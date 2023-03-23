Splashtop vs AWS WorkSpaces for Remote Computer Lab Access

Splashtop remote desktop software costs less and can offer you a more secure infrastructure. Splashtop is better suited for remote workers and remote learning.

With work from home and distance learning becoming the new reality, businesses and educational institutions have been looking for ways to connect their remote users to the computer resources they need.

And that’s because not all remote users can simply work from their own personal devices. Many professionals and students need to access software applications that can only run on high-powered desktops, which the businesses and schools provide.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop-as-a-service tools like Amazon WorkSpaces can be used to give users access to virtual desktops. However, a remote desktop software tool such as Splashtop could better suit your organization’s needs.

Why Splashtop is the Best AWS WorkSpaces Alternative

Use the desktop computers you already have

If you’ve already invested in desktops for your workers or in computer labs for your students, there’s no need to provision virtual machines for your users.

Instead, use the computers that you have already set up and give your users access to them from their own devices with Splashtop. Your users can remotely access and control Windows, Linux, and Mac computers from their own Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices by using Splashtop (AWS WorkSpaces doesn’t offer access to Mac computers, or access from Chromebooks).

Plus, if your physical computers are connected via wired LAN to onsite scientific or robotic equipment, it could be difficult to connect that to cloud hosted computer instances with AWS WorkSpaces.

Being able to use your existing resources also leads us to the next benefit.

Save on licensing costs

With AWS WorkSpaces, you’ll need to buy the licenses for all the software that your users need. For universities that offer an array of applications ranging from Adobe Creative Suite, AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, and others, that can get expensive.

Beyond additional licensing, with AWS WorkSpaces you’re looking at $25/month per computer. Splashtop on the other hand costs less than $5 /month per user for organizations with more than 10 users. Plus, since your users are accessing the computers you already have, there is no need to pay for additional licensing for your software.

Keep sensitive data onsite

When you remotely access computers with Splashtop, your confidential or sensitive data stays on the physical computers in your building. The remote computer can be limited to only streaming a view of the information and controlling the in-building computer without transferring any data files.

With AWS WorkSpaces the data would need to be uploaded to or processed on the cloud hosted computer, outside of the physical building.

Great for hybrid working

Splashtop is also perfect for hybrid situations where your users spend part time onsite and part time working remotely. This is ideal for computer labs at universities and onsite desktops within a business. You have the physical computers there to use when needed, and virtual access to the same systems from home via Splashtop. With AWS WorkSpaces, you have a different instance in the cloud vs the physical computer.

Try Splashtop for Free

Splashtop Business Access is fast, secure, and easy to setup and maintain. Your end users will enjoy it as the fast performance (with HD quality and 4K streaming) makes them feel as if they were sitting in front of the remote computer.

Start your free trial now!

Get Started