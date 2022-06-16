Splashtop Releases Enhanced Performance Features to Support Hybrid Remote Work and Education Experiences

Delivering speed up to 60 FPS and minimizing latency, creative teams across gaming, media and entertainment, and education can work and learn remotely without frustration

SAN JOSE, Calif., October 26, 2021— Splashtop, a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support software, today announced its enhanced performance features. Announced in conjunction with Adobe® Max 2021, the new performance features are designed to support creative teams across all industries as they work and learn remotely by lifting throttles up to 60 frames per second (FPS) and reducing latency.

“Creative workers such as game developers, video editors, 3D designers, animators, etc. require large amounts of shared storage and petabytes of footage; the footage may be too large to upload or require on-premise computing,” said Annie Chen, VP of Product for Splashtop. “While other remote or hybrid workers don’t require high computing power to get their jobs done remotely, creatives need increased remote performance tools that enable them to collaborate, have a strong A/V sync, and the ability to work rapidly – without any frustration. That’s why we have invested heavily in increasing the performance power of our remote access solutions.”

Chen continued, “Additionally, students and teachers can remotely and seamlessly access and control video editing, animation, 3D designing, CAD and other resource-intensive software in real-time, with no lag, eliminating the need for purchasing more software licenses and computing infrastructure to enable access at home.”

The new performance features for Splashtop Enterprise include:

Increased FPS: Upgrade increases frame rates up to 60 FPS

Minimize Latency: Automatically minimizes both latency and latency variability

Performance Indicator: View real-time performance status including framerate per second (FPS) and bits per second (BPS)

“As the world of work has changed dramatically over the past 18 months, so has the need for remote solutions for users of Adobe Creative Cloud® apps,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Video at Adobe. “Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and audio-video synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need, remotely. With Splashtop, Adobe users can securely use their personal computers, Android, iOS, and Chromebook devices to work productively, no matter where they are located.”

“Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to securely and seamlessly connect to on-premise or cloud environments to work with programs like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, etc,” said Arvind Arumbakkam, Director Business Alliance and Partnership at Wacom. “Artists can seamlessly leverage the powerful features of Wacom Cintiq Pro and Wacom Intuos Pro to edit, composite, and create visual effects productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote-friendly workplace.”

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit splashtop.com for more information.