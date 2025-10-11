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World map highlighting COVID-19 case distribution with varying sizes of red and orange circles

Working from Home & COVID-19 in the News

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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How to Prepare for the Coronavirus

The New York Times has put together a useful resource page on how to prepare for the Coronavirus. This contains direct information from the CDC and is continuously updated.
You should bookmark this.

Coronavirus Warning Travel Map

Are you planning to travel? Below is a map of areas to avoid. Click on the map for a live update.

Source: Healthmap.org

64 expert tips for staying healthy and productive when working from home

Whether you are a veteran or newbie at working from home, WFH is not as easy and fun as one might think. In this article, ZDNet interviews 64 expert remote workers from all over the world on the best advice for working from home.

Telecommuting amid Coronavirus while Being a Parent

In this article from USA Today, Kim Komando shares several existing tech tools that make it possible to go on as working parents.

The Coronavirus could actually make working from home more commonplace

According to a survey from Workhuman, only a third of the US workforce works from home. This article explores how Coronavirus is affecting this trend and what employers need to do.

More Tech Companies Are Providing Free Remote Working Tools During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Like Splashtop, many tech establishments are extending their services to make remote working feasible to more companies. This includes Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and Google.

Coronavirus and the Remote Work Experiment No One Asked For

Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic, talks about the importance of setting the right expectations and trusting employees who work from home. Automattic is the company behind WordPress, and they have been fully remote for years.

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