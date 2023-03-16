Prepare Your Organization with Remote Access for Working from Home

Set Up and Configure Remote Computer Access Now at No Cost. Be Ready to Roll it Out Quickly if You Need It

As the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak continues to expand, organizations should consider how to prepare in the event that their employees are unable to travel to work. With Splashtop, people can work remotely from home and access their office computer from another computer, tablet or mobile device via a secure streaming connection.

Take these quick steps to get your company, school, organization or yourself set up for remote access and be prepared with no upfront cost.

Prepare for remote access yourself, your small team, or your entire organization

With a Splashtop Business Access free 7 -day trial, you can set up your account with up to two users and put the Splashtop Streamer on up to 20 computers that you or your team will need to access. If you need to set it up for more users or more computers, just let us know.

Start a free trial of Splashtop Business Access In your my.splashtop web console, follow the instructions to put the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that your team may need to remotely access Invite a second team member to the account. You will both be able to use the Splashtop Business apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome and more to remotely access the computers you set up with the streamer. If you want to set up more than 2 users, contact our team at sales@splashtop.com and they can increase the user and computer count on your trial You’ll have 7 days during the trial to get everything set up and test to make sure it works.

If you like what you see, you can easily subscribe with a credit card in your my.splashtop dashboard for $99 per user per year. It's a small price to ensure that your business can keep running.

In support of Work-From-Home (WFH) initiatives, Splashtop is also offering these special volume discounts:

10+ users are $6.19 / month / user

Go to our Work From Home page to purchase licenses.

Enterprise options are also available

For larger companies and organizations

Cloud and On-Premise Options Available

Active Directory / SSO Integration Available

Contact Us

Mention in the notes if you are looking for cloud or on-premise and if you are interested in active directory/ SSO. Or call 1-408-886-7177

Already a Splashtop Subscriber?

Need more computers or users under your plan to make sure you're covered? You can go into your account settings on my.splashtop.com at any time to increase the number of computers managed under your account at a prorated price. If you didn’t subscribe online and don’t have that option in your account, you can contact our sales team at sales@splashtop.com for assistance.

Additional Information and Resources