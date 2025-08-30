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Abbey Road Institute London Finds Success With Splashtop

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Natalia Milanezi discusses their successful remote learning program enabled by Splashtop

In this short video, freelance music producer and senior audio technician Natalia Milanezi describes the implementation and success that the Abbey Road Institute London experienced with their new remote learning offerings that leverage Splashtop.

Abbey Road Institute London: Remote Music Production and Sound Engineering with Splashtop
Abbey Road Institute London: Remote Music Production and Sound Engineering with Splashtop

Abbey Road Institute London uses Splashtop for Remote Audio Production

The faculty and staff of the Abbey Road Institute London found their ace in the hole when Natalia suggested Splashtop to address the imminent need for remote education caused by the pandemic. After a test run, they released it to the faculty and students with enormous success.

"Now everything is working fine thanks to Splashtop!" - Natalia Milanezi

Logic Pro X, Ableton, Isotope, Melodyne, Waves, and many more editing and mixing software are required for the curriculum at the Abbey Road Institute London. Students would normally have worked with these programs in the computer labs on campus, but lost access when the campus closed due to the global pandemic. By deploying Splashtop Enterprise, they were able to make these computers remotely available to students on their own devices. As a result, students are now able to access the computers and software just as they would in-person. Abbey Road Institute London was also able to extend lab access outside of traditional hours.

"Students can access the computers out of those (computer lab) hours. It’s just very, very practical." - Natalia Milanezi

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