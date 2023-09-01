Top Reasons You Should Upgrade from Splashtop SOS to Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop SOS has long been the go-to solution for IT teams and helpdesks, delivering unmatched reliability in on-demand and unattended remote support. Its prowess in catering to an unlimited number of devices made it a favorite among professionals. But as your organization’s needs shift, your needs from a remote access tool might shift with it.

Enter Splashtop Enterprise: our next-gen all-in-one solution, tailor-made to meet the modern IT team’s advanced business and security needs. Splashtop Enterprise revolutionizes IT support and endpoint management with advanced performance, security, and service desk workflows. In this blog, we’ll look at why Splashtop Enterprise might just be the upgrade your team needs to stay ahead of the curve.

Splashtop SOS: A Brief Summary

Crafted for both attended and unattended devices, Splashtop SOS offers IT teams a seamless experience across various platforms, ensuring swift troubleshooting and resolutions regardless of the device's location. Its main attractions include:

Unlimited Device Support On-Demand : Splashtop SOS does not restrict you based on the number of devices. This flexibility allows IT teams to scale their support without worrying about hitting a device cap.

Unattended Access Capabilities : With packages like SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited, technicians are empowered with unattended access to managed computers and servers, simplifying the remote management process and removing dependency on the end-user’s availability.

Streamlined Workflow : The workflow in Splashtop SOS is ingeniously simple. Users run the SOS app on their device, provide a 9-digit session code to the technician, and voilà, the remote session begins. For unattended support, the process is even smoother with instant access.

High-Performance Connections : The solution prides itself on its rapid, high-resolution streaming capabilities, ensuring that technicians have real-time interaction with minimal latency.

Stringent Security Measures : Security is paramount, and Splashtop SOS doesn't compromise. With features like SSL/AES 256-bit encryption, intrusion protection, and advanced security protocols, your remote sessions are in safe hands.

Versatile Toolset : SOS is not just about remote access. It boasts a range of features, from multi-monitor support, drag-and-drop file transfer, in-session chat, and remote reboot capabilities, ensuring that technicians have all they need at their fingertips.

Broad Device Compatibility : Whether it's a Windows PC, a Mac, an iOS, or an Android device, SOS has you covered. Its cross-platform support ensures that no device is out of reach.

Integration with Top IT Platforms: To further ease the workflow, SOS can be launched directly from popular ticketing systems such as Autotask PSA, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more.

Given these features, it's easy to see why Splashtop SOS has been a top pick for many organizations, ensuring timely and efficient IT support.

Why Upgrade? Exclusive Features of Splashtop Enterprise

While Splashtop SOS has already proven itself as a reliable remote support solution, Splashtop Enterprise takes things several notches higher. For organizations aiming to future-proof their IT infrastructure and looking to provide more comprehensive support to a diverse and evolving workforce, the Enterprise edition introduces several exclusive features:

Advanced Remote Computer Management: Beyond basic remote support, Splashtop Enterprise facilitates management actions such as Windows updates, system rebooting, and remote commands. Moreover, configurable alerts and 1-to-Many actions streamline processes, making routine tasks more manageable. Revolutionized On-Demand Support Workflow: With features geared towards improving support channels, technician management, and collaboration, Splashtop Enterprise ensures that the workflow is more streamlined than ever with powerful service desk capabilities. Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR) Integration: For situations that need more than just a remote view of a screen, the ability to add on Splashtop AR allows technicians to view and interact with the user's physical environment, opening up possibilities for advanced troubleshooting and guidance. Enhanced Security with Single Sign-On: In the modern era of cybersecurity threats, Splashtop Enterprise prioritizes security with Single Sign-On integrations. This allows authentication through platforms such as Okta, Azure AD, JumpCloud, and more, ensuring both convenience and security. Scheduling for Access: For better control over remote access, IT admins can now schedule time slots determining when individuals or groups can access specific computers, adding an extra layer of security and management. Tailored Solutions with Add-Ons: From the Splashtop Connector to SIEM logging integration and IP restriction, Splashtop Enterprise is flexible, allowing organizations to request additional features that cater to their specific needs. Empowering End-Users: Beyond just supporting end-users, Splashtop Enterprise enables them to access their work computers remotely. With granular permissions, group-based access, and more, the remote work experience is enhanced manifold. Comprehensive End-User Access Management: IT teams gain more control over end-user access, ensuring that remote access is not just convenient but also secure and controlled. Expanding Device Reach with Unattended Android Access: In today's device-rich environment, supporting just computers isn’t enough. Splashtop Enterprise offers unattended access to a wider range of devices, including Android smartphones, tablets, POS devices, and even specialized equipment like rugged Android devices and kiosks.

When comparing the two versions, it becomes evident that while Splashtop SOS offers a robust foundation, Splashtop Enterprise is the comprehensive solution for organizations aiming to combine top-tier remote support with advanced management and remote work capabilities.

Check out our Splashtop SOS vs. Splashtop Enterprise feature comparison.

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

Navigating the rapidly changing landscape of remote work and IT support requires tools that are not just efficient but also adaptable. While Splashtop SOS delivers impeccable on-demand and unattended support capabilities, Splashtop Enterprise elevates the experience to accommodate the broader needs of dynamic IT teams and a decentralized workforce.

By transitioning to Splashtop Enterprise, organizations not only equip themselves with an all-encompassing remote support and access tool but also gain the advantage of features tailored to modern business demands. With its combination of security, versatility, and advanced functionalities, Splashtop Enterprise stands as the definitive choice for businesses seeking to enhance their IT support capabilities while also empowering their workforce for the future of work.

For current SOS users, the upgrade is not just a step forward—it's a leap towards a more seamless, efficient, and adaptable IT infrastructure. Whether you're aiming to simplify workflows, extend your support range, or ensure the most secure and flexible remote access for your team, Splashtop Enterprise is the way forward.

