Key takeaways
AEM and RMM overlap on monitoring, patching, scripting, inventory, and remote access. The main difference is how much routine work runs without a technician.
RMM workflows are mostly technician-led, while AEM carries out routine fixes on policy within guardrails such as update rings, approvals, and maintenance windows.
Many teams can replace an RMM with AEM, but teams that rely on PSA, billing, network discovery, or backup often run both side by side.
Splashtop AEM combines core RMM capabilities with policy-driven patching and remediation for Windows and macOS endpoints in a single console.
Most IT teams manage more endpoints, more applications, and more patches than they did a few years ago, often with the same headcount. Remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools have long been the standard way to keep those devices running. Autonomous endpoint management (AEM) is a newer approach that uses policy-driven automation to handle routine endpoint work with less hands-on effort.
The two overlap more than their names suggest, which makes the AEM vs RMM decision harder than it looks. This guide explains where autonomous endpoint management and RMM share capabilities, where they differ, how to tell whether your current RMM already works autonomously, and when it makes sense to replace an RMM or run both.
What is the difference between RMM and AEM?
What is RMM?
RMM software lets IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) monitor endpoints, receive alerts, connect remotely, run scripts, and deploy patches from a central console. Most RMM workflows are technician-led. An alert, a schedule, or a ticket starts the work, and a technician decides what happens next.
Many current RMM platforms also automate patching, scripting, and some remediation, so the line between RMM and AEM can be blurry.
What is autonomous endpoint management?
Autonomous endpoint management uses policies and real-time endpoint data to detect issues, prioritize them, and carry out routine fixes such as patch deployment and configuration corrections. IT defines the rules, including approvals, update rings, and maintenance windows, and the platform applies them across every managed device. Anything that falls outside those rules goes to a person.
In practice, RMM gives technicians the tools to act, while AEM handles routine actions on its own within the limits IT sets. For a broader look at this operating model, see how traditional and autonomous endpoint management compare.
AEM vs RMM comparison
Both approaches rely on an agent on each endpoint and a central console, and both typically cover monitoring, alerting, patching, scripting, inventory, and remote access. The differences show up in how the work gets started and who carries it out:
RMM (typical)
AEM
Core purpose
Monitor, support, and maintain endpoints remotely
Keep endpoints patched, configured, and compliant through policy-driven automation
What starts the work
Alerts, schedules, and technician requests
Policies and real-time endpoint data, within guardrails IT sets
Patching
Often scheduled, with automation options that vary by platform
Policy-based and risk-prioritized, with update rings and approvals
Remediation
Commonly technician-led, supported by scripts
Automated for routine issues, with exceptions escalated to IT
Remote access
A core feature for hands-on troubleshooting
Often included for issues that still need hands-on work
Human role
Runs and reviews the work
Sets policy and handles exceptions
Why the choice between AEM and RMM matters now
The way your team manages endpoints affects how quickly vulnerabilities get patched, how much technician time goes to routine maintenance, and how easily IT can show auditors what changed and when. Those pressures grow as endpoint counts rise and as more devices spend their time outside the office network.
Analysts expect autonomous capabilities to become a standard part of endpoint management tools:
Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools predicts that “by 2029, over 50% of organizations will adopt autonomous endpoint management (AEM) capabilities within advanced endpoint management and DEX tools to significantly reduce human effort, an increase from nearly zero in 2024.”
For most teams, the practical question is how much routine work their current setup can already handle on its own. The checklist below helps answer it.
Is your RMM already working autonomously?
Use these questions to see how close your current RMM is to an autonomous model:
Does it confirm installation? Deployment status alone can hide failed installs and deferred reboots. Look for per-device results that show which patches installed, which failed, and why.
Does it patch third-party applications? Browsers, collaboration apps, and PDF readers carry their own vulnerabilities. If your RMM patches only the operating system, those gaps sit outside your normal patch cycle.
Does it prioritize by risk? CVE severity and active exploitation, such as a listing in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, should shape what gets patched first.
Does it roll out changes safely? Update rings, approvals, and maintenance windows let automation move quickly while keeping an untested patch away from every device at once.
Does it reach devices off the corporate network? Remote and hybrid laptops should receive updates and policy changes when they come online, without waiting for a technician to step in.
How much time goes to routine fixes? If technicians spend much of the week on repetitive patching and cleanup, that work is a strong candidate for policy-driven automation.
If most of your answers are yes, your RMM may already cover much of what AEM offers. If several are no, those gaps are where autonomous endpoint management adds the most value.
Should AEM replace your RMM or run alongside it?
When AEM can replace your RMM
If your team mainly uses its RMM for monitoring, patching, scripting, inventory, remediation, and remote access, an AEM platform that covers those functions can replace it. Moving that work onto one platform reduces the number of agents, consoles, and licenses your team has to maintain.
MSPs weighing this move can find more detail in how MSPs evaluate RMM alternatives for tool consolidation.
When to run AEM alongside your RMM
Some teams depend on capabilities outside endpoint management, such as professional services automation (PSA), client billing, network discovery, or backup. In that case, AEM can take over patching and routine remediation while existing tools keep handling those functions. Teams that use Microsoft Intune or SCCM for device management can also add AEM for faster patching and broader third-party application coverage.
If patching is the main gap in your current setup, see how to automate patch management without an RMM.
Cover RMM essentials and automate routine work with Splashtop AEM
Splashtop AEM is Splashtop's endpoint management platform, bringing core RMM capabilities and policy-driven automation into one console. IT teams can patch Windows and macOS operating systems and supported third-party applications in real time or by policy, using update rings, version approvals, and maintenance windows to control each rollout. CVE insights, including CISA KEV status, help teams decide what to fix first.
Beyond patching, Splashtop AEM includes hardware and software inventory, configurable alerts, scripts and tasks, and event-based triggers that fix common issues automatically. Remote control is built in for problems that still need hands-on work, and antivirus and EDR are available as add-ons. Teams can use Splashtop AEM to replace an RMM for these functions or run it alongside Intune, SCCM, PSA, and backup tools.
Splashtop AEM reviews on G2 consistently highlight automated patch management, reduced manual IT effort, and centralized visibility across endpoint environments.
Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM to see how much routine endpoint work it can take off your team's plate.