud users need reliable remote solutions to work productively from anywhere

Your creative experts have shifted to at-home work whenever possible. It’s an inescapable shift across industries. In fact, Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Video at Adobe explained it this way:

“As the world of work has changed dramatically over the past 18 months, so has the need for remote solutions for users of Adobe Creative Cloud® apps. Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and audio-video synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need, remotely. With Splashtop, Adobe users can securely use their personal computers, Android, iOS, and Chromebook devices to work productively, no matter where they are located.”

Adobe’s customers often work with petabytes of footage that requires strong A/V sync and the ability to work rapidly. Splashtop excels in this area, even when remoting from one Mac to another Mac six thousand miles away. Karl Soule of Adobe Video explains the value of Splashtop this way: “When video editors are hitting 3 or 4 keys per second with the fast trims that promo departments do, it’s crucial to have something that is responsive that keeps A/V sync in line. That’s one of the areas where I have found that Splashtop excels.” Read more about why Adobe’s M&E customers leverage Splashtop in Adobe is hooked on Splashtop.

Splashtop enables stress free, high quality remote work for Media and Entertainment companies

The bottom line is that M&E companies are now working remotely with the same high quality and performance they enjoy at the office. Counted among them is khara, Inc., the video planning and production company founded by Hideaki Anno. They've produced the ‘Evangelion’ series and ‘Dragon Dentist’ among other works.

In a recent case study, Mr. Shinnosuke Suzuki, an executive officer of the information systems department in khara, Inc. shared khara's experience using Splashtop for remote video production and planning. He relayed that khara’s creatives found the high-speed screen transfer during remote sessions very attractive. Suzuki added, “Splashtop’s high performance allows us to work without stress. It’s just like we are sitting at the computer in the office.”

Splashtop's high-performance remote access is extremely simple to deploy

Splashtop installs within minutes or hours, and has a very user-friendly interface. Like Andres Reyes, CTO at Boxel Studio said, “We always felt like you guys had a very robust user experience from the beginning...It’s just a blissful, no-hassle experience. It was so fast and easy to deploy Splashtop, just magic! Everything is easy – you need to add more users? Click, click, super simple!” Reyes further said,

“With the other solutions we tried, users were saying it’s too cluttered, it’s too slow, this is not what I wanted, and so on. We deployed Splashtop and immediately we’re getting emails from our artists – Wow, this is great, now I can really work, I can really get my job done. So, you start getting that user satisfaction.”

The enhanced features provide creatives with immediate, easy-to-use, high-speed remote access that includes:

Frame rates up to 60 FPS.

Minimum Latency: automatically minimizes latency and latency variability

Performance Indicators: Real-time performance status, including frame rate per second (FPS) and bits per second (BPS).

At the end of the day, your creatives need increased remote performance tools that enable them to collaborate, have a strong A/V synch, work rapidly – without frustrations. That’s why we have invested heavily in increasing both the performance power and ease-of-use for our remote access solutions. And why we will continue to do so for our customers.

Learn more about Splashtop Remote Access for Media and Entertainment.